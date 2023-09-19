Aberdeen firm plans Irish expansion after netting wind farm deals worth about £8.6 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen firm plans Irish expansion after netting wind farm deals worth about £8.6 million

Global Wind Projects has already completed one of its first three contracts across the Irish Sea.

By Keith Findlay
Global Wind Projects' new Liebherr LG1750 crane.
Global Wind Projects' new Liebherr LG1750 crane. Image: Ross Creative Communications

Global Wind Projects (GWP), of Aberdeen, is eyeing expansion after completing the first of three Irish contracts worth a total of about £8.6 million.

They are the first deals secured by the fledgling business across the Irish Sea.

GWP is now planning a subsidiary to service Ireland’s growing ind energy industry.

The company has also announced a multi-million-pound investment in a huge crane as it gears up to meet wind sector demand.

Firm is owned by Roy MacGregor

GWP is one of the portfolio companies owned by Highland entrepreneur Roy MacGregor.

It is providing installation and mechanical & electrical (M&E) completion services for German wind turbine manufacturer Nordex at onshore projects in the Irish counties of Galway, Mayo and Offaly.

Global installing 53 turbines on three sites

The first contract at Rockgrid’s Ardderroo wind farm, in Galway, has been completed.

GWP provided installation and M&E services for 19 turbines at the 101 megawatt site.

Work at ABO Wind Ireland’s development at Sheskin, Mayo, is now under way. GWP will install five turbines there before moving onto SSE’s Yellow River site in Offaly, where it will handle the installation of 29 machines.

Global Wind Projects is currently working on ABO Wind Ireland's Sheskin wind farm in County Mayo.
Global Wind Projects is currently working on ABO Wind Ireland’s Sheskin wind farm in County Mayo. Image: Ross Creative Communications

GWP general manager Ryan Burke said: “We are delighted to have made a successful first foray into the Irish market. At Ardderroo, it was pleasing to be able to mobilise our team at short notice to assist a valued, long-term client.

“This contract, and the two follow on projects, will see us mobilise a team of 40 personnel to sites in Galway, Mayo and Offaly. In due course we will establish a separate Irish entity to service the growing market there.”

This contract, and the two follow on projects, will see us mobilise a team of 40 personnel to sites in Galway, Mayo and Offaly.”

Ryan Burke, general manager, Global Wind Projects

Nordex UK and Ireland projects director Graham Pogson said: “Building on the success of projects last year within Scotland, Nordex are looking forward to working with Global Wind Projects across several projects in Ireland throughout 2023 and 2024.”

GWP, a division of Aberdeen-based Global Port Services, was established to address “unprecedented growth” in onshore and offshore wind around the UK and Ireland.

Aberdeen firm’s biggest order to date

The company recently announced its biggest order since it was launched in 2021.

It said its project at Port of Dundee was creating more than 30 jobs and providing employment for 90 people. Working for Spanish company Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, GWP has been tasked with the delivery of a total of 54 turbine towers for the Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm being built about 10 miles off the coast of Fife.

Global Wind Projects is currently working at Port of Dundee on its first offshore wind pre-assembly contract.
Global Wind Projects is currently working at Port of Dundee on its first offshore wind pre-assembly contract. Image: Ross Creative Communications

GWP’s new crane, a Liebherr LG 1750, represents a multi-million-pound investment by the firm and sister company Global Crane Services (GCS).

GWP and CCS are both part of Mr MacGregor’s Global Energy Group.

Its crane fleet now includes two Liebherr 1750s, each boasting a maximum hoist height of 633ft and capable of lifting 750 tons, and many smaller machines.

The new crane is currently being used for Sheskin wind farm project and will then move to County Offaly.

Turbine towers being transferred by crane at Port of Nigg.
Turbine towers being transferred by crane at Port of Nigg. Image: Global Wind Projects

Longer term, it is expected to be predominantly deployed by GWPs on other onshore wind preojects, as well as in support of GCS’s heavy lifting requirements at Port of Nigg.

Mr Buke said: “The purchase of this new Liebherr LG 1750 doubles our capability for specific wind project requirements, so it’s a hugely significant investment for the company.

“Having two LG 1750s in our fleet will help us meet the growing demand for our onshore wind crane and installation services, and support the further growth of Global Wind Projects.”

Conversation