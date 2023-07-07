George Grieve, retired police sergeant of Westhill, dies age 90

Retired police sergeant and sheriff officer, George Grieve of Westhill, has died aged 90.

The second generation policeman from Banffshire served all over the north of Scotland.

Marnoch born

George Morrison Grieve was born on October 19 1932 in Marnoch. His father, Robert Grieve, was a policeman in Keith. His mother, Olive, tended to their growing family. George was the second of seven children for the Banffshire couple.

After finishing his education in Portgordon, George took on an apprenticeship with a local shoemaker.

When it was his turn to undertake National Service he enlisted with the RAF where he served within the police corps, from 1951-53, attaining the rank of corporal.

Making the most of his passion for sport he played football for the RAF, as he had done as a teenager at school.

Joining the police

In 1954, on returning home, George followed in the footsteps of his father to become a policeman with the Scottish North East County Constabulary (SNECC). After a week in the Banff office he was posted to Elgin.

In the mid 1950s George began courting Sheila Anderson, a policewoman from Murcar. In order to be married, Sheila had to resign her post. They wed in Greyfriar’s Church, Aberdeen in September 1957 and had one son, Alan, in 1960.

Alan also joined the RAF and was tragically killed in 1989 during a training exercise in Germany.

Granite City posting

After tying the knot, George’s job took them to Aberdeen, Stonehaven then onto Findhorn where he stayed until the station closed in 1966. George played badminton for the police, though in later years would favour golf as his sport of choice.

After Findhorn, George worked in Forres – with a spell in Lossiemouth – then in 1981 became sergeant back in Forres.

He retired in 1985 but found a second career as a sheriff officer to be just as rewarding, especially the opportunity to travel Scotland and visit the Highlands and Islands.

Living in Altens, the couple enjoyed many happy years together there, then moved to Westhill for the remainder of George’s life.

Later life

As a couple they enjoyed hillwalking, George was a member of Alford golf club and he served as an elder of Mannofield Church of Scotland, before later becoming a member of Skene Parish Church.

In 2018, after reaching their diamond wedding anniversary, Sheila passed away. With the assistance of carers George was able to live independently until a recent move to the Grove Care Home.

Maintaining his sense of humour and friendly nature to the end, especially enjoying his role as papa to Kirstin, George died on Thursday June 29.

His funeral will take place on Monday, July 10 at Baldarroch Crematorium. He is survived by his niece Myrtle and granddaughter Kirstin.

