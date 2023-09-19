Aberdeen firm plans Irish expansion after netting wind farm deals worth about £8.6 million

Global Wind Projects (GWP), of Aberdeen, is eyeing expansion after completing the first of three Irish contracts worth a total of about £8.6 million.

They are the first deals secured by the fledgling business across the Irish Sea.

GWP is now planning a subsidiary to service Ireland’s growing ind energy industry.

The company has also announced a multi-million-pound investment in a huge crane as it gears up to meet wind sector demand.

Firm is owned by Roy MacGregor

GWP is one of the portfolio companies owned by Highland entrepreneur Roy MacGregor.

It is providing installation and mechanical & electrical (M&E) completion services for German wind turbine manufacturer Nordex at onshore projects in the Irish counties of Galway, Mayo and Offaly.

Global installing 53 turbines on three sites

The first contract at Rockgrid’s Ardderroo wind farm, in Galway, has been completed.

GWP provided installation and M&E services for 19 turbines at the 101 megawatt site.

Work at ABO Wind Ireland’s development at Sheskin, Mayo, is now under way. GWP will install five turbines there before moving onto SSE’s Yellow River site in Offaly, where it will handle the installation of 29 machines.

GWP general manager Ryan Burke said: “We are delighted to have made a successful first foray into the Irish market. At Ardderroo, it was pleasing to be able to mobilise our team at short notice to assist a valued, long-term client.

“This contract, and the two follow on projects, will see us mobilise a team of 40 personnel to sites in Galway, Mayo and Offaly. In due course we will establish a separate Irish entity to service the growing market there.”

Nordex UK and Ireland projects director Graham Pogson said: “Building on the success of projects last year within Scotland, Nordex are looking forward to working with Global Wind Projects across several projects in Ireland throughout 2023 and 2024.”

GWP, a division of Aberdeen-based Global Port Services, was established to address “unprecedented growth” in onshore and offshore wind around the UK and Ireland.

Aberdeen firm’s biggest order to date

The company recently announced its biggest order since it was launched in 2021.

It said its project at Port of Dundee was creating more than 30 jobs and providing employment for 90 people. Working for Spanish company Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, GWP has been tasked with the delivery of a total of 54 turbine towers for the Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm being built about 10 miles off the coast of Fife.

GWP’s new crane, a Liebherr LG 1750, represents a multi-million-pound investment by the firm and sister company Global Crane Services (GCS).

GWP and CCS are both part of Mr MacGregor’s Global Energy Group.

Its crane fleet now includes two Liebherr 1750s, each boasting a maximum hoist height of 633ft and capable of lifting 750 tons, and many smaller machines.

The new crane is currently being used for Sheskin wind farm project and will then move to County Offaly.

Longer term, it is expected to be predominantly deployed by GWPs on other onshore wind preojects, as well as in support of GCS’s heavy lifting requirements at Port of Nigg.

Mr Buke said: “The purchase of this new Liebherr LG 1750 doubles our capability for specific wind project requirements, so it’s a hugely significant investment for the company.

“Having two LG 1750s in our fleet will help us meet the growing demand for our onshore wind crane and installation services, and support the further growth of Global Wind Projects.”