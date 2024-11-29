Moreen Simpson: Why did it take so long to recognise the failings going on at Harlaw Academy?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Opinion Columnists

Moreen Simpson: Why did it take so long to recognise the failings going on at Harlaw Academy?

During those four years, why did no one in the education department identify the lack of progress, ongoing teaching problems, low morale and Mr McLaren’s weaknesses?

Why on earth wasn't it until June this year that the inspectors discovered so little progress had been made, the school and its ill-fated pupils continuing to languish, asks Moreen Simpson.
Why on earth wasn't it until June this year that the inspectors discovered so little progress had been made, the school and its ill-fated pupils continuing to languish, asks Moreen Simpson.
By Moreen Simpson

I was shocked and disappointed to read about the latest report by school inspectors on Aberdeen’s Harlaw Academy.

If that was my reaction, I can only imagine the feelings of parents and pupils there. The first, damning report by inspectors came in 2019.

Now it’s been discovered there have been very few improvements since then. That’s a scandalous situation which should never have been allowed to drag on for so long.  Much of the blame for the ongoing “weak’ schooling has been laid at the feet of the now departed head teacher, Ross McLaren, an acting head, Stuart Craig, having been helicoptered in.

What an appalling situation for any school, let alone one with such a proud history both as the old High School For Girls and the later comprehensive, is stunning granite building in line for an £8.6million facelift next summer.

Harlaw students deserve the best possible education the city council can provide, not so many years in a wilderness of failings,

Mr McLaren took over in 2020 with a mission to turn around the fortunes of the secondary and bring it up to acceptable standards.

Why on earth wasn’t it until June this year that the inspectors discovered so little progress had been made, the school and its ill-fated pupils continuing to languish?

During those four years, why did no one in the education department identify the lack of progress, ongoing teaching problems, low morale and Mr McLaren’s weaknesses?

One of his failings was apparently lack of communication. The same can obviously be said for those who were supposed to be overseeing his work and standards at the school.

The quality of a secondary is one of the most decisive things in shaping the lives of our young people. It is heartbreaking and deeply concerning to discover so many have been so badly let down at Harlaw for so long.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal and started her journalism career in 1970.

Conversation