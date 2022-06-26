The final day at Glastonbury: Sunday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The final day at Glastonbury: Sunday’s news in pictures

By Claire Clifton Coles
June 26, 2022, 2:41 pm
Arcadia stage at Glastonbury festival. Maja Smiejkowska/Shutterstock
Our picture editors bring you the best News images from around the World on June 26. Sunday’s news in pictures.

Alice Towers winner of the Women’s elite along with the under 23s , pictured with her Dad Johnny after the 2022 British National Road Championships road race, beginning at Castle Douglas. Steve Welsh/PA Wire.
The Crowd as Dakhabrakha, a Ukrainian folk quartet play the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury. Guy Bell/Shutterstock
Members of the 4th King’s Own Regiment of Foot and 2nd Battalion 9th Rifles parade around the festival ground during the Chalke Valley History festival at Broad Chalke, Near Salisbury, Wiltshire. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Firefighters work at the scene of a residential building following explosions, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Several explosions rocked the west of the Ukrainian capital in the early hours of Sunday morning, with at least two residential buildings struck, according to Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko. AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty
A red deer emerges from bracken during warm weather in Bushy Park, west London. Victoria Jones/PA Wire
A festival goer wearing a face mask during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset. Ben Birchall/PA Wire
Dancers perform mass dance during a regional cultural event at Surakarta, Central Java, Indonesia. Xinhua/Shutterstock
A firefighter sprays water to a tent in front of burning illegal narcotics during a destruction ceremony on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar. Myanmar authorities burned narcotic drugs worth over $642 million across the country to mark International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. AP Photo/Thein Zaw

