A96 reopens at Forres after concerns for person prompts closure

A section of the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road was closed in the early hours of this morning due to concern for a person.

Police and paramedics were called to the Forres area at around 1am.

The busy trunk road was closed in both directions for more than 90 minutes as teams responded to the incident.

Police have confirmed the person was traced.

In a statement, a police spokeswoman said: “Around 1am on Monday, February 20, officers attended a concern for person incident on the A96, at Forres.

“The person was traced and the road has fully re-opened.”

The road reopened at around 2.50am.