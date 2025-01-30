They made us who we are: Remembering Aviemore medal-winning curling star, Sandra South MBE

“She was the very best of us.” These were the words spoken at the funeral of 90-year-old Sandra South – the Inverness-born curling legend who won bronze at the 1976 European Championships.

As part of our series, They Made Us Who We Are, we look back on the incredible life of the Aviemore farmer’s wife who was made an MBE for her contribution to the Highland Health Board, on the first anniversary of her death.

Happy Inverness upbringing for twins Sandra and Margaret

Daughter of Stuart Oliver MBE and Kate, Sandra and her twin sister Margaret were born on July 9 1933 in Inverness.

The younger pair of the couple’s four children, Sandra had two older brothers Stuart and Donald.

While her father worked at Glen Affric, later being made an MBE for his services to hydroelectricity, mum Kate stayed at home to raise the family in Crown Circus.

As a child, Sandra joined the Guides. A perfect fit for the enthusiastic and diligent youngster, she became a Queen’s Guide and later a Guide leader.

Domestic science college offered recipe for lasting love

Sandra received a Catholic primary education before advancing to Inverness Royal Academy. From there she left the Highlands to train at a domestic science college in Edinburgh.

It was there she met farmer Dennis South, known affectionately as Bompa.

A lawyer’s son, also from Inverness, Dennis’ father worked for South, Forrest and MacIntosh, but he had his heart set on a more agricultural career.

The couple had a church wedding in 1954, followed by a reception at the Cummings Hotel.

The newlyweds’ first home was in a farm cottage at Drumore. They later relocated to Lynwilg Farm, Aviemore. Initially staying in an annexe, they eventually took over the farm’s tenancy and occupied the main house.

Aviemore Centre was home of Sandra’s worldwide curling success

Bompa and Sandra remained there until the early 2000s. In Aviemore they raised their children Ishy, Simon and Jonty, and being in close proximity to the newly-built Aviemore Centre allowed Sandra to take full advantage of sports facilities on her doorstep.

“Mum was a founder member of the Cairngorms Ladies Curling Club. In truth, almost as soon as Aviemore Centre was built we became a curling family,” said Simon, Sandra’s son.

Opened in 1966, Aviemore Centre’s ice rink became a second home for Sandra and her rink. They went on to compete in the European Curling Championships bringing home bronze.

Her success on the ice led to her appointment as president of the women’s division of the Royal Caledonian Curling Club during the 1982-83 season. She was also instrumental in the creation of Highland International Curling Week.

Royal honours for Sandra’s health board dedication

Off the ice, Sandra was an active member of her community. When she wasn’t serving “on every committee going” or providing bed and breakfast at her farm, she was invited to become a lay member of the Highland Health Board.

Volunteering throughout the 1980s, she was later appointed chair of the board.

“She was tremendously proud of her involvement with the health board, and being a member of the National Midwife and Nursing Council,” added Simon.

In 1995, was made an MBE for her services to the Highland Health Board.

“This was really the icing on the cake for mum,” Simon said. “She was so, so proud of her MBE.”

She was a familiar face at popular Aviemore craft shop

Never one to take it easy, Sandra’s work ethic and passion for sport were well utilised.

What started as a part-time job in a Coylumbridge craft shop led to Sandra and Dennis opening their own store in Aviemore. Cairngorm Crafts was popular for many years in the town, with Sandra especially enjoying meeting and advising customers.

In what spare time she had left she became Carrbridge Golf Club’s “go-to” lady for admin, cooking, keeping regulars hydrated with tea and coffee, and anything else she could turn her hand to.

Sadness and joy in later life

In 2000 the Souths moved out of their farm, finally retiring to Boat of Garten.

Sadly, Sandra became a widow in 2009 when Dennis died.

“Mum found joy and purpose again with Grantown Bowling Club, contributing both as an enthusiastic player and a committee member. You won’t be surprised to hear she was also a very active fundraiser too,” added Simon.

To commemorate her 85th birthday, the bowling club celebrated Sandra with a party, a fundraiser, and the inaugural Sandra South Invitational bowling competition.

Big-hearted Sandra sent help to Ukraine

More recently, at age 89, when war broke out in Ukraine, Sandra was so impacted by the images on the news that she immediately took action.

“She sent some 55 teddy bears that she had collected over the years to Ukraine. She organised it all herself,” said Simon, “She was just so moved by seeing distressed children on the telly.”

Not ready to stop there, Sandra sewed a Ukrainian flag onto her handbag and wore a distinctive yellow and blue pin wherever she went.

“Mum would actively watch the news hoping to see one of her teddy bears. Her biggest hope was that her small gesture could make a child in that war zone feel safe and loved.”

‘She’s now back with Bompa and her boy’

Following a recurrence of cancer, Sandra died on January 30 2024, aged 90. She was at home in Kettering, where she had recently moved to, to be near Simon.

The grandmother of five, who also had five great-grandchildren, was celebrated at a funeral service held in Inverallan Church, Grantown-on-Spey, where she was once a member.

She was laid to rest with her beloved Dennis, and next to her late son Jonty.

“She was the best of us, and will forever be in our hearts and memories. We take a lot of comfort in knowing she is at peace now, with dad and Jonty as she believed she would be.”