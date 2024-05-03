Death of former McDermott oilman TJ Blanchard, who lived in Peterhead and Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

Death of former McDermott oilman TJ Blanchard, who lived in Peterhead and Inverness

The American family man, who lived and worked in Scotland for 15 years, died aged 84.

By Lindsay Bruce
TJ Blanchard, of McDermott International, as he'll be remembered by friends in Peterhead and Inverness.
TJ Blanchard, of McDermott International, as he'll be remembered by friends in Peterhead and Inverness.

The family of well-known Louisiana oilman, TJ Blanchard, who lived in Peterhead and Inverness while employed by McDermott International in Scotland, have shared the news of his death.

The 84-year-old Cajun moved to the north of Scotland in the early 70s, spending a decade-and-a-half on these shores, working in the energy sector.

A country boy at heart

Theogene Joseph “TJ” Blanchard was born on October 27 1939 in Pierre Part, Louisiana, in the heart of Cajun country.

The youngest of Noe and Noelie Blanchard’s three children, he was raised on a small, rural family farm.

TJ grew up in a rich Cajun culture and as so many of his generation did, he made a career in the oil industry, starting at McDermott’s Morgan City fabrication facility.

The oilman

In late 1972, TJ made a trip to northern Scotland to “look around”. He accepted a post in the Inverness area, as part of a small group of McDermott colleagues charged with setting up the company’s fabrication yard at Ardersier.

The task was to train locals to fabricate, engineer, operate and manage that facility.

Moving his young family thousands of miles from home in early January 1973, his career and the trajectory of his future life took a significant turn.

Workmen at McDermott’s yard, Ardersier, in 1974.</p> <p>

As with most things TJ engaged with, he welcomed that opportunity with both hands.

Global career

TJ’s career with McDermott allowed him to travel the world. Places such as London, Paris, Germany, Spain, Norway, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, St Petersburg, Moscow, Sakhalin, Azerbaijan, South Korea, Tokyo and China introduced TJ to diverse people from all walks of life.

He regularly entertained senior company executives, government officers and national leaders.

TJ Blanchard at the height of his career in the oil industry.

Comfortable with whoever he encountered, he was known for welcoming everyone regardless of colour, creed or nationality. He saw everyone as his equal and in return enjoyed great affection from all who knew and loved him.

Honourary Scot

While in the Highlands, he stayed in touch with his country upbringing. The family found a farmhouse in Gollanfield, a short drive from the McDermott fabrication yard.

TJ frequently drew parallels with Cajun culture and his experience living among the Scots.

Farms at Gollanfield near Nairn with snow-covered mountains in the distance. Picture by Andrew Smith

He often observed that Cajuns and Scots are “very simple folks”: friendly, honest and down-to-earth. With strong ties to their cultural heritages, he further noted that both people groups preserved their many traditions and customs and that their “social activities were similar.”

TJ welcomed the differences in climate and terrain between Scotland and south Louisiana. The hills, glens, and sometimes dreich weather did not phase him.

He loved his time in Scotland, and saw it as his home.

Lasting impression

During his tenure in this country with McDermott, TJ and his family lived most of that time in rural Inverness-shire, with some time in Peterhead.

The Blanchard family were affectionately referred to as “the Yanks on the hill” by their Gollanfield neighbours.

Over the years, TJ made countless friends and immersed himself in Scottish country pursuits such as fly fishing and hunting. One of his biggest tributes to Scottish culture was when he adorned the nation’s traditional dress on many occasions, claiming to be a true Scot.

The family now treasures images of him in his kilt.

Once back in the States he often reflected that Scotland and her people left a lasting impression on him.

Life after Scotland

When TJ returned to McDermott’s New Orleans office he continued working until the launch of his own company, Blanchard and Associates International. During this time he returned to Pierre Part, back to his extended family, home and Cajun roots.

Still feeling he had “something to contribute”, TJ worked for a few more years for oilfield-related companies, Performance Contractors and Dynamic Industries. He finally retired at 75.

Proud of his heritage

In retirement, TJ the devoted “Pépère” spent many happy times with his six children, 16 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, from whom he derived great joy.

A man of faith, he was an active parishioner in his local church as lector, choir member, and was involved in several other faith-related pursuits.

American ‘honourary Scot’ TJ Blanchard.

Also actively committed to serving his wider community, he was founder of the Pierre Part Belle River Genealogical Society and the Pierre Part Belle River Museum. His keen interest in genealogy and the extensive data he amassed saw him trace his lineage back to King Charlemagne in the 9th Century.

He also represented Pierre Part as a member of his local parish library board.

More interests than time

He was an avid collector of antique curios, including vintage gasoline single-piston engines which he loved to restore and exhibit. Not forgetting his little-publicised stamp, coin, and paper clip collections.

In truth, adding berry picking and metal detecting to this list, his admission of having “more interests than I have days left to deal with them” was probably accurate.

TJ was fiercely proud of his Acadian heritage and he spoke his native Cajun French whenever he had the opportunity.

Latter years

In latter years when more physically demanding pursuits were no longer possible, he was often seen with a good book or enjoying the odd cigar and a nice glass of wine. He never lost his sharp mind or sense of humour.

TJ passed away peacefully on March 20th, surrounded by family.

He was predeceased by his siblings Floyd Blanchard and Beatrice Tullier.

He is survived by Liane, his wife of 33 years and his six children: Dana, André, Lisa, Leslie, Lindsey and Landry.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

More from Obituaries

Anne Mary Paterson was a renowned historian
'She was a giant of a figure': Beauly historian had links to shinty, wartime…
Geoff Jarvis of Tarland, who pioneered computer systems for the farming industry, with wife Margaret.
Obituary: Farming systems pioneer, Geoff Jarvis of Tarland, 91
The funeral procession of Vince Canale, the Aberdeen-supporting face of the Washington and Promenade cafes for decades. Image by Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Watch: Sunshine, singing and a beachfront of friends, as mourners turn out to bid…
Forbes Stephen, who was born in Aberdeen, was chief marshal at Dunhill. Image by John Stewart.
Death of Aberdeen-born golfer, Dunhill marshal and motor trade boss, Forbes Stephen
Former managing director of Gordon and MacPhail, Ian Urquhart.
'Ever a proud Elgin loon': Tributes to Ian Urquhart of whisky giants Gordon and…
Vince Canale of the Washington Cafe, Aberdeen.
Popular face of Aberdeen ice cream cafes, Vince Canale dies age 87
Inverurie dad Euan Henderson, who died suddenly age 33.
'Loving dad with a heart of gold': Tributes to Inverurie plumber Euan Henderson, 33
Family man and popular Kemnay DJ, Sandy Elrick, with his wife and grandchildren.
'He was everything to us': Family's tribute to Kemnay 'Ace of Spades' DJ Sandy…
Sandy Mitchell who owned Kintore butcher shop A&A Mitchell with wife Alice.
Retired Kintore gardener and butcher, Sandy Mitchell, dies age 74
Retired Buckie High School teacher and former Highland League star John Cowie.
Teacher and Highland League legend John Cowie of Buckie dies, 81