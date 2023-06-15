Calls for bunting to brighten up Union Street rejected by council

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hopes to string up bunting to bring a “much-needed” dash of colour to the heart of Aberdeen have been dashed.

Councillor Marie Boulton had asked for council chiefs to work with improvement group Aberdeen Inspired to put up the decorations on Union Street “as a matter of priority”.

She argued that the colourful feature would help to make sure the city was “welcoming” for residents and tourists alike.

The independent councillor believes bunting would complement the floral displays on Union Street and its neighbouring areas.

She added: “The bunting will bring a much-needed splash of colour and vibrancy to the main artery of the city centre.”

However, the Lower Deeside member made clear the local authority would still need to look at long-term plans to improve the Granite Mile.

Need to look at ‘big picture thinking’

But the suggestion was swiftly shot down by finance convener councillor Alex McLellan at a council meeting on Wednesday.

Instead, he said the local authority was “happy” to work with the Our Union Street group to see what can be done to brighten up the city centre.

He said: “I think we need to look at a big picture thinking in terms of how we address Union Street moving forward.”

Mr McLellan went on to commend Our Union Street, its boss Bob Keiller, partner organisations and the volunteers who have signed up to help make a difference.

More than 250 people attended Our Union Street’s town hall, held at the Music Hall last week.

The group unveiled 17 ‘key themes’ it aims to deliver in a bid to improve the city centre.

Aberdeen City Council agreed three years of funding for Our Union Street in this year’s budget.

Union Street improvements ‘time critical’

While Ms Boulton admitted she had been “badgering” Mr McLellan about bunting, she urged the local authority to take action as soon as possible.

She said: “I think it’s time critical, because for every visitor that comes to our city and looks at the grey street, we need to make sure that they remember the bunting and the flowers, rather than the grey street.”

Cruise ship passengers and music fans to flock to Aberdeen

The Granite City is due to welcome an influx of tourists this year thanks to the Port of Aberdeen’s packed calendar.

Nearly 40 cruise ships are expected to arrive, bringing up to 12,000 visitors to the north-east.

Meanwhile, concerts at the city’s P&J Live arena could also attract gig-goers from across the world.

Musical megastar Elton John’s recent shows have brought fans from Canada, New Zealand, Brazil and Singapore.