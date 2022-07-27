SEPA investigators considering ‘enforcement options’ after concluding probe into burial of waste at Moray estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
SEPA investigators considering ‘enforcement options’ after concluding probe into burial of waste at Moray estate

By Sean McAngus
July 27, 2022, 11:45 am
These are some of the P&J's articles on SEPA's investigation into Cabrach Estate.
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) is considering enforcement options after concluding its probe into burial waste at Cabrach Estate.

The 48,000-acre estate, owned by London businessman Dr Christopher Moran, is located south of Dufftown.

Dr Moran and the Cabrach and Glenfiddich Estate have not responded to requests for comment.

What was the investigation?

In October, The Press And Journal’s front page revealed that the estate was facing allegations of waste being buried underground.

A member of the public had filed a complaint to the government watchdog.

Soon after, investigators discovered two sites of buried waste at the estate after conducting an investigation.

At the time, Moray MSP Richard Lochhead described the development at the Cabrach Estate as “alarming”.

Two sites of waste were discovered at Cabrach estate.

In December, the waste was cleared and investigators said that they had found no evidence of the waste affecting the water supply.

It comes after concerns were raised that the waste could be the source of the dirty water issue at the estate.

This was because in September, Moray Council issued a notice telling people living on the estate to stop drinking their tap water unless they boil it first.

A source close to the estate claimed some residents have had to deal with dirty water for months.

According to the local authority, the estate was “taking necessary measures” to tackle the issue.

What is the latest?

Now SEPA is looking at what action they should take next after finishing their investigation.

A spokeswoman said: “SEPA has received no further reports relating to the unauthorised deposit of waste within the estate and is not aware of any ongoing environmental risk.

“SEPA’s investigation has now concluded and SEPA is considering any enforcement options in line with our enforcement policy.”

SEPA’s enforcement measures

The Environmental Regulation (Enforcement Measures) (Scotland) Order 2015 provides SEPA with the power to issue penalties and accept undertakings for relevant environmental offences.

In every case they consider :

  • Intent
  • Foreseeability
  • Impact
  • Financial implications
  • Deterrent effect
  • Previous history

Got a story?

If you have any information about Cabrach Estate, get in touch by emailing sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk or by calling 07813 400566.

