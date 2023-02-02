David Ross: Should historical monuments to obscene wealth and extravagance be saved?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

David Ross: Should historical monuments to obscene wealth and extravagance be saved?

By David Ross
February 2, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 2, 2023, 8:19 am
Kinloch Castle on Rum (Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson)
Kinloch Castle on Rum (Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson)

Some statues serve as important lasting reminders of the bad as well as the good, writes David Ross, but where do we draw the line?

A remarkable novel was published close to the Queen’s death. Perhaps not the best timing for a book connecting the fate of the royal family to a ton of American cocaine.

But, it has nothing to do with the failings, real or perceived, of the present House of Windsor.

The book is set just after the Second World War. Clement Attlee’s government isn’t building a welfare state. He isn’t around, and neither is a democratically elected government. Oliver Cromwell casts an unexpected shadow.

It is dystopian; an imagining of how things might have been. There are, however, some familiar references for the over-70s – tins of 50 Capstan cigarettes and Riley cars.

Pickup at Eilean Shona is a gripping tale. It takes the reader from Edinburgh to Cornwall and Brittany, punctuated by trips to London, then back to Auld Reekie and on to the Highlands. It would make a ripping road movie – or rather road, rail, half-track and boat movie.

The book also provides an impressively detailed lesson in history (read the appendices), geography and nautical skills.

It comes from writer, historian, journalist and fisherman Iain Fraser Grigor. The last time this column mentioned him, he was recording the history of Free Church of Scotland missionaries in the Andes. But, he is best known for Mightier Than a Lord, about the Highland crofters’ land struggle.

That was published back in 1979, and remains important. It was cited by the Assynt Crofters at their historic buyout.

Iain has published Pickup at Eilean Shona himself, with the help of Tarland-based Lumphanan Press. Reading it inevitably makes one think of alternative history.

What if…?

What would have happened had the Jacobites not turned back at Derby in December 1745, had taken London, returning the Stuarts to the throne? Would they have stuck to their plan of recalling the Scottish parliament? How would Gaelic have fared had the Education (Scotland) Act 1872 not excluded teaching in the language?

What of Ireland, had the British Government not rushed to execute the largely unpopular leaders of Dublin’s 1916 Easter Rising, or imprisoned hundreds more in England without trial?

How would Gaelic have fared had the Education (Scotland) Act 1872 not excluded teaching in the language? (Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson)

Home rule was to come into force after the First World War, which would have left the Ulster Protestants as the rebels. By then, however, everything had changed, with the blood of the Easter martyrs.

But madness possibly awaits those who pursue such “what ifs”. After all, we have daily reminders of the history that did unfold.

Statues don’t necessarily need to come down

Numerous statues honour the great, and often not so good, figures who marked the nation’s story. There have been calls for some to be removed. One was “the Mannie” – the huge statute on Ben Bhraggie of the first Duke of Sutherland, for his role in the clearances.

More recently, the 150ft column and statue in memory of Henry Dundas, Viscount Melville, in Edinburgh’s St Andrew Square was condemned for its subject’s role in delaying the abolition of slavery in the British Empire.

The now controversial Duke of Sutherland Statue atop Ben Bhraggie (Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson)

Tearing them down, however, might be a wee bit reminiscent of the Taliban blowing up the sixth century Buddhas of Bamiyan, carved into a cliff in Afghanistan. A plaque explaining and/or questioning why the man on the plinth (nearly all are men) was honoured surely is a more enlightened and less expensive approach.

That’s not to say that all historical constructions should be maintained, whatever the costs. Take Kinloch Castle on Rum.

Perhaps a safe ruin or creative demolition would be more fitting

It was built in the 1890s by Sir George Bullough, a Lancastrian textile magnate, as an ostentatious summer palace. It had hydroelectric power for lighting and central heating for his guests and horses, but not his servants. Heated garden pools were designed for his alligators and tropical turtles.

We should know how much public money has been spent on the castle over decades already

Rum, however, has now been owned by different government agencies for over half a century, and run as a nature reserve. In 2008, ownership of 360 acres in and around Kinloch village, the only settlement, were taken over by the local community, aided by Scottish ministers.

Today, Kinloch Castle is in need of work if it is to survive (Image: Kinloch Castle Friends Association)

But, plans for the castle have been ebbing and flowing forever. It was run as a hostel, but the fabric of the building has long concerned many, including our King. Recently, the proposed sale to millionaire financier Jeremy Hosking was, rightly, put on hold by Lorna Slater (the government minister responsible for Rum’s owner, NatureScot), because of community concerns.

We should know how much public money has been spent on the castle over decades already. And, if a private buyer with locally acceptable plans and equally committed heirs can’t be found, it might be time to ask a difficult question. Do we really need a Hebridean monument to obscene wealth and extravagance?

Perhaps a safe ruin or creative demolition would be more fitting. As would measures to ensure the community of around 40 continues to grow, on an island where 10 times that were cleared almost two centuries ago.

David Ross is a veteran Highland journalist and author of an acclaimed book about his three decades of reporting on the region

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

Heartbreak, grief and loss are all difficult but inevitable transitions in life (Image: vectorfusionart/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Don't lose yourself during life's big, inevitable transitions
Is football just like any other business? (Image: anek soowannaphoom/Shutterstock)
James Bream: Football managers could think more like business leaders to save struggling clubs
Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick. Image: Jim Irvine
Russell Borthwick: It's time to put on your positive pants
Has anyone seen a missing sock? (Image: JFunk/Shutterstock)
Iain Maciver: Searching for stain remover, socks and something to write a book about
Rebecca Buchan (left) during her musical school days
Rebecca Buchan: Aberdeen should invest as much as it can in young musicians
According to Lisa Nandy, UK democracy 'must change or die' (Image: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)
James Millar: Democracy doesn't need to 'change or die' - it needs to be…
Truly relishing a moment of relaxation can be difficult when you're worrying about the future (Image: Grusho Anna/Shutterstock)
Lindsay Razaq: Time is always ticking, so revel in the joy of the moment
Being out and about with your dog can be more dangerous after periods of extreme wet weather (Image: Oxford Media Library/Shutterstock)
Sharon Comrie: Take extra care with pets during wet weather
The future of our town and city centres is currently a hot topic across the country (Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson)
Chris Deerin: More local power is the way to make our hometowns the best…
Union and Saltire flags have appeared at protests around the Scottish Government's Gender Recognition Reform Bill (Image: Shutterstock)
John Ferry: Keep national identity out of the gender recognition reform debate

Most Read

1
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
2
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Elgin court story Picture shows; Kirstyann Kavanagh appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Mum encouraged group of children to play sexual game of truth or dare in…
3
Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
4
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
5
Sacha King. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver hid in bush after crashing car almost four times limit
6
The carer was found to have recorded she visited a vulnerable person, despite never going.
Stonehaven mobile carer receives warning after not checking on sheltered housing resident – but…
7
Ivan Laverton changed his name to Ace McGrath. Image: Facebook
Man who doesn’t ‘recognise laws’ jailed over £35,000 heroin haul
8
Valaris incident
Investigations continue as man missing from North Sea oil rig is named
9
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Sale of Caledonian House Picture shows; Caledonian House, Union Street, Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Skylark Public Relations Date; Unknown
Aberdeen city centre building sold in £2 million-plus deal
10
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson (L) and coach Steve Agnew give instructions to Ylber Ramadani. Image: SNS.
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson ready to make ‘big calls’ after sanctioning loan move…

More from Press and Journal

Gwion Edwards in action for St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Ross County complete signing of Gwion Edwards on loan from Wigan Athletic
The High Court in Edinburgh
'I thought it was cash, not crack': Drug trafficker jailed for transporting £93,000 of…
Six Nations: Scots surprise with seven changes for Guinness Six Nations opener against England
Ryan Crighton, head of policy and communications at AGCC and a critic of the strategy, and Nicola Sturgeon. Imge: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia
Nicola Sturgeon: Those calling energy strategy a ‘betrayal’ haven’t read it properly
We explored Deveronvale's bid to bring through youngsters to Highland League level on this Monday's Highland League Weekly, with the feature now available to watch as a standalone clip.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Deveronvale's drive to bring through homegrown talents
Banks o' Dee's Marc Young tackled the Highland League Weekly Quickfire Questions.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Quickfire Questions with Banks o' Dee's Marc Young
Network rail strike
Dundee to Aberdeen trains cancelled as engineers work to repair gas leak
Shell shearwater production hub. in the North Sea.
Shell records whopping £32.2 billion profit - its highest ever
The B8035 Glen Road on Mull is expected to remain shut until later this morning until the lorry is recovered. Image: Shutterstock
Mull road remains shut following lorry crash
21 December 2019. Forres Mechanics FC, Forres, Moray, Scotland, UK. This is from the Breedon Highloand League Match between Forres Mechanics and Inverurie Locos. PICTURE CONTENT:- 10 Inverurie Jonathan Smith after scoring 0-2
Jonny Smith upbeat about the future after Inverurie Locos return

Editor's Picks

Most Commented