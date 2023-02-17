Moreen Simpson: Burt Bacharach wrote the musical soundtrack to my romance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Moreen Simpson: Burt Bacharach wrote the musical soundtrack to my romance

By Moreen Simpson
February 17, 2023, 6:00 am
Singer Dusty Springfield with composer Burt Bacharach in 1970 (Image: ITV/Shutterstock)
Singer Dusty Springfield with composer Burt Bacharach in 1970 (Image: ITV/Shutterstock)

Burt Bacharach’s sad death just before Valentine’s Day seemed poignant, considering his skill when it came to love songs, writes Moreen Simpson.

Oh, fit an excitement. Valentine’s Day. Aye, that would be right.

I just worked out, I dinna think I’ve had one of those romantic cards since last century. Aww, shamies for the quinie.

Not that ony I did get were a’ that special, except that one in 1959, when I was 11 – a real heart-stopper, plastered with verses (nothin’ dirty) from a mystery loon I eventually worked oot had asked me up to the Grand Old Duke of York at the Rutherford Church Christmas party (a racy affair) and was now our paper boy.

So, I fell head ower heels, aye tryin’ to “accidentally” come face to face on the darkened tenement stairs when he was delivering the EEs. Super-careful never to be exiting one of the cludgies – dear Lord, can you imagine?

We’d snigger and giggle awa’ at each other, yet never a word was said. For months. In fact, never. I think I’m still slightly in love with him. Then again, maybe he didn’t send that Valentine…

As a glaikit reporter in the huge, now sadly bulldozed, newsroom at Mastrick, we hackettes were on tenterhooks the whole of February 14 to see if and when the postie mannie would appear with a huge bouquet of flowers, and for whom. Ower the years, mine never came. Awww. Gie me a bosie.

Neither of my hubbies was Valentine’s-Day sentient. I’d to telegraph well ahead of time, and issue instructions on something lovey-dovey.

From The Look of Love to I’ll Never Fall in Love Again

Sometimes it didn’t work. Like the time the second one blanked on all he’d promised – expensive, candlelit meal and tickets to the theatre. Only as I was asking him to zip up my glam new dress, he finally ‘fessed up.

But, no problemmo, the bold loon would phone and book right then. On a Valentine’s Saturday? Nae chunce.

Dear readers, I ended up in all my finery at a table at the front of The Dolphin chipper on Chapel Street, savouring my amorous haddock supper while being surveyed by every diverted passer-by. The mannie even lit us an atmospheric red candle.

Instead of the theatre? Ower to the Odeon for dreamy film… The Full Monty. Ken ‘is? It was one of my best-ever Valentine’s.

Yet, amour has been high on my mind this week, with the death of the composer for lovers, Burt Bacharach. If you go spewy-lewy easily, look away now. I actually texted my kids: “He wrote the musical soundtrack to my romance with your dad.” Needless to say, zilch response from them was deafening.

From the moment we met in 1971, the composer’s music (and the impassioned lyrics of Hal David) reflected our habitual on-off-oning – from The Look of Love to I’ll Never Fall in Love Again. My distinctly unromantic man even surprised me with a tape he’d prepared of Bacharach love songs when we drove off on a special holiday. And, get this, the older Burt and my mannie got, the more they looked like each other.

It wasn’t until this week that I discovered my adored composer wrote my mum’s favourite song, Magic Moments. Spooky.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press & Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

Rihanna has stepped back from the spotlight in recent years (Image: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Fox Sports/Shutterstock)
Darryl Peers: Rihanna's return to the stage brought back some surprising memories
Nicola Sturgeon poses for a photo at the 2017 launch of ferry Glen Sannox at Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow in Inverclyde (Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: Nicola Sturgeon and Jacinda Ardern saw power as a responsibility, not a…
Make the most of your freedom to explore Scotland's countryside (Image: Rawpixel .com/Shutterstock)
Ben Dolphin: Scotland's unique and wonderful right to roam should be celebrated
Nicola Sturgeon leaves Bute House in Edinburgh, dressed in casual clothes, after making her resignation announcement (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Donna McLean: I fear for Scotland's future without Nicola Sturgeon
Once her successor is chosen, Nicola Sturgeon will step down as first minister (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
Euan McColm: Nicola Sturgeon has deftly jumped before she was pushed
2
The sun is setting on Nicola Sturgeon's time as first minister of Scotland (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
Campbell Gunn: 'Rising stars' of SNP aren't up to taking the top job right…
To go with story by Morag Lindsay. column Picture shows; Niciola STurgeon Kezia Dugdale. dundee. Supplied by design Date; 15/02/2023
Kezia Dugdale: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon’s Scotland
The Scottish Government recently said that dualling the A9 by 2025 would not be possible (Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson)
Iain Maciver: Scottish Government's ignoring of A9 will cost jobs and lives
Green Party co-leader Lorna Slater is pushing ahead with the controversial deposit return scheme policy (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
Derek Tucker: Sanctimonious Big Brother-style governance won't end well for Scottish leaders
The Third Man was first released in 1949 (Image: Studiocanal Films/Shutterstock)
Colin Farquhar: Extraordinary Hollywood spirit is alive and well in the north

Most Read

1
Aden Caravan and Camping Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Caravan owner blasts 43% fee increase at Aberdeenshire caravan site
2
Loaded burgers and fries is just one of the meals on offer at the drive-thru. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
We tried the new drive-thru at Marshall’s Farm Shop – here’s how it went…
3
Varinder Sood's Cafe Society sits opposite the new Shell office. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
New Shell office puts Aberdeen cafes on high alert as 1,000 potential customers flood…
4
Kirsty Sutherland. Image: DC Thomson
Stonehaven babysitter showed pornography to children as young as four
5
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (11987911r) Ryanair flight to Lisbon departs from Dublin Airport. On Monday, May 31, 2021, in Dublin, Ireland. Dublin Airport During COVID-19 Pandemic, Ireland - 31 May 2021
Ryanair’s ‘bigger than ever’ summer season in Aberdeen looks strangely familiar
2
6
Tetris trailer
Can you spot any Aberdeen scenes? Trailer for Hollywood movie Tetris released
7
This charming home comes with its own woodland. Photos supplied by Ledingham Chalmers LLP.
Wonderful woodland home on the market in Aboyne for £700,000
8
Aldi store in Aberdeen
Aldi seeking 79 colleagues from Aberdeen to Peterhead
9
Bridge of Don crash
Repairs on crash-damaged Bridge of Don home could take up to four weeks
10
man arrested Inverness
Police hope conviction of Aberdeen serial sex offender will ‘bring closure’ to victims

More from Press and Journal

Billy Kidd next to the raw sewage mixed with rain water at the base of Kings Courts flats in Tillydrone. Image Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Tillydrone flats 'smell like a week-old toilet' as raw sewage overflows onto the street
P&J history timeline
Interactive: Discover the unforgettable moments in history The P&J was there for
There are some intriguing matches this weekend.
Rugby: Ellon head to Hillfoots looking to keep title race going
Orkney flag
New flag-flying protocol to be debated by Orkney councillors
Gordonians RFC v Hillhead Jordanhill, RFC at Countesswells, Aberdeen. In the pitcure chris McIlroy charges foward. Picture by Jim Irvine 12-1-19
Gordonians aiming to carry on where they left off after three-week break
Elgin City manager Gavin Price. Image: Bob Crombie
Gavin Price urges Elgin City to turn pain into gain after Scottish Cup agony
Oldmeldrum's Julia Gourley, right, has been named as the head coach of Team GB's Special Olympics equestrian team.
Oldmeldrum equestrian coach selected to work with Team GB at Special Olympics
Thousands flocked to Taste Of Grampian at P&J Live in 2022. Image: DC Thomson
Food festival Taste of Grampian to make its return to Aberdeen's P&J in 2023…
Bridge of Don Thistle celebrate a goal. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Junior football: Bridge of Don Thistle entertain Hermes in crunch Premier League clash
Could Aberdeen defender Jess Broadrick step into Jen Beattie's shoes for Scotland? Images: Shutterstock.
LONG READ: Could Aberdeen Women's Jess Broadrick be the eventual replacement for retired Scotland…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented