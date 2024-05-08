Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Simon Parson: Screening of newborns is key to treating devastating motor neurone disease

Life-changing MND therapies now exist, but more can be done to help if the right tests are carried out early in life.

The late Scottish rugby player Doddie Weir, who died of motor neurone disease in 2022, aged 52. Image: My Name'5 Doddie Foundation
The late Scottish rugby player Doddie Weir, who died of motor neurone disease in 2022, aged 52. Image: My Name'5 Doddie Foundation
By Simon Parson

Most of us are all too aware of the devastating condition of motor neurone disease (MND), particularly following the work of key individuals who have raised awareness and funds, like Rob Burrow, Kevin Sinfield, and the late Doddie Weir.

It has become clear just how much more research is required for early diagnosis and effective treatment of MNDs. In the condition, special nerve cells called motor neurones, which are found in the spine, are lost. This leads to devastating consequences, including loss of movement, speech and, eventually, the ability to breathe.

Although MNDs are now familiar to most people, the childhood form, called spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), is much less well known. SMA is a genetic form of MND, which means that it is inherited from two parents who do not have symptoms but are carriers of the disease.

SMA preferentially affects very young children. These children do not lose skills over time, but instead fail to develop basic skills, such as rolling over, sitting, standing and walking. Without treatment, many of these children will not survive to reach their third birthday.

UK must introduce SMA screening for babies

Until 10 years ago, there was no therapy available for anyone affected by this devastating disease. Then, as the result of a tremendous amount of work at universities and pharmaceutical companies around the world, three life-changing therapies have been developed. These include what was, at the time, the most expensive gene therapy in the world.

Many children around the globe are now benefitting from these therapies, and living longer and healthier lives than was ever thought possible as a result.

In addition, a test that could be used at birth was developed, which allows us to identify affected children at the earliest possible time, so that they have the best possible chance at life. Because of this, newborn screening for SMA is now available in many Western countries, though the UK is, unfortunately, not one of them.

It is really important that we introduce newborn screening across this country, as early treatment is of vital importance and will determine long-term health. SMA is leading the way in MND treatment, and we hope that some of the lessons learned may lead to insights into other MNDs.

Professor Simon Parson is regius chair of anatomy at the University of Aberdeen

Conversation