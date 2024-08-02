‘Enchanting’ bed and breakfast with ‘castle-style front entrance’ and library overlooking North Sea for sale

An enchanting bed and breakfast with views of the North Sea has gone on the market for £725,000.

Ros-Mhor near Fearn is a one-of-a-kind property set within the rural landscape of Easter Ross.

The five-bedroom five-bathroom mansion is secluded along the stunning east coast – just seven miles southeast of Tain – offering panoramic sea views at the heart of country living.

Complete with a castle-style front entrance, the property combines modern furnishings with Scottish baronial style.

The property has previously been operated as a bed and breakfast.

What lies behind the castle door of Ros-Mhor?

Before you even step inside the three-storey home, the obscure shape of the Highland property catches your eye.

Entering through the grand entrance, guests are welcomed into a small porch which leads into one of two halls on the ground floor. To the right, lies a spacious dining room and living room with open fire and large windows.

Leading off the living room is a glass conservatory offering unrestricted views along the coastline.

The space is perfect for entertaining or as a greenhouse if you are a keen gardener.

Alternatively, it could provide the perfect suntrap to enjoy a cup of tea while watching the waves roll in.

To the left of the property lies two of the property’s five bathrooms, the library and study, a utility room and a large open-plan family kitchen.

The kitchen boasts plenty of counter space, complete with an island, providing the perfect environment for food lovers.

Upstairs, the first floor houses five large bedrooms, including one ensuite and a master suite complete with a study and ensuite, disguised to look like part of the built-in wardrobes.

The remaining bedrooms share a family bathroom across the landing.

The main staircase also opens up into a large family room and study benefiting from Velux windows.

Outside on the grounds, the property is surrounded by beautifully kept gardens with captivating views from all angles.

A small brick wall surrounds the property helping to maintain privacy and seclusion from the lingering coastline.

Occupants will also benefit from ample parking with an integrated double garage.

Rightmove agents described it as a “one-of-a-kind” property.

In their listing, they write: “Ros-Mhor is a truly one of a kind and enchanting property taking in stunning sea views with coastal and country walking right on your doorstep.

“The town of Tain is a very short drive and offers all of the amenities you could need including short transport links both road and rail to Inverness with its links to all major destinations.”