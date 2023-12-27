Dallas King: ‘Best’ films of the year are ones you find comfort and joy in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

Dallas King: ‘Best’ films of the year are ones you find comfort and joy in

When people find out you're a film critic, they want to know your favourite movie of all time, and your best film of the year.

Generally, films become beloved classics because of their emotional impact on viewers - and the same goes for arthouse cinemas
Generally, films become beloved classics because of their emotional impact on viewers - and the same goes for arthouse cinemas
By Dallas King

We have entered that period between Christmas and New Year where you lose track of what day of the week it is.

The days merge into an endless cycle of eating your entire body weight in mince pies, watching reruns of festive favourites, and causing family arguments by debating whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas movie. (It is… but that is a whole other column.)

For this film critic, however, the Christmas break will be spent muttering “bah humbug” and working through a watch-list of titles so that I can file that all-important “best films of 2023” rundown before the bells chime in the arrival of the new year.

When I’m not at the cinema watching films, the rest of my spare time is taken up trying to reopen one.

I’m one of the directors of Belmont Community Cinema Ltd, and we have worked incredibly hard on the project to reopen Aberdeen’s Belmont cinema over the last year.

It has been a long road to navigate, one with many miles still ahead, but our recent funding boost allows us to move forward with our plans to refurbish the cinema. Hopefully, by the time I have to write next year’s best-of list, we will all be enjoying those films at the Belmont.

As a film critic, my job was made infinitely harder by the lack of an arthouse cinema in Aberdeen. Last year, I watched more films in cinemas in other cities around the world than I did in my hometown.

Dallas King speaks at an October Belmont Cinema public meeting in the Cowdray Hall in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

But, why stress out over something as arbitrary as selecting 10 “top” films out of the hundreds you have watched each year?

Well, when people find out you are a film critic, the conversation inevitably comes around to two things: what your favourite movie of all time is (Blade Runner: The Final Cut, if you are interested), and what the best title you saw this year was. Everyone is looking for advice as to what to watch over the Christmas and New Year period.

What do we actually mean by ‘best’?

For a start, what do we actually mean by “best”? Are people asking for what objectively qualifies as the finest example of filmmaking prowess from the last 12 months, or simply what your favourite film was? Because, let’s be clear, they are two very different things.

My personal choice for film of the year is Damien Chazelle’s Babylon; a wildly divisive, near-three-hour epic film that is simultaneously a love letter and break-up note to Hollywood.

However, my favourite experience in a cinema this year – one that will no doubt raise a few eyebrows but, hand on heart, is the truth – was seeing the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie on IMAX in London. Overwhelmed by the sound and vision from one of the largest screens in the world, the film was enhanced by being surrounded by over 500 diehard “Swifties” all singing, dancing and crying their hearts out.

The debate between best and favourite only intensifies at this time of year, as we enter “awards season”, culminating at the Oscars in March, where one film will ultimately be dubbed the “Best Picture”. But how can we really compare art?

Look at two of the films that will be in the conversation this year, and responsible for 2023’s most “memed” cinematic phenomenon: Barbie and Oppenheimer – AKA Barbenheimer.

They are two wildly different films – as diametrically opposed in terms of style and content as you could get. And, yet, they made for the perfect double bill. Barbie muses: “Do you ever think about dying?”, and then you find it impossible to think of anything else as you watch a film about the person who gave man “the power to destroy themselves”.

No film is failure which has fans

Art, by its very nature, is a subjective thing, and it should be subjective. It is easy, and reductive, to label a movie as either good or bad. Critics and audiences can spend hours, days, their entire lives arguing over the merits of something. But, ultimately, it will come down to what speaks to each of us as a viewer.

The films that tap into something deep inside and which we form an emotional connection to will endure long after the five-star reviews and awards ceremonies.

It’s a Wonderful Life was not a success on its release in 1946, but has since become a beloved Christmas classic. Image: Rko/Kobal/Shutterstock

Look at Frank Capra’s It’s a Wonderful Life, for example. It might shock some to learn that it was actually a critical and commercial flop on its release. And, yet, it has stood the test of time to become a beloved Christmas classic that people return to year after year after year.

Why? Simply because of the memories it holds and the way that it makes them feel. George Bailey’s guardian angel, Clarence, reminds him that “no man is a failure who has friends”. The same is true of a good movie. So, spend the festive season watching films that bring you comfort and joy.

Dallas King’s ‘best’ films of 2023:

  • Babylon
  • TÁR
  • Barbie
  • Past Lives
  • Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
  • Oppenheimer
  • Rye Lane
  • Talk To Me
  • Full Time (A Plein Temps)
  • Across The Spider-Verse

Dallas King is a film critic, writer and podcaster from Aberdeen, and part of Belmont Community Cinema

More from Opinion

Uist offers stunning views as far as the eye can see - but not too many trees. Image: HMEDIA/Shutterstock
Eve McLachlan: Living in beautiful Outer Hebrides makes me appreciate all unique landscapes
River Luineag flowing into Loch Morlich in Cairngorms National Park. Image: Jan Holm/Shutterstock
Iain Maciver: Wee bit of snow and rain in Aviemore does not a white…
Happiness isn't something we can buy, but something we must strive to find within ourselves. Image: simona pilolla 2/Shutterstock
Donna McLean: First Christmas without my kids taught me embracing change is the way…
Stonehaven's Hogmanay Fireballs tradition takes place annually thanks to the hard work and passion of local volunteers. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Scott Begbie: Captivating Fireballs show sense of community burns bright in Stonehaven
A police road closure after a traffic accident on the A9 between Delny and Tomich. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
David Knight: Driving on the A9 shouldn't carry as much risk as travelling abroad
A visualisation of the proposed Starbucks drive-thru alongside the EV charging points. Image: Liberty One.
Jacqueline Wake Young: Will food and coffee drive-thrus deliver for Huntly?
It's nearly time to put the elf away for another year - thank goodness. Image: ice_blue/Shutterstock
The Flying Pigs: From Elf on the Shelf to Mineer on the Fleer, each…
Very heavy traffic on the A9 between Tomatin and Moy is made all the more dangerous by heavy rain and spray of water off the road. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Voice of the North: Blurring of A9 fact and fiction has eroded trust…
You know the lamb is good when nothing can take your mind off it. Image: Helen Hepburn
Moreen Simpson: I've got earring gremlins hiding in my hoosie
A nativity installation of the baby Jesus laying in ruins, symbolising children killed in Gaza, displayed in the Evangelical Lutheran Christmas Church in Bethlehem, West Bank. Bethlehem, West Bank. Image: Debbie Hill/UPI/Shutterstock
Catherine Deveney: Humanity and hope are everywhere - but we must use our people…

Conversation