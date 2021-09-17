Readers’ letters: P&J ignored ALBA Party conference

Sir, – The P&J’s editorial staff should be hanging their heads in shame over the total lack of information regarding the ALBA Party’s inaugural conference held, over two days, this past weekend in Greenock, despite the fact that it was attended by hundreds of “independence-minded” individuals and was being live streamed.

During the conference, the range and quality of speeches was outstanding, a great many delivered by inspiring first-time female speakers. It was a truly uplifting event for any open-minded person regardless of their views on the merits of independence, now, later or never. The P&J appears to have chosen to ignore to reflect on the exposition of an alternative path for Scotland.

However, in the same edition of the P&J the editorial team managed to afford a half-page spread to witterings of regret from Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton, which was not worth the column space, but included some further unnecessary smearing of Mr Salmond for good measure.

Shame on you, P&J.

Charlie Flint, Carnie Park, Elrick.

Heat is on to install new home fire alarms on time

Sir, – The date of February 2022 for the completion of the new home fire alarms is fast approaching but the availability of the Scottish Government variant of heat and smoke detector is getting as scarce as hen’s teeth from online and other retailers.

The bespoke version of detectors comprises a tamper-proof long-life lithium battery, powering a wireless interlinked system, and have to be fitted and working in every home in Scotland.

Given that the original completion date of February 2021 was delayed due to Covid-19, this vital safety issue needs a fired-up housing minister to get these lifesaving units in plentiful supply, as I would expect as a minimum from doing the day job.

Scotland has the worst fire fatalities of the UK home nations and this concerning matter should be accelerated to the top of the government’s to-do list, and certainly before any independence desires, if this safety scheme is to be delivered on time.

Angus McNair, Clochan, Buckie.

Patel proposal will put lives at risk

Sir – Heartfelt thanks to Flora Thompson, for her article “Turning back migrant boats will risk lives”.

I am glad that the UK Government has promised to accept refugees from Afghanistan, and that some refugees will be welcomed in our region. But I am ashamed and distressed by broader UK policy on refugees. Priti Patel’s proposed Nationality and Borders Bill will create a two-tier system, so that refugees reaching the UK by any means other than official invitation would not even be considered for asylum.

How can someone fleeing desperately from conflict wait for an invitation?

We know that desperate families, including babies and small children, are put in non-seaworthy boats by unscrupulous smugglers. Of course this smuggling needs to be addressed, as do the problems, from crop failure to conflict, in the countries people are having to leave. But we see no sign of this from the UK Government.

To respond instead by putting children’s lives at risk is a shocking policy. And it flouts international law: the Nationality and Borders Bill would put the UK in breach of maritime law and the UN Convention on Refugees, of which Britain was one of the founding signatories.

The Nationality and Borders Bill has its third reading in the UK Commons in November, so we have time to lobby our MPs before that happens. We could save lives by doing what we can to prevent it.

Carolyn Burch, Forgue, Aberdeenshire.

Afghanistan mess exposes UK idiocy

Sir, – The arrogance and idiocy of the British rulers never ceases to amaze me.

The fiasco of Afghanistan and our monumental failure in that country is a stark example of this.

I’m not a great fan of armies, unless they are genuine peacekeepers. But why spend trillions on Trident and underfund our regular military so that we are dependent on America for the security of our people, and the Afghans that have helped us in Afghanistan?

Send a Trident missile to drop on the Taliban?

Even to send a missile we are dependent on America for the launching details.

What use is Trident?

Gillian R Siddons, Auchenblae, Laurencekirk.