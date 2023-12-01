Nautical tributes for Aberdeen trawlerman Johnny Winton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nautical tributes for Aberdeen trawlerman Johnny Winton

His half-century at sea was honoured by flowers in the shape of his last boat, the Grampian Chieftain.

By Lindsay Bruce
Man of the sea Johnny Winton.
Man of the sea Johnny Winton.

Aberdeen trawlerman Johnny Winton – latterly of the Grampian Chieftain – has died aged 88.

The former Hilton Academy pupil went to sea for his entire working life, fishing the waters of the North Sea and further afield to Iceland.

Granite city born and bred

John Munro Winton – always known as Johnny, was born on June 7 1935 in Aberdeen.

Son of trawler fisherman William Winton and his wife Margaret, Johnny had two brothers and a sister.

 

Johnny would work on multiple ships over the years. most notably the Grampian Chieftain.

On leaving Hilton Academy he followed in his father’s footsteps, and by 15 he was going to sea on the same vessel as his dad.

Young love

In his late teens Johnny met Alice Courage Leslie while out dancing at The Argosy in Bucksburn. Introduced by Alice’s brother, Francis, the pair began courting.

Johnny proposed the next year and they married on November 26 1955, joking that an old fishing injury – a winch ripping off his ring finger – saved Alice the cost of a wedding band.

On tying the knot Johnny moved in with Alice and her grandmother in Park Street.

A later move to Provost Rust Drive, into Johnny’s parents’ home, saw the birth of sons Brian and Derek.

Growing family

Needing more room the family relocated again, this time to Fowler Avenue, where their third son Graham was born.

The family still growing, Manor Avenue became the location of their next family home. The family was completed with the birth of daughter Lorraine.

A family man, although tired when he was at home after extended periods of time away at sea, Johnny made sure he was present for his children.

Alice and John Winton celebrating their Golden Wedding Anniversary at the Transport Club on Canal Road with family.

“Long walks around Persley and visits to castles were favourite pastimes when dad was back,” said Lorraine. “But really he was happiest at home. I think when you’re away all the time, being at home with family is what he looked forward to.”

Over the years Alice and Johnny continued their love of dance, making regular visits to the Beach Ballroom where Johnny’s brylcreemed hair and immaculate attire were a constant.

Beloved granda

Johnny retired from trawler fishing after 51 years, due to ill health.

After 21 years in their family home the couple downsized, eventually settling in North Anderson Drive.

Taking great joy in his garden Johnny shaped his front hedge to look like a castle wall, and loved to introduce the children of the neighbourhood to his gnome collection.

A man of routine he would walk his terrier at the same time each day, garnering “toots” from passing cars. In later years he’d become fond of his grey parrot Zippy, teaching him to call out for “Johnny Winton”, and feeding him with a spoon from his armchair.

Johnny Winton, at Aberdeen Harbour where he set sail from thousands of times over his fishing career.

“Really what summed up dad’s retirement,” said Graham, “was the time he devoted to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“When we were young he was away so much but he was able to devote himself more to mum and the grandkids in later years. I think he was making up for all the time he was away from home previously. The kids adored him and that time with their granda too.”

‘He was my best friend’

Johnny passed away at home following illness, on November 18, surrounded by family.

Given the choice to move into residential care or look after him at their house, Alice was determined to bring Johnny home.

Alice and Johnny Winton, devoted to one another for 70 years.

Just a week shy of their 69th wedding anniversary, with Johnny’s passing Alice has “lost her best friend and the only man she’s ever loved”.

“He was just such a modest, cheery man, my dad. Always immaculate, known by everyone. Just a loveable guy who we are going to miss terribly,” added Derek.

Mementos of the sea

A celebration of Johnny’s life took place at the funeral home of Aberdeen Funeral Directors. A poem about fishing and some of his favourite Jim Reeves songs were included.

Flowers shaped as an anchor, and his last vessel, the Grampian Chieftain, were placed on his coffin. A heart-shaped arrangement was added, from his more than 20 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Nautical tributes to trawlerman Johnny Winton.

“For a quiet man at times he leaves a big void. He’ll never be too far away though. If mum wants to hear dad’s voice again she only has to turn to Zippy,” said Lorraine. “He’s still calling dad’s name, using dad’s voice.”

The family wish to express their sincere thanks to all those who contributed to a collection at Johnny’s funeral in aid of Alzheimer Scotland.

Brian added: “We are really grateful for everyone’s generosity. Dad had dementia himself and in total almost £250 was donated.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

