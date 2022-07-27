SEPA investigators considering ‘enforcement options’ after concluding probe into burial of waste at Moray estate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) is considering enforcement options after concluding its probe into burial waste at Cabrach Estate.

The 48,000-acre estate, owned by London businessman Dr Christopher Moran, is located south of Dufftown.

Dr Moran and the Cabrach and Glenfiddich Estate have not responded to requests for comment.

What was the investigation?

In October, The Press And Journal’s front page revealed that the estate was facing allegations of waste being buried underground.

A member of the public had filed a complaint to the government watchdog.

Soon after, investigators discovered two sites of buried waste at the estate after conducting an investigation.

At the time, Moray MSP Richard Lochhead described the development at the Cabrach Estate as “alarming”.

In December, the waste was cleared and investigators said that they had found no evidence of the waste affecting the water supply.

It comes after concerns were raised that the waste could be the source of the dirty water issue at the estate.

This was because in September, Moray Council issued a notice telling people living on the estate to stop drinking their tap water unless they boil it first.

A source close to the estate claimed some residents have had to deal with dirty water for months.

According to the local authority, the estate was “taking necessary measures” to tackle the issue.

What is the latest?

Now SEPA is looking at what action they should take next after finishing their investigation.

A spokeswoman said: “SEPA has received no further reports relating to the unauthorised deposit of waste within the estate and is not aware of any ongoing environmental risk.

“SEPA’s investigation has now concluded and SEPA is considering any enforcement options in line with our enforcement policy.”

SEPA’s enforcement measures

The Environmental Regulation (Enforcement Measures) (Scotland) Order 2015 provides SEPA with the power to issue penalties and accept undertakings for relevant environmental offences.

In every case they consider :

Intent

Foreseeability

Impact

Financial implications

Deterrent effect

Previous history

Got a story?

If you have any information about Cabrach Estate, get in touch by emailing sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk or by calling 07813 400566.