Belmont Cinema to open next Autumn as update provided at public meeting

The meeting was held at Cowdray Hall.

By Shanay Taylor
CR0045217 Shanay Taylor. Aberdeen. Belmont Cinema public meeting at the Cowdray Hall. Pictured speaking are Jacob Campbell and Dallas King. Sunday 8th October 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
CR0045217 Shanay Taylor. Aberdeen. Belmont Cinema public meeting at the Cowdray Hall. Pictured speaking are Jacob Campbell and Dallas King. Sunday 8th October 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Members of the community were out in force as many attended a meeting to discuss the latest plans to revive Belmont Cinema.

A year since its closure, a second public meeting was held to give members of the community an update on the current plan of action.

Scores of people gathered at the Cowdray Hall in Aberdeen to learn when their beloved cinema will open its doors again.

It comes after the local authority decided to place the future of the venue in the hands of the recently formed Belmont Community Cinema Ltd.

Dallas King speaking at the meeting. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The organisation is made up of former Belmont boss Dallas King, film buff Jacob Campbell and other local experts with a love of cinema.

Planning to run the venue as an independent, not-for-profit enterprise, they expressed how any profits made will go towards the cinema.

What’s the latest in the campaign?

Speaking at the meeting Mr Campbell firstly thanked the room for such a “great turnout” considering the persistent torrential weather conditions over the weekend.

Scores of people filled Cowdray Hall, all eager to hear the answer to one question – when will the cinema open?

Campaigners shared their hopes to reopen the cinema by next Autumn.

Scores of people turned out to hear the latest in the plans. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Mr Campbell said: “We are blown away by everyone’s support. We have really kept the community at the forefront and have kept everyone’s best interest at heart.”

Belmont Community Cinema Ltd have been given an “exclusivity period” agreement to undertake fundraising and finalise their redevelopment plans.

Depending on how this goes, the group will be granted a long-term operators lease.

The presentation was guided on the group’s four pillars:

  • Film
  • Education
  • Community
  • Customer experience.

Sharing results from recent survey’s they have carried out, the group revealed there is a high demand for independent films to be shown rather than mainstream media movies.

The group also revealed it will work closely with Station House Media Unit (SHMU) to focus on community outreach and education, as well as support disadvantaged communities across Aberdeen.

Their survey collected over 1,000 responses in just two weeks.

The meeting revealed survey results they had received. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

‘Develop next generation of filmmakers’

They plan to turn the top floor of the cinema into an education space.

Working alongside Tillydrone’s SHMU, the charity will provide “an exciting education and filmmaking programme to help nurture and develop the next generation of filmmakers”.

They have also been working alongside TINTO who has mocked up an interior design sketch.

Pictured speaking are Jacob Campbell and Dallas King. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Elements of nostalgia which are felt throughout the movie theatre, along with the venues warm ambiance will all stay.

However, a few modern touches, here and there are to be expected.

The group added: “With the venue being closed, it’s a better opportunity to bring it back as a sustainable enterprise.

“It needs to be attractive and busy, and that’s what we are trying to do.”

Although there is still “a lot to do”, campaigners feel “inspired by the reaction” the campaign has received so far.

How they plan to finance the project

Moving onto how they plan to finance the project, Chris Oliver who joined the group back in March said he is “confident” it will be a huge success.

Adding: “We are a really good team and are so connected. I don’t see why this can’t be a great success.”

The preliminary price tag on the project is £2 million and the group plan to raise this amount through grant making, corporate support, philanthropists and donations.

They plan to open the cinema next year. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Their plan is to launch the marketing and fundraising campaign in the next couple of months.

This will hopefully lead to the refurbishment which they hope will start next Spring in time for the venue opening in Autumn 2024.

Mr Campbell added: “The next part is making this happen and getting the lights back on.”

What did the audience say?

Those in the audience weren’t shy on stating what they would like to see in the cinema as many hope to see the return of special events – including Halloween nights.

Members of the community also shared their thoughts on seating arrangements as the room appeared to be divided on the idea of arranged seating.

There was also chat about snacks offered in the cinema as many revealed they wouldn’t miss a bag of popcorn, if it wasn’t available.

They also joked about how they would like to see cupholders made big enough to fit a bottle of wine.

Another idea was to bring back a printed publication for the cinema, as well as host film festivals and engage more with the community.

To stay updated on the progression of Belmont Cinema, visit their website here.

