Tributes to John Peterson, ‘fun-loving’ and ‘legendary’ head of guidance at Mintlaw Academy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Tributes to John Peterson, ‘fun-loving’ and ‘legendary’ head of guidance at Mintlaw Academy

Friends, family and former colleagues attended a service in Aberdeen to celebrate his life.

John Peterson taught at Mintlaw Academy for 28 years. Image: Alex Mair/DC Thomson
John Peterson taught at Mintlaw Academy for 28 years. Image: Alex Mair/DC Thomson
By Calum Petrie

Former head of guidance at Mintlaw Academy John Peterson will forever be remembered as a “legendary” figure who was fond of a prank or three.

The 76-year-old died peacefully at home after battling a long illness.

Hazlehead West Chapel was a sea of red in tribute to John, an avid supporter of Aberdeen FC.

Mention the name John Peterson and it raises a smile on the faces of those lucky enough to have crossed his path in life, with many having a favourite ‘JP story’.

Proud Shetlander John was initially a history teacher at the old New Pitsligo Junior Secondary School, before joining Mintlaw Academy when it opened in 1981. He stayed at the school until retiring from teaching in 2009.

John Peterson found his calling as head of guidance at Mintlaw Academy

Although originally a teacher of social subjects, John found his calling as a principal teacher of guidance.

Mintlaw Academy colleagues Gordon Robertson and Alex Mair, former Scotland manager Craig Brown, and John Peterson. Image: Alex Mair

Friend and former colleague Alex Mair said: “His approach to education was so pupil-centred. His pastoral care was second to none, always with the pupil’s best interest at heart. And done in such a caring, thoughtful way.”

This didn’t stop John being “fiercely competitive in inter-house competitions, and not adverse to bending the rules.”

Although John never forgot his Shetland roots, having been born in Sandness on the western tip of the islands in 1948, he was an equally proud adopted son of Mintlaw.

Anything related to Mintlaw Academy in the media was recorded in John’s famous scrap books.

He took them on school trips and pupils loved looking at them, thinking it an honour if they were included.

‘This is how they do it in Shetland’

John’s approach to new First Year pupils was unique.

He would let them chat away for a few minutes, but would quietly collar a couple of them and say: “When I stand up on that chair, it means I’m going to speak. So you two get everybody quiet.”

‘He always had the pupil’s best interest at heart’: John Peterson with Mintlaw Academy pupils. Image: Alex Mair

He’d then let them chat for a few more minutes, before getting up on the chair as the chosen two pupils shouted and waved their arms, saying: “Shhh, he’s going to speak!”

The classroom would immediately descend into an attentive silence.

Coming into a PE lesson to see a pupil (always carrying a clipboard), John always wanted to show off his sporting prowess.

During athletics, he would pick up a shotput or discuss, get into the throwing position, then quickly bend down and roll it along the ground, telling the pupils: “This is how they do it in Shetland.”

If it was table tennis or badminton, he would hold the bat or racquet by the wrong end, hitting the ball or shuttlecock with the handle – “Shetland style”.

‘Put your watches forward 45 minutes to Shetland time’

There were many strings to John’s bow, but most notably in football.

He served as secretary of the Aberdeenshire Secondary Schools Football Association, as well as a football coach for both boys and girls, and organiser of numerous football and ski trips. He also tread the boards in the school pantomime.

John loved a wind-up. Flying into Shetland on football trips, he had the pilot announce for the benefit of the travelling Mintlaw Academy pupils a request to put their watches forward 45 minutes to “Shetland time”.

Football was a great passion of John’s, and he spent many years coaching both boys and girls’ teams. Image: Alex Mair

Student or probationer teachers were another target. He would quietly sit down in the staff room at breaktime or lunchtime, and announce he was stuck on one clue on The P&J crossword. “The postman lost his bag,” he would say.

When no answer was forthcoming, he would pick on an unsuspecting student or probationer teacher and say: “Any idea?”

They would say: “How many letters?” To which John would jump up, shouting: “Hundreds and hundreds!”

Eccentric eating habits and break-dancing in the local pub

John’s eating habits were unique too. He seemed to live on three things: satsumas, Fisherman’s Friends, and Irn Bru.

Except when fish was on the menu in the canteen, and then he’d be winding up the canteen ladies. “He’s nae wise,” was their answer.

Alex described staff nights out at The Garret Bar in Mintlaw as “legendary”.

“His dance routine was a combination of Fred Astaire, John Travolta and Mick Jagger, with a bit of break-dancing thrown in.”

John received praise from Sir Kenny Dalglish for his work with youngsters

John gained national recognition for his work with youngsters. Image: Alex Mair

John’s work in schools football was recognised both locally and nationally.

His decorations included Aberdeenshire Clubsport’s Service to Sport Award and the Scottish Football Association’s Volunteer of the Year Award.

On receiving the latter, in 2012, Sir Kenny Dalglish – who presented the award to John – said: “Football in communities is built on the dedication of people like John. Without the hard work and dedication of all grassroots volunteers like John, Scottish football wouldn’t exist.”

John was well-known as an avid Dons fan and season ticket holder. He also enjoyed a flutter on the horses and a day at the races.

Not as well-known was his love of ballet. He was a veteran attender of ballet performances, whether A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Giselle, The Nutcracker, or scores more.

John would regale the staff room on a Monday breaktime with his highlights of the weekend’s performance at His Majesty’s Theatre – the dress, performance, comparisons with other productions and so on.

‘Ootstandin’

John Peterson. Image: Alex Mair

John’s description of anything done well, whether in class, a sporting achievement, as an individual or as a team was always, in his Shetland lilt, “ootstandin.”

Which is the very word Alex used to describe this “loveable, fun-loving guy who has touched all our hearts.”

John is survived by his wife, Alexis.

Conversation