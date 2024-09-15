David Knight: Mobile phones are essential in these modern times … but they can be a trap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Knight: Mobile phones are essential in these modern times … but they can be a trap

Parents buy phones, but in terms of policing them - and their children - that particular genie has jumped out of the lamp and run away, I fear, writes David Knight.

Mobile phones are taking over all parts of society.
By David Knight

I was staring in fascination at a young woman crossing a road in front of me the other day as I waited at a red traffic light in Aberdeen.

Before woke-police put me in cuffs for a “prima facie” case of inappropriate behaviour, please allow me to place all the facts in front of you before judging me.

I was carrying out serious research, honestly.

My head twisted 180 degrees from right to left as I followed her progress.

Engrossed with looking at her mobile phone, which she was glued to as she walked.

As though she was locked away in another world, oblivious to her potential dangerous surroundings; she never looked up once as she traversed my complete field of vision.

Kids are obsessed with their mobile phones. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson

And she didn’t pause for a second as she stepped into the main road – her crossing procedure was carried out in one continuous manoeuvre without looking up.

I supposed she could hear bleep-bleeps from the lights telling her it was safe to cross, but even so – it seemed a bit risky to me, placing all her trust in the somewhat unpredictable hands of fellow road users.

Two things struck me in particular.

I wouldn’t even drive through a green light these days without carefully checking if it was safe, particularly in that split second when you are pulling away after the lights change.

I’ve seen too many near misses with idiot drivers still coming through on red from the other direction.

For example, an elderly neighbour of mine was almost run over near here as she tried to cross the road with her Zimmer frame after a driver jumped a light and shot out from a side road.

She wasn’t hurt, but it was a terrible shock and lucky escape.

Idiot drivers who give way on green

Then there are those idiot drivers who actually give way on green when they have priority – that really is an accident waiting to happen to those following behind.

And let’s not mention the cyclists and takeaway delivery-drivers who simply ignore our tattered version of the Highway Code; it used to be a good read.

The other thing was that the girl with the phone was so absorbed that she wasn’t able to concentrate on anything else.

Just like children at school whose concentration and learning capability are disrupted by phone chatter which demands instant attention.

Mobile phones are an essential part of life, but also a trap which actually immobilises us.

Teachers are constantly battling against the pervasive presence of this digital intruder into school life – and government ministers are not immune from being caught out “in class”, it’s claimed.

Take hapless Scottish Health Secretary Neil Gray and his Oasis tickets saga as an example.

Was he able to concentrate on affairs of state while knowing all along that his mobile was burning a hole in his pocket, clicking away in a queue for Oasis tickets?

Head teacher Claire McGonigal said she acted after a ‘groundswell of opinion’ from both parents and staff that mobile phones were becoming too much of a distraction in school. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Not a great example when head teachers like Claire McGonigal in the Highlands are trying to make a stand against inappropriate mobile-phone use among her pupils.

Full marks to Grantown Grammar School for taking a lead in its community.

And it is a community problem, after all.

Parents buy phones, but in terms of policing them – and their children – that particular genie has jumped out of the lamp and run away, I fear.

It’s refreshing to see her taking a lead in the community as schools always used to do.

Almost guiding parents, too; a role which was blown off course in recent times as schools were too scared to act over pupil discipline after Scottish Government policy appeared to put “untouchable” children on a pedestal.

The total phone ban seems to be working well in Grantown.

I whiled away a few minutes checking the mobile-phone rules at Kirkwall Grammar School while I was at it.

Neil Gray. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Only because I believe Orkney-born Gray is an old boy.

They also restrict their use, but concede they are also an essential learning tool when used properly – “as well as good preparation for the world of work where appropriate mobile phone/device use is expected”.

To be fair, maybe it wasn’t a big deal in his day.

Allegations over his farcical Oasis experience have a serious side.

Especially when he claimed he was fully-focused on chairing an important Alzheimer’s disease meeting at the time.

We’ve all done it: snatched anxious glances at our mobiles over important transactions.

I don’t think he’s in the same territory as his even more hapless predecessor Michael Matheson – unless it gets murkier – but still a bad look for someone of his status.

If you preach down to ordinary people from such lofty heights you are held to a higher level.

It’s always worth remembering that people in public office are just like the rest of us, but often a lot sillier.

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal

