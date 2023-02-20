[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

We all love our pets, but research has shown that our preference for dogs or cats can say a lot about us, writes Catriona Thomson.

One person’s faithful tarantula or snake might be another’s phobia, but who am I to judge people’s pet choices?

Over time, I have shared my life with a whole host of furry, feathered and scaly animal companions, but pet ownership comes with responsibilities and financial commitments.

Taking a peek at the SSPCA rehoming website shows that not everyone can cope with this reality. The rise in lockdown pets demonstrated that humans are social animals who need affection, but there are both joys and pitfalls to animal ownership.

Our family has a small ginger cat who is usually to be found asleep in a prime spot in front of the fire, living the life of Riley.

Ginger has had a few scrapes: she once got herself stuck on our roof overnight, meowing piteously and unable to climb down. A perilous, last-ditch ladder rescue proved successful. Otherwise, an embarrassing call to the local fire station would have to have been made.

Since then, Ginger’s paws have remained on terra firma. Instead of climbing, she concentrated on perfecting her hunting techniques, initially catching butterflies – but a telltale, sticky, black moustache alerted us to her newly acquired craving.

I ask you, what creature eats a slug and then thinks: “Boy, that was delicious, I must have more” before vomiting them up on the carpet?

She has now expanded her repertoire of targets to include rodents, rabbits and birds, some of which were more mobile than others.

Are you a cat or a dog person?

I am conflicted about whether cats or dogs make the best pets. One of my earliest childhood memories is the arrival of our mongrel – an utterly unique character with an endearing talent for escapology. Nothing can beat the wide-eyed adoration of a faithful dog, and its ability to wag its entire body with happiness.

Extensive research has been carried out, discovering that there are shared personality traits between those who consider themselves either cat or dog people. So, which camp do you fall into?

In 2010, the University of Texas found that dog owners tended to be more social and outgoing, while cat owners were creative, philosophical, and non-traditional, but slightly more neurotic.

In another study, by Carroll University in 2014, it was concluded that dog owners tended to be more active and would closely follow rules. They also found that cat lovers were introverted and sensitive, more open-minded and less inclined to follow rules strictly. However, controversially, cat lovers scored higher in intelligence tests.

I’m still undecided about whether canines or felines get the top spot but, recently, I’ve upped my crazed cat lady credentials (and rule-breaking proclivity) by taking the cat for a short stroll, just to get the best of both worlds.

Catriona Thomson is a freelance food and drink writer