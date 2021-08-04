Opinion: Exam results day will be tougher than ever for young people this year

In the lead-up to exam results day next week, many young people in Aberdeen and across Scotland will be feeling unsettled and perhaps anxious.

At Childline we know this can be a really stressful time for young people, and the impact of the pandemic has made it even more challenging.

Children have had to deal with months of doing their schoolwork at home, exam cancellations and changes to the assessment process. Therefore, it is more vital than ever that they know where to turn for support. Our counsellors are here to talk to young people whatever their concern.

It can be very upsetting for a young person not to get the grades they had hoped for or expected, and it can affect their confidence. But it’s important for them to know that many others are going through the same thing and that there are a range of options to explore.

Dealing with anxiety and exploring options

Every year, specially trained counsellors in our Scottish Childline bases in Aberdeen and Glasgow carry out counselling sessions with hundreds of children across the UK who are worried about their exams and results. They listen to the young person’s concerns, offer advice about dealing with anxiety and help explore the different options available for those who don’t get their desired results.

Speaking to a teacher could be very helpful in assisting a young person to decide on which is the best option to take

It may be that a young person believes that these results are their last chance to get into the further education course of their choice, or an apprenticeship that they have applied for.

In such circumstances, it’s possible the young person could appeal their results or resit their exams the following year. They could also look at alternative courses or universities through clearing, and there’s the option of taking a gap year. Speaking to a teacher could be very helpful in assisting a young person to decide on which is the best option to take.

Young people under the age of 19 can get help from Childline at childline.org.uk or by calling 0800 1111 for free.

They might also find it helpful to talk to other young people who are going through similar experiences on the Childline message boards.

Jamie Murray is a Childline supervisor in Aberdeen

