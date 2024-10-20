Moreen Simpson: Skinny jabs are nae for me, i’ll leave it for the younger fatties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

Moreen Simpson: Skinny jabs are nae for me, i’ll leave it for the younger fatties

Millions of pounds ,presumably courtesy of the dosh saved by snatching winter fuel payments back from pensioners, will go on the obese to get them back to work.

Well, if all these younger fatties are going to get Ozempic, then I’m thinking I’ll have some of that as well, thanks very much, writes Moreen Simpson.
Well, if all these younger fatties are going to get Ozempic, then I’m thinking I’ll have some of that as well, thanks very much, writes Moreen Simpson.
By Moreen Simpson

Have you seen PM Keir Starmer’s latest musings from the disaster area that is number 10?

To put the jobless obese on the new magic fat-busting jabs, so they can lose weight and start earning again.

It could even be extended to overweight workers whose health problems apparently cost the NHS a small fortune every year, as well as taking time off and claiming sickness pay.

And get this – it would all be free, millions of pounds presumably courtesy of the dosh saved by snatching winter fuel payments back from pensioners. This man’s all heart. Must be as big as his brain.

Well, if all these younger fatties are going to get Ozempic, then I’m thinking I’ll have some of that as well, thanks very much. I’ve got to do something.

To my ongoing surprise, I don’t have diabetes, but after my recent regular blood tests, the sugar one has to be done again. So that’s me in a blind panic, poring ower every food label to detect the merest soupscon of sucrose.

Ozempic is being used more frequently for weight loss in the UK.

I’d a spell during the summer trying to kick biscuits when I consumed huge quantities of my favourite cherries and black grapes, only later to discover they’re positively heavin’ in ‘bad’ sugar.

I can pin-point exactly when I went from spindly leggies to thunder-thighs. At secondary school when – was it galloping hormones? – my appetite went ballistic.

For my playtime-piece, instead of a biscuit or two, I’d devour two corn beef and beetroot sandwiches – every day.

After school dinners, we’d oot and gorge a Mars Bar, a Crunchie on the wye hame.

Chip and choc-heavy diet at uni, but I walked to King’s College every day from Watson Street so that probably saved me from super-sizing.

I could always lose a few pounds if necessary. And it was very necessary when the loon I loved broke my heart and finished with me.

In a desperate bid to woo him back, I went on a banana-and-toffee-yoghurt diet for about three months. Shrunk right doon from nearly 11 stone to a slim-line eight.

Suddenly discovered I had cheek bones. Guess fit? It worked.

Reader, I married him, although never to be that skinny again.

Sadly, he was a lucky cove who could eat as much as he liked and never put on an ounce, while I gained just looking at a new potato. He’d hae big main courses and puddings every tea-time, hot buttered bread rolls and marmalade every night at 10pm.

All prepared by my fair hand. Man, it was torture trying to resist joining him, as I nibbled on a naked Ryvita.

However, as you wrinklies oot there will know, fin the years roll on, the pounds dinna roll aff.  About a year ago, my GP instructed me to lose at least two stone.

Up to now, zilch lost. Maybe even a wee gain, sod it.

About a month ago she suggested I try intermittent fasting. She does it for 18 hours out of 24, but thought I might start at 12 hours.

In my enthusiasm, I’ve upped it to a whopping 17 – nothing to eat between 8pm and 1pm the next day.

This from the glutton who could eat almost half her weight in snacks between 8pm and 1am every night.

So foo much have a lost so far? I seesaw between a piddly three and six pounds. Total. Big deal.

Little wonder the so-called King Kong of fat-busting drugs, Mounjaro, sounds like a treat to me. Apart from the side-effects of vomiting and too often or never in the bowel department. And fit’s this? I’ve to inject it into my belly? Nae wonder I’d lose weight. I’d be Spewy-Lewy every time I tried that.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

More from Opinion

I've come up with a perfect plan to deliver without further ado the long-awaited A9 and A96 upgrades from Inverness to Aberdeen and Perth, writes David Knight.
David Knight: Will it take a 'dodgy donation' to finally get A9 and A96…
Rebecca took a trip to Stonehaven. Image: Rebecca Baird/DC Thomson.
Rebecca Baird: Stunning sights and fab food make Stonehaven a favourite place of mine…
For many Scots, Salmond remains a hero in death. In the weeks to come, emotion will dominate the discussion of his legacy, writes Euan McColm.
Euan McColm: Salmond wasn't a saint - and post-death attempts to clear his name…
10
This shows all 21 councillors who voted in favour of keeping Aberdeen's bus gates. Image: Roddie Reid.
Moreen Simpson: Shame we canna get rid o' bus gate backers noo - but…
5
This person is not a comedian. She's a grifter, exploiting people with trumped-up rubbish, preying on the very real problems that folk have, writes Colin Farquhar. Image Katie Hopkins Instagram.
Colin Farquhar: Aberdeen should be doing better than staging toxic Katie Hopkins' obnoxious comedy…
24
What we need now is the passion, vision and spirit that Alex Salmond lived and breathed to be rekindled in our hearts, writes Scott Begbie.
Scott Begbie: Alex Salmond’s fighting spirit should live on in all of us
It would seem sensible to include the legal advice and lack of public consultation as part of any case if it ever reached the courts, writes David Knight.
David Knight: It's time Aberdeen looked to Inverness and took the council to court…
11
Alex Salmond named the north-east seat he will stand in at the 2026 election. Image: Andrew Cawley.
Neil Drysdale: Alex Salmond was the only SNP leader who made Scottish independence seem…
The farce of the recent full council meeting also made me want to weep with frustration and anger, writes Moreen Simpson.
Moreen Simpson: Cooncil leaders should jist admit they dinna WANT tae listen to folk…
I'm positive about the future for Elgin town centre. Batchen Street is pictured. Image: Roddie Reid/ Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Sean McAngus: A Doomsday attitude to Elgin town centre is unhelpful - there is…

Conversation