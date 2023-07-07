George Grieve, retired police sergeant of Westhill, dies age 90

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

George Grieve, retired police sergeant of Westhill, dies age 90

The former elder of Mannofield Church served across the north-east before becoming a sheriff officer.

By Lindsay Bruce
Retired policeman George Grieve of Westhill.
Retired policeman George Grieve of Westhill.

Retired police sergeant and sheriff officer, George Grieve of Westhill, has died aged 90.

The second generation policeman from Banffshire served all over the north of Scotland.

Marnoch born

George Morrison Grieve was born on October 19 1932 in Marnoch. His father, Robert Grieve, was a policeman in Keith. His mother, Olive, tended to their growing family. George was the second of seven children for the Banffshire couple.

After finishing his education in Portgordon, George took on an apprenticeship with a local shoemaker.

When it was his turn to undertake National Service he enlisted with the RAF where he served within the police corps, from 1951-53, attaining the rank of corporal.

Making the most of his passion for sport he played football for the RAF, as he had done as a teenager at school.

Joining the police

In 1954, on returning home, George followed in the footsteps of his father to become a policeman with the Scottish North East County Constabulary (SNECC). After a week in the Banff office he was posted to Elgin.

George Grieve during his days as a police officer.

In the mid 1950s George began courting Sheila Anderson, a policewoman from Murcar. In order to be married, Sheila had to resign her post. They wed in Greyfriar’s Church, Aberdeen in September 1957 and had one son, Alan, in 1960.

Alan also joined the RAF and was tragically killed in 1989 during a training exercise in Germany.

Granite City posting

After tying the knot, George’s job took them to Aberdeen, Stonehaven then onto Findhorn where he stayed until the station closed in 1966. George played badminton for the police, though in later years would favour golf as his sport of choice.

After Findhorn, George worked in Forres – with a spell in Lossiemouth – then in 1981 became sergeant back in Forres.

He retired in 1985 but found a second career as a sheriff officer to be just as rewarding, especially the opportunity to travel Scotland and visit the Highlands and Islands.

Living in Altens, the couple enjoyed many happy years together there, then moved to Westhill for the remainder of George’s life.

Later life

As a couple they enjoyed hillwalking, George was a member of Alford golf club and he served as an elder of Mannofield Church of Scotland, before later becoming a member of Skene Parish Church.

George and Sheila Grieve celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

In 2018, after reaching their diamond wedding anniversary, Sheila passed away. With the assistance of carers George was able to live independently until a recent move to the Grove Care Home.

Maintaining his sense of humour and friendly nature to the end, especially enjoying his role as papa to Kirstin, George died on Thursday June 29.

His funeral will take place on Monday, July 10 at Baldarroch Crematorium. He is survived by his niece Myrtle and granddaughter Kirstin.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

More from Press and Journal

SSEN plans to build a new power line from Caithness to Beauly
After marine protection area climbdown, let's now look at pylons say campaigners
Last season's GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup winners Banks O' Dee, who will start this year's competition at home to Forres Mechanics in the first round.
GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup: Full draw for preliminary and first round
Davy Macpherson, his son David and friend Laurence at Tiree Music Festival. Image: Davy Macpherson.
'We travelled 150 miles for Tiree Music Festival but refuse to let cancellation dampen…
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie pictured at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Captain Graeme Shinnie's ability to 'run the dressing room' will be vital in Aberdeen's…
New ticket machines have appeared at Rose Street Retail Park car park. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Voluntary Highland parking charges pull in £165k in two years
Keeper Joe Lewis has called time on seven years at Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Revealed: Keeper Joe Lewis explains his decision to leave Aberdeen
Tolbooth Museum in Aberdeen
Aberdeen's historic Tolbooth Museum to be given new lease of life with £1.36m repairs
James Brown following his move to Ross County. Image: Ross County FC
Ross County sign 'leader' James Brown from Blackburn Rovers
Aberdeen beach is great for a day out. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
11 free things to do in Aberdeen during the summer holidays
Orkney Norway
Do Orcadians really want to join Norway? The county's honorary Norwegian Consul talks about…