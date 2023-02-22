Kirstin Innes: Nicola Sturgeon’s achievements reflected the progressive, fair and equal Scotland I want to live in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kirstin Innes: Nicola Sturgeon’s achievements reflected the progressive, fair and equal Scotland I want to live in

By Kirstin Innes
February 22, 2023, 5:00 pm
Outgoing first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, pictured in 2021 with a future voter (Image: Robert Perry/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Outgoing first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, pictured in 2021 with a future voter (Image: Robert Perry/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

The first minister will leave office having improved the lives of many marginalised people, and that’s a legacy to be proud of, writes Kirstin Innes.

Before I start, here are the obligatory caveats: no, Nicola Sturgeon wasn’t perfect, and neither was her leadership.

There are issues and questions which have been pored over and covered already by broadcast and print journalists in the week since her resignation, and rightly so – it’s journalism’s place to hold the powerful to account.

In that spirit, then – and partly in response to a lot of people who have contacted me about it, knowing that I write for The Press and Journal – I want to examine this paper’s description in an editorial leader column of Sturgeon’s legacy as “feeble”, reflecting on her resignation last week.

Nicola Sturgeon became a ‘polarising figure’

It’s true that the first minister has become a polarising figure; she was right when she said in her resignation speech that everyone seems to have already made up their minds about her.

So, maybe today, I’ll just write for the section of the population that’s feeling quietly bereft. For the working parents who, like me, are unable to afford much childcare, who have benefited enormously from the expansion of free early years education (the transition from 600 to 1,140 hours annually between my eldest and youngest children attending nursery has been transformative for my family).

‘Scotland is your home’

For the vulnerable and marginalised communities who have felt, under Sturgeon’s leadership, that the party of governance was on their side; for all the EU citizens living in Scotland who she reached out to immediately after Brexit with the words: “Scotland is your home”.

For those living in period poverty, who can now access free sanitary products in all schools and public toilets, no questions asked. For the five to 22-year-olds who now have free bus travel, and the associated environmental benefits that will bring longer term.

For the LGBT community, who felt they had a visible, vocal ally in a leader who would march in Pride parades with them, and rejoiced at attending the first legal gay marriage ceremonies in the country.

For the children now benefiting from free school meals, no questions asked.

Nicola Sturgeon marches in Glasgow’s Pride parade, alongside the LGBTQ+ community. Image: PA

For those communities which are now able to access the Scottish Land Fund to take their areas into community ownership.

For every care-experienced young person in Scotland, to whom she has reaffirmed her personal commitment to “making sure each and every one of you grows up feeling loved, safe and protected and that the right support continues to be available for you throughout your life”, after having met with and listened to their concerns.

For the measures she has already advocated for, in ensuring that care goes beyond the age of 16; the creation of the £33 million Care Experienced Children and Young People Fund to improve educational outcomes, including the £8,100 bursary, available to all care-experienced young people, to help them access higher education.

I’m not a member of any party – I’ve tried, but I find the tribalism of party politics reductive and counterproductive

For the asylum seekers and refugees who were able to settle in a country with a leader continually used language to reinforce that they were welcome here, in stark contrast to the dangerous rhetoric emerging from Westminster. (I could go on, but I’ve got a word count on this column and, if you’re predisposed to hate Sturgeon, you’ve already composed a scornful rejoinder to this list in your head anyway.)

Some may still come to appreciate what Nicola Sturgeon contributed to Scotland

Individually, when looked at on a national scale, these are small things – they might even seem “feeble” if you have the security and privilege not to need them. They don’t seem feeble to me; they seem like important foundation stones for the progressive, fair and equal society I want to live in, that Scotland is still within touching distance of becoming.

That adds up to a pretty impressive legacy, as far as I’m concerned. This is the SNP that has convinced more people to vote for it than any other party for almost a decade; this is the impact of a leader that had my friends in Australia, the US, France, Sweden and Pakistan contacting me in distress when the news of her resignation went international.

I’m not a member of any party – I’ve tried, but I find the tribalism of party politics reductive and counterproductive.

Sturgeon meets with young refugees in 2017. Image: Scottish Government/PA

Like an awful lot of the electorate, many of whom may be affected by the policies I’ve outlined above, I only lent my vote to the SNP because Nicola Sturgeon, and the politicians she attracted to the party, like Kirsty Blackman, Hannah Bardell, Stephen Flynn, Mhairi Black, Philippa Whitford and Alison Thewliss, convinced me it was a party committed to an equal, fair, green future. The candidates now vying for the position of first minister would do well to keep in mind who and what their electorate voted for in the last election.

I do wonder how many of those who trumpeted that they were popping their champagne corks on February 15 will realise quietly over the next few years what we, as a country, had in Nicola Sturgeon.

Kirstin Innes is the author of the novels Scabby Queen and Fishnet, and co-author of non-fiction book Brickwork: A Biography of the Arches

