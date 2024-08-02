Moreen Simpson: Fit REALLY happened fan Evening Express turned Blind Date and sent loon and quine on romantic Paris trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moreen Simpson: Fit REALLY happened fan Evening Express turned Blind Date and sent loon and quine on romantic Paris trip

The 1990s and the EE ed decided the paper would run a Valentine’s Day competition; loons and quines would volunteer to be chosen by readers as the ideal couple to fly to Paris. Not so much Love Island as L’Amoure Mastrick.

To go with story by Rebecca Buchan. Moreen Simpson Picture shows; Moreen Simpson. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT graphics Date; 01/08/2024
To go with story by Rebecca Buchan. Moreen Simpson Picture shows; Moreen Simpson. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT graphics Date; 01/08/2024
By Moreen Simpson

Thanks to the Olympics, ye canna get far awa’ fae Paree just noo.

Despite the rain at the opening ceremony, it looked every bit the most beautiful city in the world.

Mind you, I wisnae sure Celine Dion’s haunting song was exactly appropriate – words by Edith Piaf fan her man had jist perished in a plane crash.

I love the City of Love. Been there mony times with husbands, bairns, friends, even EE competition winners. Not a bad batch, n’est pas? Except that, during almost every visit, it was marred by some daft drama.

First time, early 70s with my new hubby. How beat my passionate breestie on night one,  wandering the wonderful streets of the Left Bank, me – a keen young foodie –  surveying the menus for the best of the best.

Him, whatever the opposite of a foodie is, scranning them for delicacies like battered haddock, scampi, chicken Maryland.

When he did finally locate a palatable dish, his inside inspection revealed the typically gloriously French cafe was too big/small/dark/bright/noisy/quiet.

After nearly two hours, in fully fight-mode, we stomped back to the B&B around 9pm, empty-bellied and wordless. Couers blesse.

Years later, with the bairns after three weeks camping across Europe, me seated in front of the Mona Lisa in The Louvre, my camera was stolen with all the superb holiday snaps. Sacre-flamin’ bleu!

Husband number two, before we were wed, and a great-value Air France weekend direct from Aberdeen.

How romantic can you get second time round?

All was well until Mo insisted on lingering at a pavement table late Sunday afternoon instead of hitting the train to the airport.

As we reached the Air France desk, the wifie pouted: ”Pardon, but we are juste clozing ze gate.”  I protested, I wept, I declared I had to get home to my kids that night.

Only wye we could get to Aberdeen was by flying via London. That journey cost more than the entire weekend in Paris. Merde!

Team France during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games near the Trocadero in Paris, in France.

Ah but. Then came the most affa and, yes, in my evil mind, the funniest of my adventures en Paree.

The 1990s and the EE ed decided the paper would run a Valentine’s Day competition; loons and quines would volunteer to be chosen by readers as the ideal couple.

Not so much Love Island as L’Amoure Mastrick. Once the final two were chosen, they’d be whisked off for a weekend in Paris to see if they fell for each other.

Just to add to the romance, Mo and a photographer tagged along.

I could fill a book with what happened. Some highlights. Romeo succumbed to ower much early morning ale at Dyce.

The plane mid high-speed take-off, he up fae his seat and doon the aisle, confronting the mademoiselle cabin crew with:  “Far’s the lavvie?”

Ditto oor loon on the Champs Elysees, he up to a super-chic Madame with the words: “Far div ye get a Tennants pint roon here?” Sadly, the EEs efforts to create love in the city of it came to nought. She fell for him, but he chatted up another quine on the flight home.

C’est la vie.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

Conversation