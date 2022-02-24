Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Opinion

Struan Stevenson: Inaction from the West allowed Vladimir Putin to crown himself the new Russian tsar

By Struan Stevenson
February 24, 2022, 4:12 pm
Traffic jams are seen as people flee Kyiv in Ukraine (Photo: AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Traffic jams are seen as people flee Kyiv in Ukraine (Photo: AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Two weeks ago, I wrote an article accusing Vladimir Putin of using Hitler’s playbook as he prepared to invade Ukraine.

He was clearly adopting the same deceitful techniques Hitler had employed in 1939, when he invaded Poland: the denials that he intended to invade; the assurances that his troops were simply on a military exercise; the declaration that his battalions were withdrawing, followed by the false flag operations geared to provoke a casus belli that would justify his invasion.

It has been clear for years that the Russian president is trying to recreate his country’s imperial past by pursuing a strategy first set by Ivan the Terrible and followed by all his successors. Putin sees himself as the new tsar. His decision to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine will have catastrophic impacts globally.

As a former KGB chief in Soviet-controlled East Germany, Putin has always regarded the Warsaw Pact as a high point, and the collapse of the USSR in 1991 as a temporary setback. Now, following his successful annexation of large parts of Georgia and the whole of Crimea without any noticeable reaction from the West, Russia’s direction of travel is again forward, and Putin will have little to fear from the US or EU.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: Pavel Bednyakov/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

He will have taken comfort from the chaotic withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, handing victory to the Taliban. Putin will have concluded that President Joe Biden is a weak leader and that threats of economic sanctions emanating from Washington and Brussels are a less than convincing deterrent.

Antagonistic towards Ukraine for decades

I met Vladimir Putin in Moscow in February 2009, when I was vice president of the European People’s Party. I was with a high-level delegation from the European Parliament. I was the only UK representative on this small delegation, and one of the first Scottish politicians to meet Putin face to face.

Putin reacted angrily to our accusation that Gazprom had turned off gas supplies to the EU. He said that the gas pipeline ran through Ukraine, and he blamed them

We had asked for the meeting due to the energy crisis that had hit Eastern Europe that winter. Gas supplies from Russia had dried up during a period of freezing weather conditions, causing many deaths in Poland, Romania and other EU member states in Eastern Europe.

Ukrainians hold a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine outside Downing Street (Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Putin reacted angrily to our accusation that Gazprom had turned off gas supplies to the EU. He said that the gas pipeline ran through Ukraine, and he blamed them for breaching the pipeline and stealing EU gas. He was already antagonistic to the Ukrainians.

Soviet Union never collapsed for Putin

We asked Putin why the people of Eastern Europe had torn down all signs of the former Soviet Union after its collapse and, yet, in Moscow, hammer and sickle images and red stars were evident on almost every public building.

Putin fixed us with his steely gaze, his light blue, wolverine eyes never wavering as he explained: “To a large mass of our people who lived through that period, the Soviet Union was very important. We don’t want to destroy these symbols and tell them that their lives were lived in vain.”

The smouldering remains of a house in the aftermath of Russian shelling, outside Kyiv, Ukraine (Photo: Efrem Lukatsky/AP/Shutterstock)

This answer made it clear to us where his loyalty and sympathies lie. His plan to invade Ukraine and reclaim the former territories of the USSR was probably already being formed, even then.

The Baltic states and Eastern Europe must be on high alert. Putin may have started World War Three.

Struan Stevenson was a member of the European Parliament from 1999 to 2014. He is an author and international lecturer on human rights and the Middle East

Read more by Struan Stevenson

Ukraine – Russia latest: World leaders vow to unite against Putin

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal