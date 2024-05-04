The Flying Pigs: Union Street upgrade won’t be slapdash rush job – the cooncil is moving as slow as possible

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Flying Pigs: Union Street upgrade won’t be slapdash rush job – the cooncil is moving as slow as possible

Union Street Abermoaners hiv unrealistic expectations, div they? I’m guessing naen o’ them hiv iver hid an extension built.

Road closures on the central stretch of Union Street, ahead of major work that is expected to last around 20 months. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Road closures on the central stretch of Union Street, ahead of major work that is expected to last around 20 months. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By The Flying Pigs

The latest topical insights from Aberdeen musical sketch comedy team, The Flying Pigs, written by Andrew Brebner and Simon Fogiel.

Tanya Souter, lifestyle correspondent

I da ken about youse, but I am nae een o’ that “Abermoaners”. Ye ken, the fowk fit are ayewis on Facebook, bleating aboot the state o’ Union Street. Personally, I dinna notice ony issues wi’ it masel. Course, faniver I’m there, it’s efter dark and I’m blootered.

So, files it disnae bother me that they’ve closed the middle bittie o’ it for 20 months tae dae it up, some fowk is nae happy. Aye, they’re happy it’s being daen, they’re jist nae happy that a major piece o’ public infrastructure is gan tae tak the guts o’ twa year.

But these fowk hiv unrealistic expectations, div they? I’m guessing naen o’ them hiv iver hid an extension built. We hid a single storey pit up in 2017, and I’m still waiting for the boy tae come back and finish the harling.

The Flying Pigs

Onywye, a lang timescale for a development on ‘is scale is a good thing. Ye dinna wint a job lik ’at daen in a rush, div ye? It jist shows ye fit great care they’ll be takin’ by gan really, really slowly. In fact, they are being sae careful, they’ve had the barriers up on Union Street since Monday and, so far, naeb’dy’s daen nithin.

Some say Union Street is nae fit it wis and, of course it isnae – the world his changed heaps jist since I wis a kid, and Union Street reflects wir new reality. It disnae hae the variety o’ shops it used tae, but neither dis naewye else, ‘cause a lot o’ shops his folded or moved online.

But, files I likes my internet shopping as much as the next quine, some things is still better tae get in person – like yer vapes. And it is affa handy tae hiv a’ the vape shops clustered in the same area. It saves ye walking aboot for ages and getting peched oot. Fit happens a lot fan yer intae yer vapes.

Jist as shops gave wye tae banks and building societies in the 1980s, they is now being replaced by bars, cafes and restaurants. The middle bittie o’ Union Street is an exciting gastronomical hub, wi’ a tantalising selection o’ international cuisines tae choose fae.

Renewed action is being taken on Union Street empty units.
It is hoped that the rejuvenation of Union Street will help to fill its empty shop units. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

If I wint tae, I can ging for ma starter at Taco Bell, my main at Popeyes (fit I wis relieved tae discover dis chicken, nae jist spinach), then Maccy D’s for a McFlurry. And then nip across the road for a palate cleansing German Kebab.

The street is much safer an a’. If I’m stottin doon by Union Bridge several sambucas tae the wind efter a quiet nicht oot wi’ my pal big Sonya, and we inadvertently stumble intae the road, we will nae be hit by oncoming traffic, cos there winna be ony.

Wi’ nae cars or buses, there’s noo plenty room for a’ the Deliveroo cyclists tae actually use the road instead o’ zooming past me on the pavement and gien me a fleg. And ye ken fit? I call ‘at progress.

@FlyingPigNews

