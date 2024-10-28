Tributes to John Peterson, ‘fun-loving’ and ‘legendary’ head of guidance at Mintlaw Academy

Former head of guidance at Mintlaw Academy John Peterson will forever be remembered as a “legendary” figure who was fond of a prank or three.

The 76-year-old died peacefully at home after battling a long illness.

Hazlehead West Chapel was a sea of red in tribute to John, an avid supporter of Aberdeen FC.

Mention the name John Peterson and it raises a smile on the faces of those lucky enough to have crossed his path in life, with many having a favourite ‘JP story’.

Proud Shetlander John was initially a history teacher at the old New Pitsligo Junior Secondary School, before joining Mintlaw Academy when it opened in 1981. He stayed at the school until retiring from teaching in 2009.

John Peterson found his calling as head of guidance at Mintlaw Academy

Although originally a teacher of social subjects, John found his calling as a principal teacher of guidance.

Friend and former colleague Alex Mair said: “His approach to education was so pupil-centred. His pastoral care was second to none, always with the pupil’s best interest at heart. And done in such a caring, thoughtful way.”

This didn’t stop John being “fiercely competitive in inter-house competitions, and not adverse to bending the rules.”

Although John never forgot his Shetland roots, having been born in Sandness on the western tip of the islands in 1948, he was an equally proud adopted son of Mintlaw.

Anything related to Mintlaw Academy in the media was recorded in John’s famous scrap books.

He took them on school trips and pupils loved looking at them, thinking it an honour if they were included.

‘This is how they do it in Shetland’

John’s approach to new First Year pupils was unique.

He would let them chat away for a few minutes, but would quietly collar a couple of them and say: “When I stand up on that chair, it means I’m going to speak. So you two get everybody quiet.”

He’d then let them chat for a few more minutes, before getting up on the chair as the chosen two pupils shouted and waved their arms, saying: “Shhh, he’s going to speak!”

The classroom would immediately descend into an attentive silence.

Coming into a PE lesson to see a pupil (always carrying a clipboard), John always wanted to show off his sporting prowess.

During athletics, he would pick up a shotput or discuss, get into the throwing position, then quickly bend down and roll it along the ground, telling the pupils: “This is how they do it in Shetland.”

If it was table tennis or badminton, he would hold the bat or racquet by the wrong end, hitting the ball or shuttlecock with the handle – “Shetland style”.

‘Put your watches forward 45 minutes to Shetland time’

There were many strings to John’s bow, but most notably in football.

He served as secretary of the Aberdeenshire Secondary Schools Football Association, as well as a football coach for both boys and girls, and organiser of numerous football and ski trips. He also tread the boards in the school pantomime.

John loved a wind-up. Flying into Shetland on football trips, he had the pilot announce for the benefit of the travelling Mintlaw Academy pupils a request to put their watches forward 45 minutes to “Shetland time”.

Student or probationer teachers were another target. He would quietly sit down in the staff room at breaktime or lunchtime, and announce he was stuck on one clue on The P&J crossword. “The postman lost his bag,” he would say.

When no answer was forthcoming, he would pick on an unsuspecting student or probationer teacher and say: “Any idea?”

They would say: “How many letters?” To which John would jump up, shouting: “Hundreds and hundreds!”

Eccentric eating habits and break-dancing in the local pub

John’s eating habits were unique too. He seemed to live on three things: satsumas, Fisherman’s Friends, and Irn Bru.

Except when fish was on the menu in the canteen, and then he’d be winding up the canteen ladies. “He’s nae wise,” was their answer.

Alex described staff nights out at The Garret Bar in Mintlaw as “legendary”.

“His dance routine was a combination of Fred Astaire, John Travolta and Mick Jagger, with a bit of break-dancing thrown in.”

John received praise from Sir Kenny Dalglish for his work with youngsters

John’s work in schools football was recognised both locally and nationally.

His decorations included Aberdeenshire Clubsport’s Service to Sport Award and the Scottish Football Association’s Volunteer of the Year Award.

On receiving the latter, in 2012, Sir Kenny Dalglish – who presented the award to John – said: “Football in communities is built on the dedication of people like John. Without the hard work and dedication of all grassroots volunteers like John, Scottish football wouldn’t exist.”

John was well-known as an avid Dons fan and season ticket holder. He also enjoyed a flutter on the horses and a day at the races.

Not as well-known was his love of ballet. He was a veteran attender of ballet performances, whether A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Giselle, The Nutcracker, or scores more.

John would regale the staff room on a Monday breaktime with his highlights of the weekend’s performance at His Majesty’s Theatre – the dress, performance, comparisons with other productions and so on.

‘Ootstandin’

John’s description of anything done well, whether in class, a sporting achievement, as an individual or as a team was always, in his Shetland lilt, “ootstandin.”

Which is the very word Alex used to describe this “loveable, fun-loving guy who has touched all our hearts.”

John is survived by his wife, Alexis.