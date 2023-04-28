Peterhead co-managers have no intention of calling time on their playing careers

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan plan on leading Peterhead’s recovery on and off the pitch.

The duo have been confirmed as co-managers for next season after impressing the Blue Toon board during their interim period in charge at Balmoor Stadium.

Brown is eager to get to work and insists neither he nor his colleague plan on hanging up their boots after taking on their new joint role at the club.

He said: “It’s always been something I was keen on doing when I reached the end of my career but don’t get me wrong, I think I’ve got quite a few years to come anyway.

“I’m only 30 and Ryan is 32 so there is plenty of life in both of us on the pitch.

“But our focus now is on creating a strong squad and support network that will allow us to come in and out more freely than we’ve done in the last six weeks.”

Brown takes on honour of being youngest manager in SPFL

At 30, Brown, who celebrates his 31st birthday in November, is the youngest manager in the SPFL, closely followed by Airdrie’s Rhys McCabe who turns 31 in July.

The chance to be a manager has come earlier than expected but Brown laughed off the idea of being the youngest boss in the top four divisions.

He said: “It doesn’t feel like that. It’s so exciting to be honest.

“The chance to do this has come round a lot quicker than I anticipated when I started coaching under Jim McInally at the start of the season.

“I’ve been working on my coaching badges since the start of the season and I took some of the sessions when Jim was in charge.

“I enjoyed it and it was something I wanted to develop.

“It’s a massive opportunity for us and one we can’t wait to get our teeth into.”

Summer of change ahead at Balmoor

The new co-managers still don’t know which league they will be managing in next season as the Blue Toon fight to stay in League One.

But Brown knows a summer revamp will be required at Balmoor regardless.

He said: “We’ve known for a while no matter what happened at the end of the season there was going to be a turnover and a rebuild at the club to a certain extent.

“We do have a core group here signed up but if the last few days are anything to go by it is going to be a very busy few months.

“But it is a task we’re hugely grateful for and very excited by.”

Brown hopes to take fight for survival to final day

Peterhead’s fate will be sealed tomorrow if they fail to win at Kelty Hearts.

A point for Clyde in their trip to champions Dunfermline will also be enough to end the Blue Toon’s hopes of staying up.

Brown, however, is remaining focused on his side’s game.

He said: “We’ve said to the boys all week we’re in a situation where with two games to go we still have a chance of survival so we will not give that up.

“We’ve got to give ourselves a chance of having something to play for on the final day of the season next weekend and the only way we can do that is by beating Kelty Hearts this weekend.

“We can’t leave any regrets out there. If things do go our way elsewhere then we have to make sure we capitalise on that by winning our game.”