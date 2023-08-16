5 flashpoints as oil and gas revenue boost sparks political clash over energy future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

5 flashpoints as oil and gas revenue boost sparks political clash over energy future

The latest official 'Gers' figures show Scotland's share of oil and gas revenue was worth £9.4bn last year – is that reason to celebrate or worry about a volatile future?

By Andy Philip
Energy security and climate change mean oil and gas is a hot political topic. Image: PA.

A multibillion-pound increase in revenue from oil and gas in Scottish waters last year closed a large gap in spending and sparked another political row about the future of our energy-driven economy.

At face value, politicians welcomed the role the £9.4 billion played in cutting a big deficit, the difference between tax and spending, to £19.1bn.

But the official Government Expenditure and Revenue Scotland (Gers) figures for 2022-23 also show the role of a volatile source which sank during the recent downturn and was inflated by the brutal war in Ukraine.

Here’s how political parties reacted to the latest official snapshot for the economic health of the country.

‘Green’ wealth not yet captured

The SNP used to focus campaigning for independence based on oil resources. Its role was a central part of the independence debate before the 2014 referendum.

But the crash right after the vote wiped out what had been high revenues, showing how volatile the industry can be if it plays too large a part in spending plans.

Under Nicola Sturgeon, there was an attempt to think again and admit oil and gas should not have been baked in to the plans for an independent Scotland’s economic future.

Stephen Flynn says it’s no wonder Rishi Sunak is keen on oil and gas.

The party – in government with the Greens – is now having its own debate, with vocal splits, on more drilling or a fast shift to renewables.

When the latest figures were published on August 16, Scottish Government minister Neil Gray said it’s important to note “green” wealth has not yet become clear in the figures.

He said finances are improving faster than the UK as a whole. He also claimed a full £1bn of the deficit is down to Tory government “mismanagement”.

‘Protect families’

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn said any additional cash has to be used to help households.

“This enormous rise in revenue from Scotland’s oil and gas sector won’t surprise anyone, but will serve as stark reminder as to why the current UK prime minister is now so keen to see unlimited extraction from our North Sea,” he said.

“The revenues generated from Scotland’s oil and gas resources must be used to protect families against the cost of living crisis, whilst investing in sustainable energy technologies that protect Aberdeen’s economic future for the long-term.”

It’s Scotland’s Oil (again)

Meanwhile, former SNP leader Alex Salmond’s Alba party is echoing slogans from past debates in leaflets on “Scotland’s oil”.

In a plea to the wider independence movement, Alba MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, Neale Hanvey, said it would be “foolhardy” to turn away now.

Alex Salmond says Scotland has lost out from oil booms. Image: DC Thomson.

However, they also hope to demonstrate that a new boom from renewables could follow in time.

“This could become as massive an economic and industrial advantage as oil and gas should have been – a second energy opportunity for Scotland,” said Mr Hanvey.

The ‘union dividend’

Conservatives are in a battle for votes with the SNP in the north-east, the centre for the oil and gas industry.

Politically, the party is trying to make progress by claiming big holes in their rivals’ plan to move away from fossil fuels quickly.

Douglas Ross accused others of turning their back on oil and gas. Image: PA.

Moray MP Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, said: “The improving picture this year has been driven by increased revenues from the sector.

“That begs the question as to why other political parties have taken the astonishing decision to turn their back on the industry and the highly skilled workforce.

“In fact, they have been openly hostile to the industry. The latest Gers figures should prompt a re-think among SNP and Labour politicians who must recognise why the taps cannot be turned off too quickly.”

The “dividend” as part of being in the UK shows how resources can be spread to benefit more people, Tories say.

Conservatives and other pro-union parties point to the difference in spending and taxation, saying it is around £1,500 more per person in Scotland.

Alister Jack, the Scottish Secretary in the UK Government, said: “People in Scotland benefit to the tune of £1,521 per person thanks to higher levels of public spending.

“As we face cost of living pressures and unprecedented global challenges it is clear Scotland is better off as part of a strong United Kingdom.”

Let down by two governments?

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (left) and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar in Leith this week. Image: Lesley Martin/PA Wire

Sir Keir’s party wants to move from reliance on oil and gas. The policy has frustrated some in the north-east, including among members.

But Labour wanted to point out the scale of the deficit under two rival government parties, not the size of the oil revenue.

The deficit is 9% of Scotland’s GDP, compared with 5.2% for the UK.

The party warns against further “austerity” from the SNP with independence, and blames the Tories at Westminster for inflicting a household bills crisis.

North-east Labour MSP Michael Marra said: “Our NHS is in permanent crisis, public services are at breaking point and economic growth is non-existent.”

Household bills keep rising

The Lib Dems in Scotland point to the costs of independence, but across the UK the party highlighted an elephant in the room.

Inflation is still a big problem, which separate figures show has put 50% or more on milk, among other soaring prices.

Scottish Lib Dem finance spokesman John Ferry said: “If the SNP really want to write another independence paper, perhaps they could use it to honestly set out whether it will be schools, pensions, the NHS or all three that they would cut if they ever achieved their dream of breaking up the UK.”

 

Conversation