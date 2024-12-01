David Knight: Storm Bert caused me trouble over bridged waters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Knight: Storm Bert caused me trouble over bridged waters

The traffic jam stretched back many miles and Lord knows how many hundreds of us were trapped.

By David Knight

We were stuck on the big bridge over the River Tay at Perth with just Bert for company and it felt as though we were encased in a glacial coffin.

Bert wasn’t a passenger, of course, but Storm Bert was banging on our car doors – trying everything to claw them open and get in.

We were headed deep into England to help my extremely frail mother-in-law celebrate her 92nd birthday in a care home.

I thought we were going to beat the storm until we collided head-on with it at Perth and everything ground to a halt on the bridge.

Normally I’d be delighted to pause on this magnificent construction, a key piece in the Scottish roads network which links the north-east with Edinburgh.

A feat of engineering

The elevated view from high up above the Tay is usually stunning; a feat of engineering only bettered when the Queensferry crossing came along.

The Met Office issued several weather warnings.

My wife and I couldn’t see anything right now, not much further than the end of our noses in all directions due to blizzard white-out.

The temperature was around freezing, the snow “deep and crisp and even”, and suddenly it felt like a menacing white blanket.

By now the traffic jam stretched back many miles and Lord knows how many hundreds of us were trapped.

It’s potentially dangerous for all sorts of reasons.

Especially with so many many vulnerable older and younger people inevitably caught up in it and at risk while sitting stationary in these possibly fatal conditions.

Stay at home, you idiots

I’ll say it now because I know you are aching to.

Why on earth did you take such silly risks? Stay at home, you idiots.

It’s a good point.

But sometimes people are just committed to doing something essential and feel obliged to see it through whatever.

For some in the Highlands and rural north-east travel is always a challenge anyway.

The police and other authorities batter everyone with their “stay at home” message at such times; sensible, but not a realistic option for many.

On our journey south from Aberdeen it was so busy it seemed as though half of Scotland was on the roads.

Pursuing their journeys as enthusiastically as someone on their way to collect lottery winnings.

Plenty of commercial traffic – lorries and parcel-delivery companies – and private family groups with somewhere to be.

We didn’t want to let anyone down

We had another reason to reach our destination: a relative was flying in from Spain.

I don’t know if that is a good enough excuse, but we didn’t want to let anyone down – and we weren’t sure how many birthdays she had left.

As often happens in these situations an apparently immovable jam began to melt away as an accident was cleared up ahead and we all crawled on in single file after a 45-minute delay.

We nodded in appreciation towards a bearded policeman at the roadside swathed in protective clothing and a hood.

He looked like someone in that old familiar picture of Scott of the Antarctic.

I know the police can be annoying, but we owed him our heartfelt appreciation for getting everyone going again.

As we passed countless rural cottages and small communities, we could sense they were wrapping themselves up warm from the icy onslaught.

Or maybe not; lack of winter fuel payments snatched from older residents by the Labour Government are probably starting to bite and cause sleepless nights.

We’ll see the human toll as winter progresses.

Chancellor Reeves was crudely disingenuous by turning a blind eye to so many old people above the pension-credit threshold still struggling badly with energy bills; “eat or heat” and so on.

If Reeves cut the enormous amount of bureaucratic waste the government leaves in its wake that might cover a rather large financial black hole.

Like the duplicate letters my wife and I received from the UK Government a week or two ago informing us that winter fuel payments in Scotland were being replaced by “a new Scottish Government pension-age winter heating payment”.

A display of social conscience which embarrasses Reeves

But nothing new because it was matching Reeves’ savage restrictions at that stage.

Now John Swinney has upped the stakes by approving a plan to reinstate a new version of universal winter-fuel payments in Scotland.

We must applaud a display of social conscience which embarrasses Reeves.

John Swinney.

Its reintroduction will also coincide with the run-in to the 2026 Holyrood elections – Starmer has to be careful it doesn’t pull the carpet from under Anas Sarwar.

Who knows how much our unnecessary letters were costing; we’d all known about this Starmer manifesto double-cross for months.

Not surprisingly, I noted that this cold and distant postal communication to Scottish pensioners had come all the way from the Department for Work and Pensions at “Mail Handling Site A, Wolverhampton”.

They must be just as clueless about how winter affects the north and north-east of Scotland as Reeves.

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal

Conversation