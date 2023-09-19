Scott Begbie: We all have to play a role in making Belmont Cinema reinvention a reality

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Begbie: We all have to play a role in making Belmont Cinema reinvention a reality

The Belmont Cinema needs the people of the Granite City, and we need the Belmont Cinema, so Aberdeen must pitch in.

Doc Brown won't be the one to get the Belmont up to speed - that's down to locals
By Scott Begbie

Lights, camera, action… It looks like we are going back to the future for the Belmont Cinema.

In a third-act twist, true fans of this iconic house of dreams have been given the chance to ride to its rescue, just like Doc Brown’s dramatic efforts to connect the lightning cable to get the DeLorean up to 88mph.

But let’s not forget that in Back to the Future there were an awful lot of close calls, near falls and snagged power lines before the Doc managed to get the juice, just in the nick of time.

And let’s also remember – that was a film. Real life doesn’t always play out to a happy ending.

I have no doubt that the dedicated, talented, visionary and downright lovely people behind the Belmont Community Cinema have worked tirelessly on the script for getting the place open again. However, getting a movie off the page and onto the screen is a Herculean task that takes an army of people to make it happen. Just check out the credits at the end of any film and you’ll get the picture.

Which is why it is so important the Belmont Community Cinema gets all the help it can from all the people it needs on its vital mission.

Why, you might ask, is it so important? Well, if you’re posing that question, it’s highly likely you never set foot in the Belmont when it was up and running.

Jacob Campbell (left) and Dallas King from Belmont Community Cinema Ltd, which has been chosen as the preferred operator for the Belmont Cinema (Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson)

It really is a special place, with a welcoming, intimate atmosphere. Going to see a film there was like popping over to your mate’s house to watch a movie together – although with comfier seats.

And it was the only game in town when it came to watching films on a big screen you wouldn’t find anywhere else. Independent and world cinema is a rich and wonderful universe that rarely troubles the multiplexes, and it’s and one we in the north-east are missing out on.

But the Belmont was also my first choice when it came to seeing major blockbusters I was giddy with excitement over. Dune was a triumph – and I got to sip away at a Punk IPA through it.

I feel the Belmont’s absence. I long for its return.

People of Aberdeen are the supporting cast

Now, the Belmont Community Cinema is taking the first step towards that, not just reviving the screens but also the food and drink strand, while also teaming up with SHMU to foster and develop local filmmaking talent.

It sounds like a feel-good Hollywood plot, but the people behind it are not dreamers – they are clear-eyed about the hard work ahead, not least to fund this £2 million venture.

The Belmont Cinema needs the people of the Granite City, and we need the Belmont Cinema

And that’s where the rest of us come in. If the people running Belmont Community Cinema are stars – and they are – everyone else in Aberdeen is the supporting cast.

From the council, to businesses, to the arts community, to just ordinary folk, let’s be vocal in our support for the Belmont, and as unstinting as we can in helping it find the funds it needs.

The Belmont Cinema needs the people of the Granite City, and we need the Belmont Cinema. So, let’s get this DeLorean up to 88mph, cue the triumphant music and make dreams happen on Belmont Street again.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired