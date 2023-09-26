A Place to Remember People of Torry: Lynne Murray, missing mum mystery solved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A Place to Remember People of Torry: Lynne Murray, missing mum mystery solved

Lynne's mum Mary passed away without knowing what happened to her daughter.

By Lindsay Bruce
Mum-of-two Lynne Murray who went missing but has since been declared dead.
Mum-of-two Lynne Murray who went missing but has since been declared dead.

No plaque exists to commemorate the life of Lynne Murray because for many years it wasn’t known whether the mum-of-two from Torry was missing but alive, or if she had died.

The 48-year-old daughter of Mary Murray, memorialised on the Greyhope Bay bench, went missing in August 2006 after visiting Mary in hospital.

While both her parents died without ever finding out what happened to Lynne, some answers have since been given to her family.

We’ve decided to pay tribute to Lynne, who was unable to receive a proper obituary, but who was loved and is missed still by her family and her community.

Lynne Murray – popular Torry quine

Lynne was born and raised in Torry and worked at Torry Nursing Home – where her mum would later reside.

Divorced, she and her two sons Wayne and Mikey were very much a part of Torry life and Lynne was very well known in the community.

On the day she went missing, August 21 2006, she had just visited her mum in hospital.

Her dad, Bob, had recently suffered a heart attack.

The Evening Express front cover appealing for Lynne Murray to come home.
Bob made a heart-wrenching appeal a year after Lynne disappeared.

Lynne had also become a grandmother to son Wayne and his partner Michelle’s first child, Jay. She was living with her growing family in Ferryhill.

The last to see Lynne, on the day she disappeared, were her aunt and uncle, also visiting Mary at the hospital.

At the time Bob said he hadn’t a clue why she disappeared though he did perceive, with hindsight, that there were signs of depression. He continued to make appeals for his daughter’s return.

DNA request

It would be years before any answers would come.

Lynne’s brother Michael explained: “My sister disappeared in 2006. What we didn’t realise was that a piece of a human skull had been found in the nets of a Lerwick fisherman 60 miles west of Shetland, in 2008.

“Back then the technology wasn’t what it is today. No connection could be made.

Lynne Murray.
Lynne Murray – Image from family on the anniversary of her being missing for a year.

“Then out of the blue CID came to my door and asked if they could check my DNA. That was just in 2019.”

Michael probed as to why his DNA was needed, asking if they had found out something about Lynne.

Reassured it was just standard procedure, he felt sure the situation had somehow changed.

Peace, at last

“Sure enough, the same detective came back two weeks later. He explained that DNA was able to be extracted from the skull, and thanks to my more recent DNA test, they now knew the skull belonged to Lynne.

“We’ll never know what happened, but for the first time we knew that Lynne had died. It did bring peace, though we’ve never been able to lay her to rest.”

Following the confirmation of Lynne’s death the family were then dealt another blow. It transpired her only remains had been discarded.

“I think they said that in between times the skull fragment had been incinerated. The DNA had been recorded but the skull thrown away,” said Michael.

By this time one of Lynne’s sons had died. It was his brother’s wish to bury Lynne’s remains with that of his sibling.

Deep sadness

“Without any remains, it’s really sad that couldn’t happen,” Michael added. “But we are grateful police never gave up and were able to bring us that peace. We know for certain that we have lost her.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed that a death report was submitted to the Procurator Fiscal with respect to Lynne Murray.

