Chris Cromar: Aberdeen, let’s get excited for Scotland’s Euro 2024 adventure

You'd be forgiven for thinking Scotland isn't about to take part in a major football tournament, given the lack of fanfare in Aberdeen.

Scotland players training.
Scotland players warming up during a training session in Germany, ahead of the start of Euro 2024. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
By Chris Cromar

We’re days away from Scotland kicking off Euro 2024 against hosts Germany, and excitement is building – but not in the north-east, it seems.

As I was walking down Aberdeen’s Union Street a few days ago, I thought to myself: “Is our nation really involved in a major football tournament next week?”

I’m not going to lie, I was quite demoralised by what I saw: not one single flag or any bunting hung out to support our national team and their historic qualification.

If I had my way, Union Street would be decked from top to bottom in saltires and bunting – just like it was in red and white when the Dons reached the 2017 Scottish Cup final – while schools would also be decorated.

The lacklustre effort for the Euros was summed up for me when Aberdeen City Council confirmed that its Marischal College headquarters will not be lit up in blue when the Scotland team is playing.

But I really shouldn’t have been surprised – after all, no “official” fan zone has been set up by the local authority or Aberdeen Inspired, which is clearly a missed opportunity to bring people together and to get local businesses involved.

As well as this, the Aberdeen flag located next to council HQ will not be changed to a Scotland one for the tournament. I’m quite flabbergasted at this, as the council is quite happy to put the colours of various nations and causes up at short notice, but can’t be bothered to cheer on our own nation.

Explaining their reasons, a spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council said: “The flying of a flag/lighting of Marischal College is considered on a case-by-case basis by the Lord Provost. No request to mark Scotland’s participation in the tournament has been made.”

So, that’s the way it is then. Do we now have to request the flying of our own flag during an event that will unite our often politically divided nation? City leaders still have time to reverse these decisions, and I urge them to do so.

Marischal College, illuminated during the Spectra Festival of Light.
Marischal College, illuminated during the Spectra Festival of Light. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen has more than 40 councillors and I’m surprised not one of them thought flying the saltire for the Euros was a good idea. But, then again, there’s a general election coming up, and some may think the flag is “too political”.

I believe our flag belongs to all people in Scotland and Scots across the world equally, regardless of political persuasion or views on the constitution.

Let’s put political differences and club rivalries aside to be “Scotland United” behind Steve Clarke’s men as they begin their Euro adventure – only our second major tournament this century – on Friday.

Let’s enjoy the moment

It was a memorable journey getting here. Who can forget Scott McTominay’s double against Spain, or the late goals from Lyndon Dykes and Kenny McLean to secure a famous comeback win against Norway in Oslo?

Our team is not full of superstars, but they represent what makes Scotland great – hard work, passion, determination and spirit.

During the last Euros, I was living in Manchester, and was surprised how united England was behind their national team, with flags and bunting galore, as well as non-football fans going out to watch their country’s team.

Steve Clarke and John Carver.
It’s time for the north-east to get behind Steve Clarke and his team. Image: SNS.

Were my expectations too high? I thought Scotland – and not just the estimated 200,000 Tartan Army travelling to Germany – would embrace it more. But, hopefully, as the games draw closer, the country will feel more excited.

I was only five years old when Scotland last advanced to a major football tournament – the 1998 World Cup – and I was living here, but was too young to remember, so I will definitely not be taking Euro 2024 for granted.

Even though we will not get to celebrate a John McGinn wondergoal together at a fan zone at the Castlegate or at Duthie Park, I’m sure the north-east will get behind Andy Robertson and the rest of the team as they kick off in Germany.

Regardless of what happens, let’s enjoy the moment and embrace our national team being amongst the crème de la crème of European football – as it might not happen again for a while.

Chris Cromar is a live news journalist for The Press and Journal

