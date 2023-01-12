Angus Peter Campbell: ‘Minority languages’ are fundamental to the world’s ecosystem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Angus Peter Campbell: ‘Minority languages’ are fundamental to the world’s ecosystem

By Angus Peter Campbell
January 12, 2023, 6:00 am
Gaelic is a popular choice on language learning app, Duolingo (Image: Konstantin Savusia/Shutterstock)
Gaelic is a popular choice on language learning app, Duolingo (Image: Konstantin Savusia/Shutterstock)

The number of Welsh speakers has fallen to an all-time low, and it doesn’t bode well for the future of Gaelic in Scotland, writes Angus Peter Campbell.

I was disappointed to read that the number of Welsh speakers has fallen to an all-time low.

The statistics were revealed a few weeks ago, when census results for England and Wales were published. Due to the later census-gathering stramash in Scotland, our results won’t be revealed until sometime later this year. They’re aw oot o’ step but oor Jock, as they say in Holyrood.

The Welsh figures reveal that on census day (March 21, 2021), an estimated 538,399 Welsh citizens aged three and over were recorded as being able to speak Welsh – about 17.8% of the population. That’s a decrease of 23,700 people since the last census of 2011, and a drop of 1.2% over those 10 years. A century ago, 37% of residents spoke Welsh.

Now, I’m not sure if these Welsh figures bode ill for Scottish Gàidhlig necessarily, but they don’t fill me with any great confidence. I know that there are some similarities, as well as vast differences, between the two language situations, though one thing is certain: that all the world’s “minority languages” are in a perilous position.

Over 7,000 languages are spoken across the world today, ranging from the most spoken language in the world (English), with more than 1.4 billion people using it daily, to the Taushiro language of the Peruvian Amazon near Ecuador, with only one remaining native speaker alive, Amadeo García García.

The destruction of the world’s natural environment always goes hand in hand with the destruction of the world’s indigenous languages, peoples and cultures.

Centuries of linguistic destruction

In Scotland, that linguistic destruction has been happening for centuries. My good friend, the late, great Gàidhlig scholar, Dr John MacInnes of Raasay, traced the state’s official assault against the language back to the 11th century.

Queen Margaret of Scotland (also known as St Margaret of Scotland) moved her religious allegiance away from the Celtic/Columbine church to the Roman one, shifting the language emphasis in Christian Scotland away from its Irish/Gaelic roots to Latin. The compass was set eastwards, as it were.

Although Gàidhlig survived and thrived as the language of power and discourse for some centuries after (especially in the territories run by the Lordship of the Isles), by the mid-1300s, English in its Scottish form (what eventually became knows as Scots) emerged as the official language of government and law in Edinburgh.

Gaelic has survived despite several attempts to eradicate it (Image: Terence A R Watts/Shutterstock)

Alongside came an emerging and stated perception that Gàidhlig was the language of the uncivilised wild west, which (almost by definition) should therefore be eradicated, and the people who spoke it tamed, properly educated and civilised.

As the great 14th century chronicler John of Fordun put it: “The highlanders and people of the islands, on the other hand, are a savage and untamed nation, rude and independent, given to rapine, ease-loving, clever and quick to learn, comely in person, but unsightly in dress, hostile to the English people and language, and owing to the diversity of speech, even to their own nation, and exceedingly cruel.

“They are however, faithful and obedient to their king and country, and easily made to submit to law, if properly governed.”

And so it proved. Through the Statutes of Iona, passed in Scotland in 1609, the “rebellious” Highland Scottish clan chiefs were required to send their heirs to Lowland Scotland, to be educated in English-speaking Protestant schools. Erse and Popery, as they put it, could be erased in one fell swoop.

Our million Gaelic learners are a marvel

The Education Act of 1872 almost finished off the deracination process, further aided by the clearing of thousands of indigenous people during the terrible evictions of the 19th century, the horrendous losses suffered during World War One, and the great diaspora that ensued, as people subsequently left their native lands to seek a new life in Australia, Canada and America.

Just as potatoes and roses grow in well-looked-after soil, so do languages

It’s a wonder we’ve survived at all. A marvel that 1.1% of Scotland’s population – 58,000 people – aged three and over were able to speak Gàidhlig when the last census was taken in 2011.

It’s a marvel that over a million people are currently learning Gàidhlig through Duolingo. That young people in particular consider the language as a fundamental part of the world’s ecosystem: as important to the world’s wellbeing and diversity as clean water, fossil-free energy, butterflies, snowdrops and eagles.

Like plants, languages need the right environment in order to grow (Image: amenic181/Shutterstock)

Once the new census figures are published, we will know the current statistics in relation to Gàidhlig in Scotland. But it’s never just about figures and numbers and statistics. It’s also about vitality.

Just as potatoes and roses grow in well-looked-after soil, so do languages. They thrive in homes and shops and pubs and churches and cafes, not (merely) in classrooms and online.

A thousand colourful plastic roses can never replace the fragrance and beauty of a single natural one, growing on a prickly thorn by the roadside.

Angus Peter Campbell is an award-winning writer and actor from Uist

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Columnists

King Charles III, Camilla, the Queen Consort and South African president Cyril Ramaphosa travel in a state carriage (Image: Kin Cheun/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)
Kirstin Innes: Royal obsession is costing us far more than just our time
A repurposed Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 aircraft, carrying Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket, prepares for take off at Spaceport Cornwall
Iain Maciver: There's still good news out there if you look hard enough
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on a recent healthcare centre visit in Leeds (Image: Oli Scarff/AP/Shutterstock)
James Millar: It's all quiet on the Westminster front - but probably not for…
Drivers are no longer allowed to travel through the straight-ahead lane from Trinity Quay onto Guild Street in Aberdeen Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rebecca Buchan: Road closures further restrict frustrated Aberdeen residents
University trigger warnings are intended to protect students, but are they doing more harm than good? (Image: Popartic/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Is American Psycho a safer read than Peter Pan?
The thought of writing a novel is intimidating, but how about 200 words per day? (Image: TippaPatt/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: Keep putting one foot in front of the other to make creative…
Author Katherine Rundell, pictured in 2019 (Image: Mirco Toniolo/AGF/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: The Golden Mole will stay with me forever
Nurses and ambulance workers recently took part in strike action across England (Image: Velar Grant/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)
Len Ironside: Politicians refusing to help the NHS should hang their heads in shame
Union Terrace Gardens recently reopened to the public in Aberdeen (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
David Knight: It's not all about looks - how Union Terrace Gardens is used…
Promotional poster of the new book Spare is displayed in a bookstore in London. Image: Kin Cheung/AP/Shutterstock.
What a week: A frosty family feud and nightclub ice lollies

Most Read

1
'You've got a situation where there's no consequences to actions', said teacher Mike Sexton.
‘Worse than anything I saw in the US’: Aberdeen teacher poised to quit after…
2
David Bowie and nanny Marion Skene
Marion Skene: The Aberdeen nanny who died a year after David Bowie left her…
3
Cromarty Firth could make big gains from freeport status. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Cromarty Firth to win ‘freeport’ status as Aberdeen bid misses out
4
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. Mostyn McKenzie store in Trinity Centre is closing down Picture shows; Mostyn McKenzie store Trinity Centre. Aberdeen. Erikka Askeland/DCT Media Date; 22/12/2022
Independent Aberdeen shoe shop to close after nearly 60 years
5
Mary Cruickshank, also known as Sim, was found to be sixteen times the cocaine limit. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Woman was SIXTEEN times the cocaine limit while driving between Dundee and Aberdeen
6
Camperdown Road crash
Man taken to hospital following crash on Aberdeen street
7
Gayle's Labrador in front of the ruins of the 12th Century Forvie Kirk - the only reminder of the 'lost' community.
Lost village: The abandoned Aberdeenshire community engulfed in sand
8
Graham Hay. Image: DC Thomson
‘Gentle giant’ in dock after losing temper with charity cyclists who set up camp…
9
Image: Chris Sumner
Businessman calls for inquiry into granite used at ‘disgraceful’ Union Terrace Gardens
10
Tracy Anne Menhinick is accused of endangering a child and making him endure unnecessary operations. Image: DC Thomson
Former nurse on trial accused of endangering child with ‘unnecessary’ operations

More from Press and Journal

CalMac ferry services face disruption. Image: Allan Milligan/ Isle of Eigg Residents Association.
Heavy rain and winds gusting to 70mph disrupt ferries and trains but sunshine forecast…
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers will be aiming to shut out rampant leader leaders Queen's Park on Saturday. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers relishes chance to slice gap on leaders Queen's Park
Hope of a solution for Elgin's urban gull problem. Image: DC Thomson
Glimmer of hope for a solution to Elgin's urban gull problem
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Op-ed for commercial property Picture shows; Stuart Johnston, partner and head of commercial, north Scotland, DM Hall. don't know. Supplied by DM Hall Date; 29/05/2018
Unhappy with your business rates? Appeal them, says Stuart Johston of DM Hall
11 January 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, Midmar Street, Buckie, Scotland. This is from the Aberdeenshire Shield Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Aberdeen. PICTURE CONTENT:- Buckie celebrate the equaliser 2-2
Graeme Stewart thrilled after Buckie secure shot at Shield glory
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Scott MacLeod.. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
'It was horrific and humiliating': Revenge porn victim speaks out after cruel ex sends…
Bob MacIntyre.
Stephen Gallacher: Hero Cup is going to be thrilling spectacle - and I'll have…
Aberdeen International Airport passengers have donated more than £3,000 to the charity globes. Image: Aberdeen International Airport.
Aberdeen Airport passengers raise £3,000 for charity by dropping 'leftover currencies' into collection globes
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. David Stewart leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Picture shows; David Stewart leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by David McPhee/ DC Thomson Date; 06/01/2023
Morrisons worker who embezzled cigarettes and cash ordered to get saving
Scott Walker. Image: DC Thomson
Victim loses four teeth in drunken Aberdeen bar assault

Editor's Picks