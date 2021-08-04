Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Opinion: Exam results day will be tougher than ever for young people this year

By Jamie Murray
August 4, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 18, 2021, 11:13 am
It can be very upsetting for a young person not to get the grades they had hoped for or expected (Photo: Antonio Guillem/Shutterstock)
In the lead-up to exam results day next week, many young people in Aberdeen and across Scotland will be feeling unsettled and perhaps anxious.

At Childline we know this can be a really stressful time for young people, and the impact of the pandemic has made it even more challenging.

Children have had to deal with months of doing their schoolwork at home, exam cancellations and changes to the assessment process. Therefore, it is more vital than ever that they know where to turn for support. Our counsellors are here to talk to young people whatever their concern.

It can be very upsetting for a young person not to get the grades they had hoped for or expected, and it can affect their confidence. But it’s important for them to know that many others are going through the same thing and that there are a range of options to explore.

Dealing with anxiety and exploring options

Every year, specially trained counsellors in our Scottish Childline bases in Aberdeen and Glasgow carry out counselling sessions with hundreds of children across the UK who are worried about their exams and results. They listen to the young person’s concerns, offer advice about dealing with anxiety and help explore the different options available for those who don’t get their desired results.

Speaking to a teacher could be very helpful in assisting a young person to decide on which is the best option to take

It may be that a young person believes that these results are their last chance to get into the further education course of their choice, or an apprenticeship that they have applied for.

In such circumstances, it’s possible the young person could appeal their results or resit their exams the following year. They could also look at alternative courses or universities through clearing, and there’s the option of taking a gap year. Speaking to a teacher could be very helpful in assisting a young person to decide on which is the best option to take.

Young people under the age of 19 can get help from Childline at childline.org.uk or by calling 0800 1111 for free.

They might also find it helpful to talk to other young people who are going through similar experiences on the Childline message boards.

Jamie Murray is a Childline supervisor in Aberdeen

