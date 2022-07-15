Benfica striker Luis Lopes becomes signing number seven for Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen have completed the signing of Luis Lopes after the striker joined from Benfica on a three-year deal.

The Dons had agreed a fee for the 22-year-old Cape Verde international centre-forward earlier this week and the player has officially become the seventh new arrival at Pittodrie this summer.

Lopes, who is also known as Duk, represented Portugal at under-18 and under-19 level, but made his Cape Verde senior debut against Ecuador last month.

The former Belenenses player has scored 11 goals in 42 games for Benfica B in Liga Portugal B, having netted 18 times in 41 appearances for Benfica’s under-23 side.

🆕 | We are delighted to confirm the signing of forward Luis Lopes. 👋🏽 Welcome to Aberdeen Duk! — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) July 15, 2022

Dons boss Jim Goodwin is delighted to have Lopes, who will complete his move once granted a visa, on board.

He said: “Luis is another good addition for us at the top end of the pitch and it creates more competition for places, which is something I was keen to build within the squad this year.

“He is quick, strong, and powerful and he fits our recruitment strategy perfectly.

“He is a young player who still has a lot to learn, and he is not quite the finished article yet, but we firmly believe we will give him the platform to perform and continue his development.

“He’s had a really good football education at Benfica, and I am sure he will come to Aberdeen, score goals, and make a positive impact.”