Death of former McDermott oilman TJ Blanchard, who lived in Peterhead and Inverness

The family of well-known Louisiana oilman, TJ Blanchard, who lived in Peterhead and Inverness while employed by McDermott International in Scotland, have shared the news of his death.

The 84-year-old Cajun moved to the north of Scotland in the early 70s, spending a decade-and-a-half on these shores, working in the energy sector.

A country boy at heart

Theogene Joseph “TJ” Blanchard was born on October 27 1939 in Pierre Part, Louisiana, in the heart of Cajun country.

The youngest of Noe and Noelie Blanchard’s three children, he was raised on a small, rural family farm.

TJ grew up in a rich Cajun culture and as so many of his generation did, he made a career in the oil industry, starting at McDermott’s Morgan City fabrication facility.

The oilman

In late 1972, TJ made a trip to northern Scotland to “look around”. He accepted a post in the Inverness area, as part of a small group of McDermott colleagues charged with setting up the company’s fabrication yard at Ardersier.

The task was to train locals to fabricate, engineer, operate and manage that facility.

Moving his young family thousands of miles from home in early January 1973, his career and the trajectory of his future life took a significant turn.

As with most things TJ engaged with, he welcomed that opportunity with both hands.

Global career

TJ’s career with McDermott allowed him to travel the world. Places such as London, Paris, Germany, Spain, Norway, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, St Petersburg, Moscow, Sakhalin, Azerbaijan, South Korea, Tokyo and China introduced TJ to diverse people from all walks of life.

He regularly entertained senior company executives, government officers and national leaders.

Comfortable with whoever he encountered, he was known for welcoming everyone regardless of colour, creed or nationality. He saw everyone as his equal and in return enjoyed great affection from all who knew and loved him.

Honourary Scot

While in the Highlands, he stayed in touch with his country upbringing. The family found a farmhouse in Gollanfield, a short drive from the McDermott fabrication yard.

TJ frequently drew parallels with Cajun culture and his experience living among the Scots.

He often observed that Cajuns and Scots are “very simple folks”: friendly, honest and down-to-earth. With strong ties to their cultural heritages, he further noted that both people groups preserved their many traditions and customs and that their “social activities were similar.”

TJ welcomed the differences in climate and terrain between Scotland and south Louisiana. The hills, glens, and sometimes dreich weather did not phase him.

He loved his time in Scotland, and saw it as his home.

Lasting impression

During his tenure in this country with McDermott, TJ and his family lived most of that time in rural Inverness-shire, with some time in Peterhead.

The Blanchard family were affectionately referred to as “the Yanks on the hill” by their Gollanfield neighbours.

Over the years, TJ made countless friends and immersed himself in Scottish country pursuits such as fly fishing and hunting. One of his biggest tributes to Scottish culture was when he adorned the nation’s traditional dress on many occasions, claiming to be a true Scot.

The family now treasures images of him in his kilt.

Once back in the States he often reflected that Scotland and her people left a lasting impression on him.

Life after Scotland

When TJ returned to McDermott’s New Orleans office he continued working until the launch of his own company, Blanchard and Associates International. During this time he returned to Pierre Part, back to his extended family, home and Cajun roots.

Still feeling he had “something to contribute”, TJ worked for a few more years for oilfield-related companies, Performance Contractors and Dynamic Industries. He finally retired at 75.

Proud of his heritage

In retirement, TJ the devoted “Pépère” spent many happy times with his six children, 16 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, from whom he derived great joy.

A man of faith, he was an active parishioner in his local church as lector, choir member, and was involved in several other faith-related pursuits.

Also actively committed to serving his wider community, he was founder of the Pierre Part Belle River Genealogical Society and the Pierre Part Belle River Museum. His keen interest in genealogy and the extensive data he amassed saw him trace his lineage back to King Charlemagne in the 9th Century.

He also represented Pierre Part as a member of his local parish library board.

More interests than time

He was an avid collector of antique curios, including vintage gasoline single-piston engines which he loved to restore and exhibit. Not forgetting his little-publicised stamp, coin, and paper clip collections.

In truth, adding berry picking and metal detecting to this list, his admission of having “more interests than I have days left to deal with them” was probably accurate.

TJ was fiercely proud of his Acadian heritage and he spoke his native Cajun French whenever he had the opportunity.

Latter years

In latter years when more physically demanding pursuits were no longer possible, he was often seen with a good book or enjoying the odd cigar and a nice glass of wine. He never lost his sharp mind or sense of humour.

TJ passed away peacefully on March 20th, surrounded by family.

He was predeceased by his siblings Floyd Blanchard and Beatrice Tullier.

He is survived by Liane, his wife of 33 years and his six children: Dana, André, Lisa, Leslie, Lindsey and Landry.

You can read the family’s announcement here.