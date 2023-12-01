Aberdeen fan view: Angus MacDonald’s stunning strike is reward for perseverance during tough campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: Angus MacDonald’s stunning strike is reward for perseverance during tough campaign

The Dons defender made the most of a starting berth with a superb goal against HJK Helsinki

By Chris Crighton
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald scores against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald scores against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.

If football is the eternal search for moments to stitch together the collective memory, Angus MacDonald just hit the bullseye.

It contained a lot of ingredients appealing to the mind’s eye. The swirling blizzard. The red ball.

The strike slicing straight into the seam of the net. And the celebration starting before the ball crossed the line, making for the perfect snapshot.

A centre-back larruping one into the top corner is always one of the game’s great and unexpected pleasures. Aberdeen fans have seen those before, and in terms of technical merit this one sits alongside any.

It matters not that the match, to all practical intents and purposes, was a dead rubber in a group already lost.

Aberdeen’s Angus MacDonald applauds the fans at full time. Image: SNS. 

It matters not that MacDonald, one of the conspicuous heroes of the unlikely qualification for this tournament, has barely figured this season and hadn’t started a game for nearly three months.

This campaign will enter Aberdeen folklore as the one in which Angus MacDonald drilled one into the postage stamp above 30 yards of snow, and he will always have a place here because of it.

Things clearly have not gone as well for MacDonald as he would have wished – and, with some justification, expected – when he extended his initial spell in Scotland, so it is to be hoped that this bolt from the blue allows him to extract some sense of satisfaction from an otherwise undistinguished season. His perseverance deserves it.

MacDonald has successfully fought bigger battles in his life than that for a spot in the Dons’ starting defence, for even Slobodan Rubezic is a less frightening adversary than bowel cancer.

Whether in the starting line-up or not, MacDonald’s mere presence is a source of both inspiration and education, in a world which could always use more of either.

