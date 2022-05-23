Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion

Lucy Grieve: Anti-abortion protests negatively affect patients and staff

By Lucy Grieve
May 23, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: May 23, 2022, 6:30 pm
Protestors at an anti-abortion demonstration in London during 2021 (Photo: Dave Rushen/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)
Protestors at an anti-abortion demonstration in London during 2021 (Photo: Dave Rushen/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)

Since I started Back Off Scotland – a small, student-run campaign aiming to get harassment-free “buffer zones” implemented around clinics providing abortions – in 2020, I have received hundreds of emails from women, their partners, and clinicians detailing the distress caused by these anti-abortion groups.

These groups have many tactics, often displaying graphic images of dismembered foetuses, handing out factually incorrect leaflets to patients and singing hymns or reciting anti-abortion-themed prayers so loudly that they can be heard inside the clinics or hospitals, to name a few.

One of the most targeted sites in Scotland, according to data collected by the British Pregnancy Advisory Service, is Aberdeen Maternity Hospital.

For over a decade, protestors have been gathering on Cornhill Road outside the hospital to stage 40 days of consecutive protests, twice a year. For those of you familiar with Cornhill Road, you will be aware that it is directly opposite both the hospital and a bus stop popular with those accessing services there.

Anti-abortion protests have taken place outside Aberdeen Maternity Hospital for many years (Photo: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson)

One patient who contacted me stated that the presence of the group on their way into the hospital caused them “alarm and distress”. Another said that a member of the anti-choice group directly questioned their “integrity as a human”. And, patients are not the only ones facing this harassment – visitors and medical professionals are also affected.

Not only will this harassment continue whilst this bill makes its way through parliament, but the Scottish Government have not yet committed to backing it

Recently, a midwife got in contact with me to convey her outrage at the thought of her patients having to face protestors whilst accessing legal medical care, even expressing worry that the placards of dismembered foetuses may cause trauma.

Government support is only the start – we need action

Across Scotland, it is clear that we are at a critical juncture. It is welcome news that Gillian Mackay MSP launched her bill in the Scottish Parliament last week (you can fill in the public consultation at bufferzones.scot), and that First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said that she “strongly supports” the implementation of buffer zones, but there is still much to be done.

Not only will this harassment continue whilst this bill makes its way through parliament, but the Scottish Government have not yet committed to backing it.

Closer to home, NHS Grampian chief executive Caroline Hiscox has refused to put her weight behind patients who have come out publicly to share their experiences of harassment, and has ignored our request for a meeting for months.

It is abundantly clear that anti-choice demonstrations outside clinics and hospitals leave patients and staff feeling harassed, alarmed, and distressed.

It is important that we continue to listen to those being affected, and I would be grateful to hear from anyone who has experienced this firsthand. If this is you, please reach out to me on contact@backoffscotland.com.

Lucy Grieve is co-founder of Back Off Scotland

Abortion buffer zones: Everything you need to know about proposed law in Scotland

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]