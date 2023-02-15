The Voice of the North: Nicola Sturgeon’s successor must do more than just talk the talk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion P&J Views

The Voice of the North: Nicola Sturgeon’s successor must do more than just talk the talk

By The Press & Journal
February 15, 2023, 6:44 pm
Nicola Sturgeon announced her resignation on February 15 (Image: Jane Barlow/AP/Shutterstock)
Nicola Sturgeon announced her resignation on February 15 (Image: Jane Barlow/AP/Shutterstock)

A polished exterior is stripped away to reveal very little of substance at the heart of what the first minister has achieved, write the P&J’s editorial team.

It is never a pleasure to witness anybody admit defeat and call time on a career or calling they were once passionate about.

As Scotland’s longest-serving first minister, Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation marks a significant moment in history, regardless of your personal politics.

After more than eight years at the top, the SNP leader has plainly become exhausted by the demands of the role (with an unexpected global pandemic on top) and the intense pressures of fighting on so many fronts – far more, by the end, than just Scottish independence. But, to a large degree, she brought this enormous burden on herself.

Strangely, for such a powerful communicator, throughout her time in power Sturgeon has appeared unable or unwilling to build a talented support team within her party, so found herself forced to bear much of her responsibility and stress alone.

Nor was she successful in forming meaningful coalitions with willing partners outside her own government, which could have been of huge worth to Scotland’s people and the country’s future. Instead, throughout much of Nicola Sturgeon’s tenure, divisive tribalism reigned.

Communication will be Sturgeon’s lasting legacy

Though she perhaps wishes it were different, communication is what the outgoing FM will be remembered for; it is the most impressive part of her somewhat feeble legacy.

Her regular briefings during the deeply distressing early periods of the Covid pandemic were mainly a tour de force, and she certainly showed up certain UK Government ministers. In the end, though, the polished exterior is stripped away to reveal very little of substance at the heart of what the first minister has achieved.

While there is no clear successor, whoever takes the reins must improve on merely talking the talk. For Scotland’s sake, what the next leader of the SNP actually does is far more important than what they say – or how they say it.

Nicola Sturgeon will depart from her post without even significantly turning the dial on the independence argument. Will she leave Scotland in a better state than she found it? Many voters would say no.

The Voice of the North is The Press & Journal’s editorial stance on what we think is the most important story of the day

