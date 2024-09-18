Colin Farquhar: Aberdeen serves up feast of flavours that caters to every taste

When it comes to food we’re spoiled in the north-east, aren’t we? A plethora of plates available, whenever one gets slightly on the peckish side. Food is one of many things we’re good at, and if you fancy a wee bite out now and again, as I do, there’s no shortage of treats.

I’m reminded of it as we have just ended another set of Aberdeen Restaurant Weeks, of which the aim is to spoil us even more rotten than normal. It’s only September and like a goose I feel fattened for Xmas, even before autumn, having taken advantage of the special menu for the occasion at Bistro Verde. Less pennies, but no less quality – it was a delight.

The thing is, we really pack a punch when it comes to quality eateries in the city. Quite frankly, there are loads. Different styles and price points to suit all occasions, and we all have our favourites. I certainly have mine – Yorokobi, Moonfish and 8848 among others. The thing is, it’s always a treat to try somewhere different, and this is where the restaurant weeks really push my boundaries.

The extra bit of advertisement, and the discounts, encourage me to try somewhere new, or somewhere that I haven’t been in a while. I consider myself an adventurous eater, but when you’re spending a lot of money it’s easy to fall back on somewhere reliable.

The added incentive helps us become tourists in our own town and the amount and variety of restaurants available – which is hugely impressive for the size of Aberdeen – means there’s always somewhere that you’ve always wanted to try, but haven’t yet. Or somewhere you’ve not been for an age.

So, I managed to go to Bistro Verde last week and had mussels, oysters and turbot – a wonderful trifecta connecting with our coastal cuisine – and a wee, beautiful, creme brulee to finish, all for less than £30. Nae bad. I even had a few drinks to celebrate.

The beauty is whenever I eat out here, with the wonderful company I’m afforded with and with the diversity of offers that we have I always have an opportunity to connect with the people and the culinary heritages that I grew up with, and that we all have a shared experience of. The full tummy is just an added bonus.

GB Energy? Good Belly Energy is already here, pal. Giddy Banquet Energy. Great Banter Energy. Gastronomical Beauty Energy. We couldn’t really ask for more.

My father was for many years a fisherman, before he wasn’t, given the pressures on the industry and lifestyle, which is, as many of you will know, not easy. One of the upsides was that there was never an absence of fish on the kitchen table.

The result is whenever I eat out and the restaurant primarily serves fish, I feel this connection with my roots, my family and my home. I can remember the fish markets that we ran around; the fishermen walking over the crates full of frozen fish, their wee dead eyes and the smell. There’s not many other experiences that give me that.

And we all know someone who is connected to that pipeline. Someone who produces food, or procures it and sells it or who prepares it and presents it. We’re all someone who eats it.

All the best cities have their own unique, embedded food heritage. I’ve just come back from somewhere, Lisbon, whose own is as deeply connected to the sea as ours. But the twists and turns the produce takes before and after it hits the dish creates something different. This gives flavour to the food, the city, those who visit and those who live and work there.

Those who procure and create the wonderful food and hospitality we receive in Aberdeen and the north-east do exactly the same. Now we just have to speak to someone about the weather…

So roll on more Aberdeen Restaurants Weeks, which always get me off my bum and out into the town to sample something I haven’t had before. Maybe for the next one I’ll try one of the Secret Suppers. I’ll be honest – the closest I’ve had to a secret supper before is when my mum brought me something from the chippy without asking. A version which describes itself as ‘black tie and glamour’ will be quite the upgrade.

Colin Farquhar works as a creative spaces manager and film programmer in the north-east culture sector