George Mitchell: Can buildings really be evil?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

George Mitchell: Can buildings really be evil?

By George Mitchell
December 17, 2022, 6:00 am
George had a feeling of emptiness walking round Dachau concentration camp.
George had a feeling of emptiness walking round Dachau concentration camp.

Have you ever entered a building and felt a sense of dread or even evil? Many have.

I remember as a kid when on holiday in France with my parents. We had been given the use of a villa, owned by our dear friend Marion Martin.

I was scared in that house. There was a presence. I would not sleep in my room. I was 10, but would not sleep in there. I saw nothing, but felt something. My dad had the same feeling.

Also, when walking around the town, he said he felt like he was always being watched.

We’ve never forgotten that house – something had happened there, and it wasn’t good.

Can a fall from grace ever be as colossal as Jimmy Savile’s? Known for decades as a ‘national treasure’, well, we all know what became of him, once the revelations came to light.

Apparently, he had been known to the authorities for years, but nothing it seems was done about it. Have you watched Louis Theroux’s documentary on Savile? He meets up with him, stays with him, and gets to ‘know him’. It’s a fascinating watch. You’ll find it on BBC iPlayer.

Savile was born in Leeds and lived there often, but he did own properties all over the UK, including a remote house in Scotland’s Glen Coe. He bought the house, Allt-na-Reigh in 1998. It sits close to the A82 in this beautiful part of the world.

The vandalised Highland home formerly owned by Jimmy Savile.

Following his death in 2011, the house was sold, and then sold again. From what I can gather there is confusion as to what is to happen next. Apparently, the owner wants to demolish the cottage and build an ultra-modern contemporary family home. There is much debate about whether this will happen, should be allowed or the house erased completely.

Savile’s cottage has, in the past, had slogans painted on the outside wall with reference to his predatory attacks over the years.

It’s just a building after all. I mean, if it had no history, then that’s how we would see it. But with Savile’s crimes now well known, it does look extremely creepy when you look at a photo of it. Or is that just me?

A 30-minute train ride from Munich, on the outskirts of the town of Dachau, stands what’s left of an infamous Nazi camp. Dachau, was in use from 1933 to 1945, making it not only the first but longest-running concentration camp. It really was the blueprint for all that followed.

The camp initially housed political opponents, but by 1935, other ‘undesirables’ joined them, including Jehovah’s Witnesses, immigrants, even those who were gay.

Once the annexation of Austria and the Sudetenland had taken place, political opponents from these areas were also sent to Dachau. By November 1938, 11,000 German and Austrian Jews were in Dachau.

The gate at the infamous Dachau concentration camp.

In 1939, many hundreds of Roma were deported to Dachau, while in 1940, 13,000 prisoners were sent from Poland. In 1941, the Nazis started the mass shooting of Soviet prisoners.

By 1944, there were 63,000 people in Dachau and its surrounding subsidiary camps. The appalling living conditions resulted in an outbreak of typhus that killed thousands. Overall, around 200,000 people were in Dachau during its existence.

Tens of thousands died, people were shot, hanged, starved and worked to death, as well as gassed. Horrific medical experiments were also carried out on prisoners. All that aside, many managed to survive and were finally liberated by the US Army on April 29, 1945.

It is the photos and the video footage taken by the liberating Americans that show the real horror of Dachau. What greeted the Americans were not only piles of corpses outside the crematoria, but the walking dead. Prisoners still alive, but basically walking skeletons.

A couple of years ago, early one morning, I visited this huge preserved empty camp. It seemed to get quieter and quieter until the entire outside world evaporated, leaving only just me and my surroundings.

With regard as to what took place here, I tried to fathom how any conscious person could have done such a thing to other human beings? As much as I tired, I simply couldn’t and probably never will be able to comprehend such evil, therefore I don’t have an answer to my own question.

Evil no doubt took place there. But I didn’t feel a presence of evil when walking around Dachau. Just a sense of total emptiness.

Tens of thousands of prisoners died at Dachau.

The Russian Foreign Ministry building stands proud and intimidating in central Moscow.

Built in classic Stalinist style it is one of seven such buildings in Moscow, known as the ‘Seven Sisters’.

I have to admit that it is stunning to look at, yet if you know your politics, it does have a sense of evil about it.

I remember standing outside it one day in 1996 I think it was, when who walked out of the front door and into a black diplomatic limo? None other the then British Foreign Secretary Malcom Rifkind.

Just like in the UK, when ambassadors or foreign ministers are summoned by our authorities to ask for an explanation or to get a dressing down, this building is where the Russians do it. I’ve often wondered what Rifkind was there for. I’d love to have been a fly on the wall.

The imposing Russian Foreign Ministry building in central Moscow.

Lubyanka is the well-known name for the KGB Building in Moscow. Home to this infamous deadly secretive organisation that helped keep the communist party in power for many decades, it spied on its own people, and many terrifying interrogations took place here.

And not just of Russians. Raoul Wallenberg, the Swedish diplomat and humanitarian who helped rescue thousands of Jews from the Nazis, was later arrested by the Soviets on the trumped-up charge of espionage. He disappeared off radar, but later ended up in Lubyanka. The Soviets said he died of medical issues, but it was later ‘admitted’ that he had been executed.

I remember first seeing this building in 1993, it did indeed look scary, intimidating and yes, maybe even evil.

When living in Moscow for months at a time over many years, I’d often walk past, even right up close to the huge famous doors out front, and often thought to myself: “I don’t want to ever end up in there.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry building is well known in Moscow. 

The main building is still in use today, although the prison, I believe, is no longer used. And of course, it now houses the FSB not the KGB. Yet, it’s pretty much the same guys, same job – just a different name above the door.

So, can buildings really be evil?

No, of course they can’t, they are just bricks and mortar after all. It’s who inhabited them or what took place in them that makes them feel and seem so.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Columnists

We'll still be carefully counting our pennies throughout 2023, predicts James Bream (Image: Dalex Photos/Shutterstock)
James Bream: Plan for the worst in 2023 and things might improve as a…
It has now been more than two years since Britain officially left the EU (Image: Bodo Schieren/imageBROKER/Shutterstock)
John Ferry: Take the biggest Brexit lessons on board to avoid future disaster
Television broadcast streaming multimedia. Earth globe abstract composition; Shutterstock ID 386549023; purchase_order: ; job:
Stewart Crabb: Higher internet speeds can be driving force for north-east economy
2
In 2022, demonstrators staged a silent protest with blank placards in Edinburgh to make a statement about freedom of speech (Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Protect freedom of expression and information with everything you have
It's time to bring in the new year and all the hopes and dreams that come with it.
What a week: Hamburgers, Harris Tweed and Hogmanay
How will you see in the new year tonight? Image: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Will your New Year mean party time or peace and quiet?
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Op-ed for business supplement Picture shows; Leigh?Reid, owner and director of Aberdeen Business Network. Aberdeen. Supplied by Engage PR Date; 20/12/2022
Leigh Reid: Why networking is a no-brainer for your business
A mock-up of former Lord Provost of Aberdeen, Barney Crockett, beside his official portrait (Image: DC Thomson)
The Flying Pigs: Surrealist collective 'Aberdeen City Council' dominated once again in 2022
It's not Christmas without some silly games (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Concert tickets for Christmas mean I’m fair becomin’ a giggin’ grunnie
Growing up with family friends makes for very special, lasting relationships (Image: MIA Studio/Shutterstock)
Alex Watson: Friendships that go the distance are truly remarkable

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented