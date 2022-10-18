Catriona Thomson: Sink your teeth into Scotland’s most northerly apples

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Catriona Thomson: Sink your teeth into Scotland’s most northerly apples

By Catriona Thomson
October 18, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 18, 2022, 7:31 am
Katy apples thrive in the climate of the north of Scotland (Photo: Ann Stewart/Shutterstock)
Katy apples thrive in the climate of the north of Scotland (Photo: Ann Stewart/Shutterstock)

Living rurally, you often find that one good turn deserves another.

When I asked an IT consultant friend for advice on which laptop to buy, he wouldn’t accept payment for his time. However, he has an orchard and it is apple season, so a bit of my labour in return for his help was an ideal opportunity to repay him.

I missed the day of picking, but volunteered on juicing day instead. I arrived to find his garage floor covered with buckets and buckets of each variety. All were neatly labelled, each completely different from the next.

He’s super organised, with a map of the trees to identify which variety they are. With more than 60 trees, this makes sense.

There are apples for eating, cooking, and some of the unblemished fruit gets stored for use later in winter. Others are for juicing or cider-making.

Luckily for me, pressing is not a complex procedure. First, you wash the apples in a big zinc bath, followed by a secondary rinse, and then you lob them into the crusher. It has a large funnel at the top, and apple mush comes out at the other end, which is then transferred to a pressurised water press. That squeezes out every last drop of juice.

It is then bottled as apple juice, or fermented into cider. I got to sample a glass of fresh juice and now I’m now officially addicted.

Championing orchards and old varieties

Former journalist John Hancox is now a professional apple man. He champions orchards, encouraging people to plant old varieties, and works to persuade MSPs to champion old Scottish varieties.

When I spoke to him, he was inspecting the orchard at Gordon Castle in Moray, where they have 250 mature fruit trees in the walled garden, with 60 different types of apple, 25 of which are Scottish varieties.

Former journalist John Hancox is an apple enthusiast.

He told me that many of the old varieties are linked with a particular location and grow well in that area, where more modern varieties struggle. They have amazing names: Tower of Glamis or Beauty of Moray and Scotch Dumpling, which is one of his personal favourites. It grows well across Scotland and, he said: “It’s worth growing for the blossom alone.”

Another is Oslin (or Arbroath Pippin) which is linked to Arbroath Abbey – crisp, aromatic and deliciously light tasting, with hints of aniseed. Coul Blush is an eating apple from Ross-shire (Scotland’s most northerly variety), while James Grieve and Katy are other varieties that thrive in the north.

I left my friend’s orchard with a boxful of apples and jars of preserves – so, I guess, on National Apple Day (Oct 21), I’ll be back to help make cider.

Catriona Thomson is a freelance food and drink writer

