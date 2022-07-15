Benfica striker Luis Lopes becomes signing number seven for Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Benfica striker Luis Lopes becomes signing number seven for Aberdeen

By Paul Third
July 15, 2022, 4:05 pm Updated: July 15, 2022, 4:10 pm
Aberdeen have signed Luis Lopes from Benfica
Aberdeen have signed Luis Lopes from Benfica

Aberdeen have completed the signing of Luis Lopes after the striker joined from Benfica on a three-year deal.

The Dons had agreed a fee for the 22-year-old Cape Verde international centre-forward earlier this week and the player has officially become the seventh new arrival at Pittodrie this summer.

Lopes, who is also known as Duk, represented Portugal at under-18 and under-19 level, but made his Cape Verde senior debut against Ecuador last month.

The former Belenenses player has scored 11 goals in 42 games for Benfica B in Liga Portugal B, having netted 18 times in 41 appearances for Benfica’s under-23 side.

Dons boss Jim Goodwin is delighted to have Lopes, who will complete his move once granted a visa, on board.

He said: “Luis is another good addition for us at the top end of the pitch and it creates more competition for places, which is something I was keen to build within the squad this year.

“He is quick, strong, and powerful and he fits our recruitment strategy perfectly.

“He is a young player who still has a lot to learn, and he is not quite the finished article yet, but we firmly believe we will give him the platform to perform and continue his development.

“He’s had a really good football education at Benfica, and I am sure he will come to Aberdeen, score goals, and make a positive impact.”

Dons signings summer 2022

