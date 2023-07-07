Voluntary Highland parking charges pull in £165k in two years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Voluntary Highland parking charges pull in £165k in two years

The machines were introduced as High Life Highland battled to balance the books.

By Ross Hempseed
New ticket machines have appeared at Rose Street Retail Park car park. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Voluntary parking charges in Inverness and across the Highlands have pulled in £165,000 in two years.

Warnings have been issued about the financial stability of High Life Highland and Highland Council.

As part of efforts to balance the books, voluntary parking charges have been introduced at some locations.

Some residents who go to the centre for classes or the gym were no doubt confused when the machines were installed, but High Life Highland assured people payment was voluntary.

Parking machine at Inverness Leisure Centre.
The car park is often used by more than just leisure centre users, with visitors using it to access Inverness Botanical Gardens, Bught Park, the Ice Centre and Ness Islands.

The donation-based scheme by the council has been successful since it began in 2021, having generated more than £165,000 from 23 sites.

In Inverness, there are now three sites at the leisure centre, Whin Park and Torvean Park, as well as the waterfront car park in North Kessock.

Other sites include Drumnadrochit, Invermoriston, Grantown-on-Spey and Carrbridge.

Parking charges shaken up at Inverness retail park

Britannia Parking has taken over the Rose Street Retail Park site, which provides parking for shoppers going to Iceland, Smyths toy store, Home Bargains and Starbucks.

Prices start at 50p for 30 minutes, increasing to £2.50 for a four-hour stay and there are spaces for up to 90 vehicles.

It is understood the new owners have added a new £1 one-hour price band from the previous management.

Parking charge notice in Inverness.
The car park is close to the city centre, with comparable prices to other inner city sites.

For example, the nearby Rose Street multi-storey charges £2 for two hours but does not offer a shorter time fee.

Strothers Lane car park near the bus station is the cheapest car park with parking at just 50p per hour, while the minimum payment for parking in the Eastgate Centre is £3.30 for four hours.

Customers at Rose Street Retail Park will also have to purchase a ticket if they are blue badge holders, unlike some car parks.

Highland Council operates the nearby multi-storey car park, the only one they operate that charges blue badge holders in Inverness.

