Alex Watson: The middle finger is a protest for the powerless, not MPs

I love swearing.

I’ve written about it before. And, if you’ve spent time with me, you’ve probably heard the proof.

I get a gleeful thrill when someone who shouldn’t or usually wouldn’t slips a casual curse word into the mix. When my big boss or my dad – always so careful to keep it clean – drops an F-bomb in front of me? Joyous.

In those moments, I see a spark of kindred spirit. I see passion, fallibility and a little bit of rebellion. Vulgar language is pretty punk.

So are obscene hand gestures. In fact, if I think of giving the finger (or fingers), the Sex Pistols materialise in my mind, or that famous photo of Johnny Cash sticking one up to the camera in San Quentin prison. I think of musicians, artists and activists, sick of the establishment and keen for the world to know it.

In their case, swearing was a universally understood expression of frustration, designed to shock – a tiny but powerful, one-person protest that many others could relate to.

I’m officially offended

I’m no pearl-clutcher. I consider myself compassionate, but not easily offended. And, yet, I’m still thinking about Andrea Jenkyns defiantly sticking her middle finger up at crowds outside Downing Street last week.

I’ve seen the footage and the stills from every angle; it’s old news now. But, each time it’s cropped up in conversation or on social media since, I’ve been filled with a renewed feeling of irritation.

So, as supportive as I am of the middle finger, I suppose that means I am officially offended by her actions.

As you probably know by now, Jenkyns is a Conservative MP for West Yorkshire, and has just been appointed minister of state for skills, further and higher education. You may not be aware that she has received horrendous abuse and death threats during her career, none of which anyone should have to face, regardless of their job or political views.

This is why Jenkyns was driven to giving members of the public the middle finger, she says. The “baying mob” included people who had subjected her to “huge amounts of abuse” over the years. She should not have reacted, she conceded, “but is only human”.

Andrea Jenkyns can’t stick it to The Man – she is The Man

Many people share my outrage about this sweary incident. Some disapprove because they feel politicians should always keep their emotions strictly in check. Others argue that Jenykns is setting a bad example.

I don’t necessarily agree with either point. Remember when John Prescott punched a protestor while deputy prime minister and it was considered fun and games? And I’m not exactly a flawless role model – did I mention I love swearing? – so, who am I to judge anyone else on that front?

It’s not the act of giving the finger I object to, but the disingenuous symbolism of Jenkyns raising her finger aloft with a smirk, like she’s Jarvis Cocker on the cover of NME

Even if you’re the smallest of small fry – sad, scared, frustrated, oppressed or depressed, and sick of the status quo with no power to do anything about it – you at least get to stick it to The Man with a ferocious middle finger. Or two, if you prefer.

The Man, holding all the cards in his free hand, does not get to stick it back in the same fashion.

It’s not the act of giving the finger I object to, but the disingenuous symbolism of Jenkyns, resplendent in yellow, raising her finger aloft with a smirk, like she’s Jarvis Cocker on the cover of NME. Everybody hates a tourist.

Andrea Jenkyns, the new education minister, giving the finger to the public outside Downing Street on Thursday pic.twitter.com/LhnoPoodV3 — Marina Hyde (@MarinaHyde) July 9, 2022

Yes, she has suffered and no doubt felt afraid and powerless at times, but Andrea Jenkyns represents the establishment. She is The Man.

Lucky for her, that means she has a platform. She can use it to stand up for herself, and for all the others who face abuse. She can raise awareness, push for legislation and protection. She can prompt positive change.

If Jenkyns is “only human”, she could show it by acting with humanity; by voting in favour of more benefits for people unable to work due to illness or disability, say, or against the restriction of trade union activity. Guess what? She did the opposite on both counts.

Stop playing at being punk

Now that the initial fuss has died down, Andrea Jenkyns will glide on and away from this misdemeanour. It won’t harm her career. She might even grow to love those controversial snaps of herself that have already become witty meme fodder. Striking. Iconic, even?

Sid Vicious, Johnny Cash and Andrea Jenkyns – the holy trinity of anarchic rebels. But, one of these is not like the others. One of them is playing at being punk.

If Jenkyns is as sick of the state of the world as her fiery public display suggests, then she should get her middle finger and her head down and use her lofty position to change it.

Alex Watson is Head of Comment for The Press & Journal and recommends a therapeutic swear now and then