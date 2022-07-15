Forget Hollywood! It’s Beanotown: Friday’s news in pictures By Claire Clifton Coles July 15, 2022, 3:54 pm Updated: July 15, 2022, 4:01 pm Launch of massive "Beanotown" at Dundee Law for Bash Streets Festival. Dennis and Gnasher approve of the new sign above Dundee. Kim Cessford/DCT Thomson [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best News images from around the World on July 15. Friday’s news in pictures. Drag artists from Funny Girls, Rodney Swelling, Viking Reenactor Tracey Heather Brewster, Nikky Rush and Shevez Platt at StoryTrails, part of Unboxed: The StoryTrails live events feature digital experiences that allow people to experience their home town in a completely new way through the magic of augmented and virtual reality. James Speakman/PA Wire. Jakob Adams, 15, ranked 4th in UK Vert skating, with the Queen’s Baton for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at a skate park in Whitley Bay. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Iceland foals stand together at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany. AP Photo/Michael Probst The world’s biggest Lego minifigure, cut from a 15-acre field of maize plants belonging to farmer Tom Pearcy, which has been created at the York Maze to mark Lego’s 90th anniversary. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Ukrainian servicemen lay flowers at the site of a Russian shelling in Vinnytsia, Ukraine. Russian missiles struck the city of Vinnytsia in central Ukraine on Thursday, killing at least 23 people and injuring more than 100 others, Ukrainian officials said. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky People play in waves during high tide in Mumbai, India. AP Photo/Rajanish kakade A woman ties plastic bags with humanitarian aid for people, from the Selidove city council, in Donetsk Oblast, eastern Ukraine. AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty A woman makes decorative woolen products at a factory in Kathmandu, Nepal. Xinhua/Shutterstock Meandering along the Avon: Thursday’s news in pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal GALLERY: Final day of RGU graduations in Aberdeen ‘Something special’ is at work in Eden Court’s Runrig musical The Stamping Ground Up to speed with rally driver Ashleigh Morris on the season so far RGU Graduations: Sports journalist Graham Hunter says it’s ‘affa fine’ to pick up honorary degree