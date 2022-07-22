Former Aberdeen goalkeeper reunites with Derek McInnes at Kilmarnock

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Aberdeen and Ross County goalkeeper Gary Woods has joined Kilmarnock.

The 31-year-old’s deal at Pittodrie was terminated by mutual consent last month with 12 months remaining on his contract.

The former Ross County goalkeeper joined the Dons on loan from Oldham Athletic in 2020 before making the move permanent the following year by signing a two-year deal.

Woods, who made 10 appearances for the Dons, has joined Killie on a one-year deal as they prepare for their return to the Scottish Premiership.

Killie boss McInnes said: “Gary is someone I knew from my time at Aberdeen and I know exactly how hard he works, how dedicated he is Monday to Friday.

“He wants to come here and challenge himself to get into the team which is want you want, competition for all positions in the team.

“The signing coincides with Zach Hemming’s injury which may keep him out a bit longer than we had hoped, so we needed that competition and level of goalkeeper in to ensure we are covered on all bases.”