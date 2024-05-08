Family’s tribute to ex-Aberdeenshire Council chief executive, Alan Campbell

As one of Scotland’s longest-serving council chief executives, Granite City-born Alan Campbell gave the best years of his life to Aberdeen and the Shire.

Now, in the wake of his death at 77, tributes have been paid to the dad-of-three and honorary president of Deeside Thistle Cycling Club.

Proud Aberdeen loon

Alan Grant Campbell was born on December 4 1946, in Aberdeen. One of four children for plumber and electrician Archie Campbell, and his wife Catherine, he began his schooling at Mile End Primary.

Always living within walking distance “of the spire of the Beechgrove church” he then attended the city’s Grammar School before studying law at Aberdeen University.

Graduating in 1968 Alan began his career as a solicitor in the clerk’s department of Aberdeen County Council. It would prove to be the start of a long and prestigious local authority career.

He never lost his ties with the Grammar, however, remaining a proud member – and former chairman – of the Former Pupils’ Association throughout his life.

Building a life together

In the early 70s Alan met Susie Black from Dunfermline, who had moved to Aberdeen.

The couple married, in Aberdeen University chapel, in June 1974.

The following year daughter Louisa was born and Alan became assistant director of law and administration for Grampian Regional Council, a post he held until 1979.

In between times, the Campbell family continued to grow.

Son Simon arrived in 1977 with Lucy following two years later just as Alan was promoted to deputy director of law and administration, for the local authority.

In 1984 he progressed to director and in 1991 he became chief executive, until 1995 when he took the helm of Aberdeenshire Council, due to local authority restructuring.

‘Steady and calm’

As Grampian Region’s chief executive Alan was responsible for 25,000 staff with an annual budget of more than £600 million.

Malcolm Bruce, Lord Bruce of Bennachie, described Alan as “a steady, calm and wise administrator over many years.”

Alan retired in 2008. His tenure made him the longest-serving local authority chief executive in the country, at the time.

Prior to his departure, Audit Scotland published a Best Value report.

Under Alan’s leadership, it stated Aberdeenshire Council had taken a step closer to being “the best in Scotland,” after twice topping the table for the country’s best quality of life.

Recognised for his service

He served as a member of the independent committee of inquiry, set up by the Scottish Government, chaired by Professor Gavin McCrone in 1999, making recommendations for a new conditions package for teachers.

The review led to major changes in the teaching profession, including a 23% pay rise over three years, a simplified career structure, and new working time arrangements.

In 2002 Alan was made CBE for services to local government at Buckingham Palace by Queen Elizabeth II. A huge honour, it remained a source of great pride for Alan and his family.

In 2005 he was awarded an honorary doctorate by Aberdeen University.

Family man

Underpinning Alan’s life was his strong Christian faith. As a boy he was a proud member of 13th Aberdeen Boys’ Brigade, later becoming an active member and elder of Queen’s Cross Church.

Always a keen cycler, he was a popular member, former chairman and honorary president of Deeside Thistle Cycling Club. Still giving “much younger folk a run for their money” until fairly recently, his passion for taking to the road was a pastime he liked to enjoy with his children and grandchildren.

A proud papa, the time he spent time with his seven grandkids, watching them run, building dens with them in the garden or taking them on trips to Knockburn Loch, was his greatest delight.

Consummate sportsman

In May last year, just weeks after a European cycling holiday with his son, Alan received a cancer diagnosis.

On April 8, surrounded by family, he passed away peacefully in Roxburghe House.

A celebration of his life took place on April 19. At his church, hundreds of people attended to pay their last respects. As a nod to his fondness for his time in the Boys’ Brigade, the hymn: Will Your Anchor Hold, was chosen.

A humble man despite his many high achievements, Alan was also a “genuine sportsman”. The family of the devoted husband, dad and papa are now greatly comforted by the many tributes and messages received.

Alan’s son Simon said: “So many many people spoke to us at dad’s funeral, or have been in touch since. We’ve been quite taken aback by how many people said how much he meant to them.

“He worked so hard and had responsibility for so many people, which we’re only realising the full scale of now.”

Aberdeenshire legacy

A man who could speak to anyone, regardless of background, his contribution to Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire can’t be underestimated.

“We miss him terribly,” Simon added.

Donations from Alan’s funeral went to Friends of Roxburghe House and Cancer Research UK.

He is survived by his wife, his children, and his grandchildren: Harry, Archie, Jasmine, Benjamin, Millie, Poppy, and William.