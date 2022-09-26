Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion

Fiona Rintoul: Artificial atmosphere of royal grief was designed to reinforce the status quo

By Fiona Rintoul
September 26, 2022, 11:45 am
The late Queen's corgis at her funeral (Photo: Jonathan Buckmaster/Pool/Shutterstock)
The late Queen's corgis at her funeral (Photo: Jonathan Buckmaster/Pool/Shutterstock)

It was the corgis that broke me.

I’d kind of taken it as read that they wouldn’t be left to roam aimlessly around Balmoral on their little short legs after the demise of their owner, scratching in the dirt for morsels of food.

The story on the BBC website that illuminated their furry future as chattels of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, felt unnecessary. Insulting, even.

After all, there was other stuff going on last week. The war in Ukraine. The cost of living crisis.

But, as the country wrapped itself in black crepe over the death of a 96-year-old woman who had led a long and healthy life, you would hardly have known it. God help anyone outside the Windsor family who suffered a personal loss during this period.

Grief is raw and personal

Don’t get me wrong. I don’t want to be unkind about anyone’s death. Like many people who are republicans or agnostic on the monarchy, I intended to keep my counsel following the Queen’s death.

I understand that it is news, and that many people felt affected by it. However, the blanket coverage, the fondling of every detail, and the heavy-handed response to dissenters turned a national period of mourning for the defunct sovereign into something else: propaganda.

People paying their respects at Balmoral Castle, following the Queen’s funeral (Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson)

This prolonged spectacle had little to do with a frail old lady meeting her maker on Deeside. No one who truly wanted to honour that person’s memory would have elected to parade her coffin up and down the country, or to salivate over yet more live images of her sombre relatives standing around the dias on which it rested.

Grief is not picturesque. It is raw and personal.

We should question everything

The conspicuous mourning that we witnessed was not about grief. The cancelling of doctor’s appointments and closure of businesses on September 19 was not about paying respects. It was about cranking sentiment up to the max, partly because that can be rather cathartic and enjoyable, as we learnt after Diana Spencer died, but mainly because it reinforces the status quo.

The late Queen put in a shift. Many will be sad that she is gone. That is all as it should be

Only half of 25 to 49-year-olds now support the monarchy, but who dares question whether Charles III is a suitable candidate for head of state in this febrile atmosphere? Who dares ask if this role should be an hereditary position? Who dares remind us that the corgis’ future master socialised with a couple of convicted sex offenders?

Members of the royal family follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it arrives at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle (Photo: Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The late Queen put in a shift. Many will be sad that she is gone. That is all as it should be.

But, her theatrical obsequies pretended at a unanimity that does not exist to bulldoze debate. Now that they are over, we should question everything, including her son’s future role.

Fiona Rintoul is an author and translator

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Opinion

Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf (Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Euan McColm: Stop making promises and start raising taxes to save the NHS
0
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II being carried by pallbearers (Photo: Peter Byrne/PA)
Moreen Simpson: Breathtaking funeral for Queen had two star turns
0
Sir Don McCullin. Photo by Guy Bell/Shutterstock
Catherine Deveney: Photographers like McCullin put focus on hard truths around the world
0
The viola is an underrated string instrument (Photo: AlexanderLipko/Shutterstock)
Alex Watson: Save free school music tuition or Scotland will be a poorer place
0
A group of girls play outside William Street flats in Dundee in 1960 (Photo: DC Thomson)
Angus Peter Campbell: Children's playground rhymes preserve a special kind of social history
0
Queen's University in Belfast, where Donna McLean is studying a Masters in creative writing (Photo: Todamo/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: I'm becoming a student at 50 because it's never too late to…
0
The late Queen pictured at a garden party at Balmoral in 2012 (Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson)
Rebecca Buchan: Aberdeenshire should prepare to show visitors hospitality fit for a Queen
0
Accepting support is key to getting any family through a childhood cancer diagnosis (Photo: sezer66/Shutterstock)
Opinion: My son's cancer journey has shaped him and our family
0
Bagpipers play at the recent funeral of Queen Elizabeth II (Photo: Shutterstock)
Iain Maciver: A Gaelic tune united us all during the Queen's final farewell
0
One of Catriona Thomson's hens getting comfortable. Photo by Catriona Thomson
Catriona Thomson: It’s hard not to get swept up in flock politics when you…
0

More from Press and Journal

Daniel MacIntyre admits the Mantrap in Oban will be different from the past, but will still be a lot of fun. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Mantrap: Hopes return of Oban institution will reverse 'drain' in town's young population
0
Zygimantas Nevulis leaving court.
'House-sitter and gardener' for quarter of a million pound cannabis farm jailed
Balhousie Huntly Care Home is among three Aberdeenshire sites included in the deal.
North-east care home operator changes hands in multimillion-pound deal
0
Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf (Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Euan McColm: Stop making promises and start raising taxes to save the NHS
0
SUNDAY FOR MONDAY: Burgie International Horse Trial, Event Organiser, Polly Lochore. Pic By: Bobby Nelson.
When Olympians and Royalty flocked to Moray for the famous Burgie horse trials
0
Craig Gordon during a UEFA Nations League match between Scotland and Republic of Ireland at Hampden Park, on September 24, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Scotland fan view: Axel Gordon should be proud of dad Craig

Editor's Picks