The Voice of the North: Nicola Sturgeon’s successor must do more than just talk the talk

A polished exterior is stripped away to reveal very little of substance at the heart of what the first minister has achieved, write the P&J’s editorial team.

It is never a pleasure to witness anybody admit defeat and call time on a career or calling they were once passionate about.

As Scotland’s longest-serving first minister, Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation marks a significant moment in history, regardless of your personal politics.

After more than eight years at the top, the SNP leader has plainly become exhausted by the demands of the role (with an unexpected global pandemic on top) and the intense pressures of fighting on so many fronts – far more, by the end, than just Scottish independence. But, to a large degree, she brought this enormous burden on herself.

Strangely, for such a powerful communicator, throughout her time in power Sturgeon has appeared unable or unwilling to build a talented support team within her party, so found herself forced to bear much of her responsibility and stress alone.

Nor was she successful in forming meaningful coalitions with willing partners outside her own government, which could have been of huge worth to Scotland’s people and the country’s future. Instead, throughout much of Nicola Sturgeon’s tenure, divisive tribalism reigned.

Communication will be Sturgeon’s lasting legacy

Though she perhaps wishes it were different, communication is what the outgoing FM will be remembered for; it is the most impressive part of her somewhat feeble legacy.

Her regular briefings during the deeply distressing early periods of the Covid pandemic were mainly a tour de force, and she certainly showed up certain UK Government ministers. In the end, though, the polished exterior is stripped away to reveal very little of substance at the heart of what the first minister has achieved.

While there is no clear successor, whoever takes the reins must improve on merely talking the talk. For Scotland’s sake, what the next leader of the SNP actually does is far more important than what they say – or how they say it.

Nicola Sturgeon will depart from her post without even significantly turning the dial on the independence argument. Will she leave Scotland in a better state than she found it? Many voters would say no.

The Voice of the North is The Press & Journal’s editorial stance on what we think is the most important story of the day