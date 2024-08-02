‘Enchanting’ bed and breakfast with ‘castle-style front entrance’ and library overlooking North Sea for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Enchanting’ bed and breakfast with ‘castle-style front entrance’ and library overlooking North Sea for sale

Ros-Mhor, near Fearn, has been described by property agents as unique gem.

By Michelle Henderson
Internal and external shots of the B&B which has gone up for sale in Easter Ross. ImageL Rightmove.
Internal and external shots of the B&B which has gone up for sale in Easter Ross. ImageL Rightmove.

An enchanting bed and breakfast with views of the North Sea has gone on the market for £725,000.

Ros-Mhor near Fearn is a one-of-a-kind property set within the rural landscape of Easter Ross.

The five-bedroom five-bathroom mansion is secluded along the stunning east coast – just seven miles southeast of Tain – offering panoramic sea views at the heart of country living.

Side of the property with a drive.
The secluded property has its own Castle-style entrance. Image: Rightmove.
Ros-Mhor boasts stunning views of the North Sea. Image: Rightmove

Complete with a castle-style front entrance, the property combines modern furnishings with Scottish baronial style.

The property has previously been operated as a bed and breakfast.

What lies behind the castle door of Ros-Mhor?

Before you even step inside the three-storey home, the obscure shape of the Highland property catches your eye.

Entering through the grand entrance, guests are welcomed into a small porch which leads into one of two halls on the ground floor. To the right, lies a spacious dining room and living room with open fire and large windows.

Glass conservatory with garden views
The glass conservatory is the perfect space for entertaining, gardening or as a lounge space. Image: Rightmove.

Leading off the living room is a glass conservatory offering unrestricted views along the coastline.

The space is perfect for entertaining or as a greenhouse if you are a keen gardener.

Alternatively, it could provide the perfect suntrap to enjoy a cup of tea while watching the waves roll in.

To the left of the property lies two of the property’s five bathrooms, the library and study, a utility room and a large open-plan family kitchen.

The kitchen boasts plenty of counter space, complete with an island, providing the perfect environment for food lovers.

The house boasts a spacious dining room and living room. Image: Rightmove.
Large open kitchen with burgundy flooring and white cabinets.
The large kitchen is ideal for entertaining or for someone who loves to cook. Image: Rightmove.

Upstairs, the first floor houses five large bedrooms, including one ensuite and a master suite complete with a study and ensuite, disguised to look like part of the built-in wardrobes.

The remaining bedrooms share a family bathroom across the landing.

The main staircase also opens up into a large family room and study benefiting from Velux windows.

Bedroom with large bed on a platform.
The home has five bedrooms including a master suite with a study and an ensuite. Image: Rightmove.
One of Ros-Mhor’s large bathrooms. Image: Rightmove

Outside on the grounds, the property is surrounded by beautifully kept gardens with captivating views from all angles.

A small brick wall surrounds the property helping to maintain privacy and seclusion from the lingering coastline.

Occupants will also benefit from ample parking with an integrated double garage.

Aerial view of the property.
The luxury property has been described as a one-of-a-kind in the Highlands. Image: Rightmove.

Rightmove agents described it as a “one-of-a-kind” property.

In their listing, they write: “Ros-Mhor is a truly one of a kind and enchanting property taking in stunning sea views with coastal and country walking right on your doorstep.

“The town of Tain is a very short drive and offers all of the amenities you could need including short transport links both road and rail to Inverness with its links to all major destinations.”

Conversation