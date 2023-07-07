Voluntary Highland parking charges pull in £165k in two years

Voluntary parking charges in Inverness and across the Highlands have pulled in £165,000 in two years.

Warnings have been issued about the financial stability of High Life Highland and Highland Council.

As part of efforts to balance the books, voluntary parking charges have been introduced at some locations.

Some residents who go to the centre for classes or the gym were no doubt confused when the machines were installed, but High Life Highland assured people payment was voluntary.

The car park is often used by more than just leisure centre users, with visitors using it to access Inverness Botanical Gardens, Bught Park, the Ice Centre and Ness Islands.

The donation-based scheme by the council has been successful since it began in 2021, having generated more than £165,000 from 23 sites.

In Inverness, there are now three sites at the leisure centre, Whin Park and Torvean Park, as well as the waterfront car park in North Kessock.

Other sites include Drumnadrochit, Invermoriston, Grantown-on-Spey and Carrbridge.

Parking charges shaken up at Inverness retail park

Britannia Parking has taken over the Rose Street Retail Park site, which provides parking for shoppers going to Iceland, Smyths toy store, Home Bargains and Starbucks.

Prices start at 50p for 30 minutes, increasing to £2.50 for a four-hour stay and there are spaces for up to 90 vehicles.

It is understood the new owners have added a new £1 one-hour price band from the previous management.

The car park is close to the city centre, with comparable prices to other inner city sites.

For example, the nearby Rose Street multi-storey charges £2 for two hours but does not offer a shorter time fee.

Strothers Lane car park near the bus station is the cheapest car park with parking at just 50p per hour, while the minimum payment for parking in the Eastgate Centre is £3.30 for four hours.

Customers at Rose Street Retail Park will also have to purchase a ticket if they are blue badge holders, unlike some car parks.

Highland Council operates the nearby multi-storey car park, the only one they operate that charges blue badge holders in Inverness.