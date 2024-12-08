Moreen Simpson: Pensioners like me are feart to leave the hoose thanks to Aberdeen hospital crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opinion

Moreen Simpson: Pensioners like me are feart to leave the hoose thanks to Aberdeen hospital crisis

Aberdeen has a proud history of medical care with the infirmary known throughout the world as a flagship centre for health. Yet now most of its waiting lists and timetables for seeing consultants are the worst in Scotland.

By Moreen Simpson

No matter how much extra money for the NHS was pledged in yesterday’s Scottish budget, it is unlikely to help the immediate crisis in Grampian.

Thousands of pensioners like me are afraid to set foot outside during frosty weather lest we fall and face the nightmare of being stuck in agony in a queue of ambulances outside ARI.

A couple of friends who’ve spent months in pain and finally been put on the list for new hips face a wait of 48 weeks. Others I know have waited longer than the upper limit of 62 days for treatment for suspected cancer. The situation is not only heartbreaking but quite scandalous.

The recent so-called “critical incident” says it all when patients were turned away from Forresterhill to be sent to Inverness or Dundee.

Now it’s been revealed that a group of senior clinicians alerted Grampian NHS bosses to the “intolerable” risk level three months ago.

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary ambulances.
NHS Grampian declared a “critical incident” last week. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

They complained that not enough was being done to meet the expected increase in demand over the winter. The medical and unscheduled care team not only feared for patients but also for their staff facing ever-increasing workloads.

Yet nothing seemed to have been done in an attempt to avert the oncoming crisis.

Aberdeen has a proud history of medical care with the infirmary known throughout the world as a flagship centre for health. Yet now most of its waiting lists and timetables for seeing consultants are the worst in Scotland.

Little wonder so many people – especially those poor folk facing the stress of long waits for consultations and treatments – want to know why this sickening decline in standards has happened. Who can we blame? Bad management by Grampian NHS Trust? Being starved of cash by Holyrood? Or both?

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal and started her journalism career in 1970.

