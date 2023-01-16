Chris Deerin: Is Stephen Flynn the future of the SNP or just a wild card?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Chris Deerin: Is Stephen Flynn the future of the SNP or just a wild card?

By Chris Deerin
January 16, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 20, 2023, 7:25 pm
The SNP's Westminster leader, Stephen Flynn, stands in the House of Commons (Image: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)
The SNP's Westminster leader, Stephen Flynn, stands in the House of Commons (Image: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)

Talent, ambition and opportunity can short-circuit the laborious ladder-climbing of politics, writes Chris Deerin. Is Stephen Flynn going places fast?

I’m not alone in having been caught out by the sudden rise to eminence of Stephen Flynn, the SNP’s newish leader at Westminster.

As far as I was concerned, he was one of the faceless Nationalist horde in London – there are 48 SNP MPs, many of whom remain largely unknown to me and, I suspect, the wider electorate.

Then, in the middle of last year, one of his colleagues told me to keep an eye on him. “He’s a smart guy,” they said. “I could see him replacing Ian Blackford, in time.”

In time. I don’t think anyone expected Flynn to mount a coup against Blackford only a few months later, particularly given he was still new to parliament, having only been elected in 2019. But, in December, he did just that, and won.

It’s clear that Flynn, the 34-year-old MP for Aberdeen South, is a man in a hurry. There’s nothing wrong with that. David Cameron became an MP in 2001, and a fresh-faced Tory leader in 2005. Talent plus ambition plus opportunity can short-circuit the normally laborious ladder-climbing process of politics.

Cameron, though, won the job with a clear, compelling vision of where his party was going wrong, and what he intended to do about it. The Conservatives were deeply unpopular and languishing under the Blair imperium. A major rethink was obviously required. By 2010, Cameron was in Downing Street.

Flynn hasn’t quite lived up to the hype in parliament

It’s different for Flynn and the SNP. It’s true that Blackford seemed past his sell-by date, and, in his latter days, often came across as a man whose heart was only half in the job.

But, for its many flaws and failures, the SNP is in government at Holyrood and holds the vast majority of Scottish seats at Westminster. Nicola Sturgeon remains mistress of all she surveys, and had no personal or strategic desire to see Blackford ousted.

Stephen Flynn recently replaced Ian Blackford (pictured) as SNP Westminster leader (Image: House of Commons/PA)

Flynn’s coup therefore upset more than a few apple carts. There is bad blood in the Westminster group, now split between those who supported his challenge and those who didn’t.

His early performances in the chamber and the media haven’t really lived up to the hype. And there’s no evidence so far that he has a Cameron-style programme of reform in mind. One is reminded of Robert Redford in The Candidate – when having unexpectedly won the Senate seat, he asks his aides: “What do we do now?”

We could be looking at the next first minister

One of Flynn’s few clear differences of opinion with Sturgeon is over oil and gas, as might be expected, given his constituency. As a former Aberdeen councillor and SNP spokesperson for energy, he has supported the oil industry and backed the development of the Cambo oil field, which the first minister has opposed.

More curiously, at the weekend he came out in support of the proposal that the next general election be a “de facto” referendum on independence, just as the party leadership rowed back from that position by suggesting that the next Holyrood election might be a preferable stage for such a vote. Indeed, the Westminster group he leads has been particularly opposed to the de facto plan, on the basis that it was unlikely to succeed and might threaten their seats.

Nicola Sturgeon is likely to step down as first minister in the coming years (Image: PA)

I’m fairly sure that at the SNP special conference in March, called by Sturgeon to decide which strategy should be adopted, the party will back the Holyrood option, which will leave Flynn out on a limb. So why has he done it?

One possibility is that Flynn has his eye on a bigger prize. The first minister is expected to stand down in the next few years, and it may be that he wants to replace her.

There is something Salmondesque in his mix of impatience and focus – as one SNP source put it to me, ‘he comes across as a diet version of Salmond’

As Blair once said of Gordon Brown, it is not an ignoble ambition to want the top job. There is no standout contender to replace Sturgeon, and this gives him a few years to make his mark.

Perhaps, then, his hardline stance on a referendum is playing to the more fundamentalist wing of the party membership, which is anxious for another rush to the barricades.

There is something Salmondesque in his mix of impatience and focus – as one SNP source put it to me, “he comes across as a diet version of Salmond”, though he has yet to show the tactical litheness of his predecessor.

Is there more to Flynn than personal ambition?

For outsiders, there is undeniably something thrilling about Flynn’s willingness to throw the cat among the pigeons. The SNP has been both successful and tediously dull in its adherence to the kind of omertà usually favoured by a certain type of Sicilian gentleman. It’s not that there haven’t been internal rows in recent years, but they have largely been kept in-house and away from the greedy eyes of the media.

The Nats have also tried to manage their political successions in ways that suggest everyone is singing from the same hymn sheet – Sturgeon was long-planned as Salmond’s successor and took the job by acclamation, following the defeat in 2014’s referendum.

Could Flynn eventually replace Sturgeon in the top job? (Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson)

It’s likely she will want something similar – or at least a good-natured contest – when she finally decides to depart. Flynn’s behaviour suggests that may not be the outcome – that when he sees something he wants, he attempts to take it, regardless of the feelings of those around him.

It might not be the SNP way, but it is fairly standard politics. The big question hanging over Flynn remains, though, and will dog him until it is answered: is there more to him than personal ambition?

Chris Deerin is a leading journalist and commentator who heads independent, non-party think tank, Reform Scotland

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

Most Read

1
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Raymond Grant is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Pensioner who sent filthy message to married woman placed on sex offenders’ register
2
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
3
Nicola Sturgeon praised Ian Blackford's leadership. Image: PA.
Nicola Sturgeon vows she has ‘plenty in the tank’ to stay on as first…
4
A 36-year-old man has been charged following a disturbance at the BP garage in Dyce. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Man charged following disturbance at Aberdeen petrol station
5
Broadstraik Inn owners
Landlords give up Broadstraik and Mains of Scotstown pubs amid claims of ‘online bullying’
6
A petrol station has been left as a scene of destruction following an incident. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
7
Granville Gordon leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Danger driving aristocrat apologises in court to motorcyclists he seriously injured in crash
8
This beautiful Inverness bolthole is one of our properties of the week.
Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland

More from Press and Journal

Marion Singleton successfully finished her walk up Bennachie after previously needing to be airlifted off the hill. Image: Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance.
'They are the angels in the sky': Hillwalker raises cash for SCAA following Bennachie…
Aberdeen Women were beaten 1-0 by Hearts. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Gavin Levey says Aberdeen Women's 1-0 defeat to Hearts in SWPL 1 was 'tough'…
Sarah and Gordon Brown pictured in 2010.
Sarah Brown criticised for Dame Ann Gloag remarks after Stagecoach tycoon's 'human trafficking' charge
NHS Grampian dealt with its highest EVER number of slips, trips and falls on Friday. Image: DC Thomson Graphics
NHS Grampian deals with highest EVER number of falls patients on Friday - five…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS Group
Aberdeen, Caley Thistle, Cove and Elgin discover potential Scottish Cup opponents
The crash happened on King Street in Peterhead Image: Google Maps.
Car and van collide on Peterhead's King Street
Workers are currently trying to stop the gas leak in Stonehaven. Image: Frank O'Donnell / DC Thomson.
Gas leak prompts closure of Stonehaven street
Buckie Thistle forward Josh Peters.
Buckie Thistle maintain two-point lead at top of Highland League with victory over Inverurie…
Campaigners pushing for the A9 to be dualled say our latest mobile speed camera figures show the average cameras are doing nothing to improve driver behaviour. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Tmson
Almost 3,000 drivers on A9 caught speeding by mobile cameras since 2019
Huntly attacker Robbie Foster. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
Robbie Foster at the double as Huntly defeat Deveronvale

Editor's Picks

Most Commented