Home Politics UK politics

Sir Keir Starmer hears ‘frank and honest’ views on north-east energy future as Labour leader visits Aberdeen

Industry leaders had pushed Sir Keir to visit the region after his party revealed controversial plans in June to end North Sea exploration.

Adele Merson By Adele Merson
Sir Keir Starmer meeting with industry leaders at a private roundtable organised by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce. Image: Supplied.
Sir Keir Starmer heard “frank” views from energy leaders today in a long-awaited visit to Aberdeen to address concerns about Labour’s North Sea jobs strategy.

The Labour leader shared his vision for Scotland to power Britain’s clean energy future and heard first-hand from operators, supply chain companies and investors.

Industry leaders have pushed for him to visit the north-east since June when Sir Keir revealed controversial plans to end North Sea exploration.

The opposition party leader was joined by Shadow Climate Secretary Ed Miliband and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar at the event in the city on Thursday afternoon.

During the meeting, business leaders repeatedly made the case for Aberdeen to be named the location of Labour’s planned new publicly-owned energy company.

The party have already confirmed GB Energy will be located in Scotland but have yet to announce exactly where it will be situated.

‘Frank and honest exchange’

Speaking after the meeting, Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said: “We are grateful to Sir Keir and his colleagues for travelling to Aberdeen to hear the views of our members and the wider energy sector.

“We had a frank and honest exchange about the challenges facing the region, this sector and the 215,000 people whose jobs rely on the right policy decisions being made.

From left to right, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, Labour leader Keir Starmer, Russell Borthwick, Chief Executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce and Shadow Climate Secretary Ed Miliband in Aberdeen. Image: Supplied. 

“The companies in the room and across the north-east of Scotland are ready to make the energy transition happen and want to work constructively with all parties to enable this.

“We hope that Sir Keir and his team will reflect on the views they heard today and use it to create an energy strategy that aligns fully with our energy security needs of today, and our huge ambition for tomorrow.”

Shadow Scottish Secretary Ian Murray and Scottish Labour’s energy spokeswoman Sarah Boyack were also in attendance to hear the views of industry.

The event was organised by the chamber and advisers from consultancy True North.

Labour has previously defended its energy strategy, despite criticism from industry and trade unions, claiming it will deliver “jobs and investment” for the city.

But veteran oil tycoon Sir Ian Wood said the plans will “place in jeopardy tens of thousands of jobs”. 

The billionaire businessman said it “makes absolutely no sense” to reduce reliance on domestic oil and gas production “only to increase imports from overseas”.

