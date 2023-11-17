The Voice of the North: Time will tell if Keir Starmer really considers Aberdeen ‘Scotland’s energy capital’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion P&J Views

The Voice of the North: Time will tell if Keir Starmer really considers Aberdeen ‘Scotland’s energy capital’

It is not what Keir Starmer pledges to do with energy in the north, but how he plans to do it that is most important, write The P&J's editorial team.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (left) with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, during a visit to St Fergus Gas Terminal, a clean power facility in Aberdeenshire. Image: Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire
By The Press & Journal

Better late than never or too little, too late?

Only time will tell for UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who finally paid a long-awaited visit to Aberdeen this week.

Starmer said earlier in the year that he would travel to the north-east “this summer” to discuss the future of the energy sector. By all accounts and calendars, he missed that target by a long shot.

Still, the man who many believe will be the next prime minister of the UK arrived armed with plans and platitudes, which he laid out in an exclusive comment piece in Friday’s Press and Journal.

It is, of course, in Sir Keir’s best interests to keep energy and business chiefs happy, and he spent time meeting key players in the Granite City.

He called Aberdeen “Scotland’s energy capital”, but did not commit to siting his proposed, publicly-owned company GB Energy’s Scotland HQ there, even as shadow climate change minister Ed Miliband assured the city it had more than a fighting chance.

If a different location is chosen further down the line, the pair may find themselves wishing they had chosen their words more carefully.

But Starmer made a point of promising that, unlike other politicians, he is not all talk; that his words will be delivered on if he wins the next general election. You, like us at The P&J, will be watching keenly to see if this is the case.

If it is, Labour will deliver the next generation of energy jobs for Scotland, focusing on renewables. The party will also cut household bills and prioritise energy security for the UK. These would undoubtedly be excellent outcomes for north and north-east communities, as well as the rest of the country.

UK needs a PM who will roll up their sleeves and get to work

Nonetheless, it is not what Keir Starmer pledges to do in this area but how he plans to do it that is most important.

This week, he spoke of specific funding schemes and incentives designed to create and sustain roles in green energy. At the same time, concerns were being raised over potential pay discrepancies between job roles in renewable energy and in oil and gas, with workers afraid of losing out on income, as well as worry around Scotland’s revised, smaller share in Europe’s offshore wind and tidal potential.

Ed Miliband (left) said Aberdeen had a ‘strong claim’ to become home to the headquarters of Labour’s proposed publicly-owned energy firm. Image: Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire

As unsettling as dealing in realities rather than abstracts may feel, facing the nuts and bolts of the energy transition is vital and must not be put off any longer.

The UK requires a PM willing to get down to the nitty-gritty, and Keir Starmer is certainly claiming to be the one who will roll up his sleeves.

The clock is ticking – for Labour’s Downing Street dreams, for the 215,000 people reliant on energy jobs, and for our climate. Debate, discussion, compromise but, above all, action are now needed.

The Voice of the North is The Press & Journal’s editorial stance on what we think are the most important issues of the week

